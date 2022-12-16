Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Carlisle man sentenced for inappropriately touching child
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a young girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Valdez Cutler-Fisher was sentenced to 364 days to 729 days in the Cumberland County Prison. He will also have to undergo a sex...
abc27.com
Lancaster County police working to identify second suspect in GameStop burglary
EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department is looking for the second suspect who was allegedly involved in the burglary of a Lancaster County GameStop. According to the Ephrata Police Department, on Dec. 20 at around 2:46 a.m., the Ephrata Police Department responded to an alarm at the GameStop located at 848 East Main Street in Ephrata Township.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide after weekend shooting
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after a weekend shooting in Lower Paxton Township. On December 18 at 11:15 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police responded to Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Ave. for a report of two men fighting and shots being fired.
Man shot in the leg in Dauphin County: police
A man who was shot in the leg this weekend changed stories when talking to investigators about how it happened, police said Monday. Officers were called around 8:35 p.m. Sunday to Vagabond Road, for a report of a gunshot victim, police said. A 19-year-old Middletown man was next to his vehicle with a gunshot injury to his leg.
Juvenile faces weapons, drug possession charges following early morning traffic stop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster teen was arrested early Saturday on weapons, theft and drug possession charges following a traffic stop in the city, police said Monday. Police did not release the identity of the 16-year-old male suspect due to his juvenile status. The teen was one of five...
Harrisburg man charged in shooting that injured one person Sunday night
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in Lower Paxton Township Sunday night. Aaron Rios, 43, is accused of shooting a man during a fight at Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Avenue at about 11:15 p.m., according to Lower Paxton Township Police.
Dauphin County man charged in weekend shooting that injured 1: police
A Harrisburg man was arrested Sunday after a shooting broke out in Lower Paxton Township, injuring one man, according to police. Around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the Woodspring Suites, 6351 Chelton Avenue, for a report of two men fighting and shots being fired. When officers arrived, one person...
local21news.com
Operation Call-Out nets dozens of arrests, gun and drug seizures
York, PA — After a string of gun of violence, York City Police, along with state and federal agencies surged into the community. Operation Call-Out led to dozens of arrests. The week-long sting brought together law enforcement from all different levels, banging on doors and capturing people, guns and drugs. A simple but strong message was sent, shootings will bring police.
Pa. workplace shooter was ex-boyfriend of victim: report
Berks County authorities have identified the man they believe to have been the shooter in a Dec. 15 incident that seriously wounded two people at a Wyomissing medical building before the shooter took his own life. Xavier Starks, 23, of Reading, was identified by investigators as the man found deceased...
abc27.com
Active police incident in Elizabethtown cleared
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethtown Borough Police say an “active police incident” that began late Monday night has been cleared. Police say the incident was on the 300 block of North Hanover Street, which forced police to close a section of the road. The initial report from...
WGAL
York police announce arrests, firearm seizures after crackdown on gun violence
YORK, Pa. — Recent gun violence in York prompted a crackdown by police that included local, state and federal officers. It was called Operation Call-Out, and police on Monday discussed the results of the effort. Officers hit the streets on Dec. 7, the day after a man was fatally...
NBC Washington
Wrongfully Convicted Man Who Spent 29 Years in Prison Shot to Death in Philadelphia
A man who spent nearly 30 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of multiple murders was shot and killed in Philadelphia almost two years after being released, family members confirmed. On Friday around 2:20 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to the 3000 block of West Lehigh Avenue for a report...
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
Man tried to lure Harrisburg elementary school students into van: officials
Students on their way to Foose Elementary School Tuesday morning were approached by a man who wanted the children to get into his van, the Harrisburg School District said in an message to parents. The man approached two students around 8:50 a.m. in the area of 15th and Sycamore streets,...
abc27.com
Man arrested after allegedly being involved in multiple thefts: Police
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Paxton Township have arrested a man they say has been involved in multiple thefts across several communities. According to police, on Dec. 16, Lower Paxton Police Officers responded to the area of Claredon Street and Marblehead Street for an active theft from vehicles.
abc27.com
Middletown Borough Police seeking information after gunshot victim found
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Middletown Borough Police are asking for the public’s assistance in a weekend gunshot injury investigation. Middletown Borough Police were dispatched on Sunday night to Vagabond Road for a reported gunshot victim. Police found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Resisting arrest, involuntary manslaughter, harassment, DUI
Death Investigation – At 7:17 a.m. Dec. 14, police responded to Freeport Road for a death investigation. Police determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Vehicle Accident, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed – At 5:56 a.m....
WGAL
Police seek thief who stole packages from home in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are asking for help identifying the person who stole packages from the doorstep of a home. The theft happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Kensington Place in Silver Spring Township. The person was driving a dark-colored...
Police ID 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of Philadelphia sanitation worker
Ikeem Johnson was shot on November 18 around 10:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in the city's Mayfair section.
