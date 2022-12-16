FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month. Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email. “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”

FAIRLAND, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO