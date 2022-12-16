ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

By HANNA ARHIROVA, VASILISA STEPANENKO, JAMEY KEATEN - Associated Press
Post Register
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin claims ‘Satan II’ hypersonic missile will be ready for deployment soon in speech to military chiefs

President Vladimir Putin has said his armed force will be provided with anything they ask for, without financial limits, and that the hypersonic Sarmat missile – dubbed “Satan II” – would be ready for deployment in the near future. at an end-of-year meeting of Russia’s top defence chiefs.The president also vowed Moscow would fulfil all the goals of its invasion of Ukraine, as he heralded Russian soldiers and defence chiefs as “heroes”.Mr Putin said the Nato military alliance was using its full capabilities against Russia and urged the assembled military leaders to use their experience gained fighting in Syria...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Ukraine's yogis breathe through wartime blackouts

The women filed into the yoga studio, on the ground floor of an otherwise pitch-black apartment block, for an afterwork session that was specially tailored to Ukraine's current period of deprivation. Some of the women had even shed their extra clothing, making the studio more closely resemble how it would in normal times. 
Post Register

The Hunted: These are the Ukrainians Russia wanted to find

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — One was asked to be an informant for Russia. Another's 16-year-old son was abducted as leverage. A third is still in Russian custody. Here are just a few portraits of prominent Ukrainian politicians, journalists, pastors and more who ended up on Russian lists for abduction, in an effort to strip Ukraine of its leaders.
Post Register

Afghan women weep as Taliban fighters enforce university ban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban security forces in the Afghan capital on Wednesday enforced a higher education ban for women by blocking their access to universities, with video obtained by The Associated Press showing women weeping and consoling each other outside one campus in Kabul. The country's Taliban rulers...
Post Register

Peru Congress opens door to early elections amid unrest

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Congress tentatively endorsed a plan on Tuesday to hold early elections in an attempt to defuse a national political crisis marked by deadly unrest after lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo. The proposal, approved by 91 of the legislature's 130 members, would push up...
Post Register

Mexican ambassador expelled from Peru over meddling claims

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a roller-coaster day for Mexico’s relations with Peru, Mexico announced Tuesday it had granted asylum for the family of ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. Hours later, Peru declared the Mexican ambassador to Lima persona non grata and ordered him to leave within 72 hours.

Comments / 0

Community Policy