abc27.com

Carlisle man sentenced for inappropriately touching child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a young girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Valdez Cutler-Fisher was sentenced to 364 days to 729 days in the Cumberland County Prison. He will also have to undergo a sex...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police working to identify second suspect in GameStop burglary

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department is looking for the second suspect who was allegedly involved in the burglary of a Lancaster County GameStop. According to the Ephrata Police Department, on Dec. 20 at around 2:46 a.m., the Ephrata Police Department responded to an alarm at the GameStop located at 848 East Main Street in Ephrata Township.
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County

MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide after weekend shooting

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after a weekend shooting in Lower Paxton Township. On December 18 at 11:15 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police responded to Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Ave. for a report of two men fighting and shots being fired.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot in the leg in Dauphin County: police

A man who was shot in the leg this weekend changed stories when talking to investigators about how it happened, police said Monday. Officers were called around 8:35 p.m. Sunday to Vagabond Road, for a report of a gunshot victim, police said. A 19-year-old Middletown man was next to his vehicle with a gunshot injury to his leg.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Operation Call-Out nets dozens of arrests, gun and drug seizures

York, PA — After a string of gun of violence, York City Police, along with state and federal agencies surged into the community. Operation Call-Out led to dozens of arrests. The week-long sting brought together law enforcement from all different levels, banging on doors and capturing people, guns and drugs. A simple but strong message was sent, shootings will bring police.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Active police incident in Elizabethtown cleared

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethtown Borough Police say an “active police incident” that began late Monday night has been cleared. Police say the incident was on the 300 block of North Hanover Street, which forced police to close a section of the road. The initial report from...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Resisting arrest, involuntary manslaughter, harassment, DUI

Death Investigation – At 7:17 a.m. Dec. 14, police responded to Freeport Road for a death investigation. Police determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Vehicle Accident, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed – At 5:56 a.m....
PALMYRA, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
