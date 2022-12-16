ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KEYC

National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Scott Morgan the Assistant District Engineer for MnDOT’s district seven recommends anybody traveling to look at 511MN.org to see current road conditions. “We have cameras showing the conditions of the roads. You can see the actual conditions and there’s also plow cams mounted on a...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Winter storm to impact most of Minnesota, travel concerns expected

(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in place throughout Minnesota, including for Douglas County and surrounding areas. Heavy snow and bitterly cold wind chills are moving through the state today and continuing through Friday. Snowfall will wrap up Thursday morning, but heavy winds will create white-out conditions tomorrow and Friday. Wind chills will plummet temperatures to 30 to 40 below zero. The storm is part of a large system moving east through the holiday weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big winter storm coming

The harsh weather is expected to impact air and ground travel. What to know before you fly.... Emergency Management urges everyone to make a custom emergency kit for you and your family. Updated: 2 hours ago. 51 people have died in home fires in Wisconsin this year, and residential fires...
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Winter Weather Advisory to cover Minnesota’s Arrowhead Monday

WEATHER STORY: A new low from the southwest is already scheduled to bring back clouds and snow chances on Monday so the sunny break some towns got on Sunday was just a brief one. The snow should be light but will be slippery enough that a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Cook and Lake Counties from Monday noon to early Tuesday morning. The cold snap that started Sunday will be here all week long. And, another snow chance strikes Thursday. Some models indicate moderate totals of fluffy snow. Other models show the system missing us. Stay tuned!
LAKE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday

With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota

It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter Storm Warning Thursday

Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition

FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Minnesota utilities urge customers to prepare for cold

MINNEAPOLIS – With the coldest temperatures of the season so far headed toward North Dakota and Minnesota, utilities are urging customers to turn down their thermostat at night and when they’re away. “With a programmable thermostat, it’s easy to have your heating system work around your schedule, so...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
WISCONSIN STATE

