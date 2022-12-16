ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

92.7 WOBM

These 7 Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made Tops in New Jersey

Our restaurants are the best here in Ocean County. This list is from blog.yelp, the top 100 restaurants in New Jersey. Some are a little pricey, some are not. It all ranges from great food to the atmosphere in one of these fabulous Ocean County restaurants. There's a restaurant on here, that's more of a quick pick-up, but you love it and I do, too. Let's just say, "Taco's."
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes

Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
UNION CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore

ASBURY PARK, NJ – You would never think about spending Christmas at the Jersey Shore, but a holiday staycation is a great one-day getaway from the hustle and bustle of the cities, even for locals. If you’re looking for a festive and fun place to spend Christmas this year? The Jersey Shore has a lot to offer. From great food and shopping to fun activities and attractions, here are five great Christmas destinations down the shore. Long Branch Long Branch is a great Christmas destination in New Jersey. This historic town is located at the Jersey Shore, and it is The post Five Christmas daycation destinations at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Which would you buy? New beers spark classic Central Jersey debate

As if alcohol doesn't start enough trouble, a set of brews set to launch on Friday is bound to give new life to an age-old war: whether or not there is a Central Jersey. Departed Soles Brewing Company, located in Jersey City, has teamed up with a couple other breweries in the Garden State to create two beers that will be around for a limited time.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Couples outraged as N.J. wedding venue changes color scheme. ‘Please say this is a joke.’

A popular wedding venue took to social media earlier this month to announce the “exciting news” that it would be remodeling its ballroom. The spacious room at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, which featured a gold and white color scheme, was going to debut in “early 2023″ with black- or dark gray-painted walls and a blue carpet, according to photos posted by the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Daily Voice

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Shop In North Jersey

New Jersey native Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were spotted over the weekend shopping in the Garden State.The couple captured toting shopping bags around Montclair on Saturday, Dec. 17, NJ Advance Media reports. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in Montclair, New Jersey#nickjonas #priyank…
MONTCLAIR, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location

A popular bagel shop is "spreading" to another state to serve breakfast fare. Spread Bagelry, based in Philly and known for its hand-rolled, Montreal-style bagels, opened its first New Jersey location last week in Cherry Hill. MORE: Cake & Joe to open second location in Fishtown early next year. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

