Huge sore point hurts Floyd Mayweather win over Manny Pacquiao
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao still divides opinion over seven years after the pair smashed the Pay Per View record. When Pacquiao took on Mayweather in 2015 it was a fight the world had wanted for over half a decade. Many believed the fight happened at least four years too late.
Dillian Whyte faced no recoil from threat to beat up Mike Tyson
Dillian Whyte threatened to beat up Mike Tyson before Tyson Fury knocked him out in their WBC heavyweight title clash. During the pandemic, the British heavyweight opened the door to a fight with the former undisputed ruler. Whyte initially stated Tyson had no business getting back in the ring at...
Lennox Lewis calls out ‘nonsense’ as undisputed Fury-Usyk nears
The last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Lennox Lewis, has labeled any other moves in the division nonsense ahead of a Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk battle. World Boxing News reported months ago that Fury and Usyk will collide in the spring of 2023 for all the title belts at 200 pounds plus.
‘Irreplaceable’ boxing referee Steve Smoger passes away
Much-respected boxing referee Steve Smoger has passed away at the age of 72 – World Boxing News is saddened to report. Tributes came early on Monday as reports broke that the ‘irreplaceable’ Smoger was no longer with us. The World Boxing Council and many top figures in...
Canelo Alvarez honored, statue unveiled in Jalisco, Mexico
Canelo Alvarez received one of the highest accolades any boxer could get as a bronze sculpture got unveiled this week. The undisputed super middleweight champion, real name Saúl’ Álvarez, was honored with a statue in his honor in his hometown, Juanacatlán, Jalisco, Mexico. It was an...
Manny Pacquiao congratulates Lionel Messi after Canelo last laugh
Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao congratulated Lionel Messi on a stunning World Cup win after Canelo Alvarez had thrown accusations the Argentine’s way earlier in the tournament. Pacquiao, a professed Barcelona fan who cites Messi as one of his sporting idols, mentioned the famous number ten post-match. Manny Pacquiao.
Mayweather vs McGregor: A marvelous pre-arranged set-up scam
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor is not aging well after spawning a host of YouTubers and other exhibition fights. Mayweather vs McGregor currently stands as the second-biggest fight in the history of our great sport – a tough pill for some to swallow. The McGregor bout was big business,...
Lennox Lewis is not a fan of Joshua’s Fury preparation plans
Lennox Lewis is not happy with how Anthony Joshua plans to prepare for a UK blockbuster fight with rival Tyson Fury. Joshua told British GQ of his intentions before he faces Fury, potentially in 2023. However, Lewis wasn’t impressed. Anthony Joshua plans. AJ said: “How do I prepare for...
Carl Froch attributes Mikkel Kessler loss to volcanic ash cloud
Froch has explained away one of his two losses as the Nottingham man took the first ‘L’ of his career against the ‘Great Dane.’. Heading to Kessler’s native country in April 2010, there were major doubts about the fight taking place due to a volcanic ash cloud hovering over Iceland from Eyjafjallajökull.
Chris Billam-Smith focuses on landing cruiserweight titles
Chris Billam-Smith continues his preparations for Saturday evening’s upcoming fight against Armend Xhoxhaj, but the British boxer is not taking it lightly, he has recently described the bout as being a ‘high risk, low reward‘ venture for him. The European and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion will fight the...
Tommy Morrison fact stunningly debates ‘Great White Hope’ tag
Heavyweight Tommy Morrison had minority blood running through his veins – a little-known fact around the boxing world. During his rise to the top, Morrison was known as ‘The Great White Hope’ by many, although the fighter disliked being named as such. The hard-punching Arkansas native, who...
‘Dirty’ Josh Warrington should be thrown out of boxing, says champ
Luis Alberto Lopez, who defeated Josh Warrington and took his world title, called for the Leeds man to be banished from the sport. “Venado” Lopez is not interested in a rematch with Warrington because he considers him “a very dirty fighter.”. Lopez won a majority decision against Warrington...
