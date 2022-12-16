Read full article on original website
Related
Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota
As expected, the National Weather Service has issued blizzard and winter storm warnings across Minnesota – including the Twin Cities – ahead of a potent system that will plow through the region Wednesday through Friday. 5-8 inches of snow Wednesday. Lull in severe winter weather Wednesday night. Strong...
KEYC
National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions. “We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a...
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm to impact most of Minnesota, travel concerns expected
(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in place throughout Minnesota, including for Douglas County and surrounding areas. Heavy snow and bitterly cold wind chills are moving through the state today and continuing through Friday. Snowfall will wrap up Thursday morning, but heavy winds will create white-out conditions tomorrow and Friday. Wind chills will plummet temperatures to 30 to 40 below zero. The storm is part of a large system moving east through the holiday weekend.
KCCI.com
Accumulating snow, blizzard conditions expected in Iowa with upcoming winter storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — A winter storm warning is in effect through Friday. The powerful storm will impact central Iowa Wednesday afternoon through Friday. In terms of snowfall, models have shifted a bit on Tuesday, but we are still anticipating an accumulation of at least 3 inches of snow in most parts of the state by Saturday.
The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota
Heavy snow will precede strong winds that will lead to extremely difficult if not impossible travel conditions in Minnesota and it's all on track to get started with the arrival of snow on Wednesday. Blizzard and winter storm warnings could be issued later Tuesday, so this remains a developing situation. Here's the latest...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big winter storm coming
The harsh weather is expected to impact air and ground travel. What to know before you fly.... Emergency Management urges everyone to make a custom emergency kit for you and your family. Updated: 2 hours ago. 51 people have died in home fires in Wisconsin this year, and residential fires...
northernnewsnow.com
Winter Weather Advisory to cover Minnesota’s Arrowhead Monday
WEATHER STORY: A new low from the southwest is already scheduled to bring back clouds and snow chances on Monday so the sunny break some towns got on Sunday was just a brief one. The snow should be light but will be slippery enough that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Cook and Lake Counties from Monday noon to early Tuesday morning. The cold snap that started Sunday will be here all week long. And, another snow chance strikes Thursday. Some models indicate moderate totals of fluffy snow. Other models show the system missing us. Stay tuned!
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota
Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
A holiday blizzard has arrived in Minnesota, but how long will it be here?
Whoever asked Santa for a white Christmas should be pelted with snowballs, as a holiday blizzard has hit the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, leaving cold temperatures and snow in its path.
Blizzard Conditions Looking Likely in MN Days Before Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A potentially dangerous week of weather is ahead. The National Weather Service says multiple hazards are expected this week. Several inches of fluffy snow will come on Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Travel impacts are likely, but winds will remain light so no blowing snow. Temperatures will...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live From Minnesota
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Winter Storm Warning Thursday
Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
Wind, snow, cold keep things closed; travel remains hazardous
First, the snow was the main player in the current winter storm. Then, the wind took over and made its presence known Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. Coming up: Bitterly cold temperatures.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
North Dakota got walloped with snow and here are your totals from around the state.
kfgo.com
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
kfgo.com
Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold
MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
Comments / 0