Yahoo Sports
Webb City girls overpower Seneca
Dec. 21—SENECA, Mo. — Webb City raced out to a sizeable lead at halftime Tuesday and went on to upend the Seneca girls basketball team 60-44. The visiting Cardinals, who led 31-16 at intermission, had three players scoring in double figures. Kirra Long and Kate Brownfield each had 17 points, while Sami Mancini netted 14.
Yahoo Sports
Monett offense gets rolling in win
Dec. 21—The Monett boys basketball team only led Clever by three at halftime but used a 36-point second half to pull away for the 62-51 win on Tuesday night at Monett High School. The Cubs were paced by Blaine Salsman with 19 points. Marcus Young added 15 more for...
Yahoo Sports
Must-see TV: Joplin's Jackrabbit still at it
Dec. 21—It's been a little over a year since I wrote my column on Isaiah Davis. That was Dec. 13, 2021, to be exact. At that time, Davis was helping lead the South Dakota State Jackrabbits to an FCS semifinal appearance. SDSU fell to Montana State in that semifinal game last year.
kttn.com
Missouri project to disrupt “School-to-Prison Pipeline” gets a boost
A new federal grant is giving schools in three Missouri counties and St. Louis City a fresh look at the challenges of students of color living with disabilities. Missouri students of color with disabilities face harsher school disciplinary practices than their white peers, which can lead them into the juvenile justice system. Disrupting this path is the goal of the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association’s SToP Project, with a $275,000 grant from the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council.
koamnewsnow.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Galena claims one life
GALENA, Kan. - At around 9:40 A.M. on December 16, Kansas Highway Patrolmen responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Galena, Kansas. Deputies say the collision occurred just 0.5 Miles South of K66 on S Wood Street. The crash report indicates that a Nissan Quest driven by James Snow, 57, of...
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairland Police Chief resigns
FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month. Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email. “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
WIBW
One pronounced dead after 3-car collision in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after a 3-car collision in southeast Kansas over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, emergency crews were called to the area of Lincoln and S. Wood St. - about half a mile south of Kansas Highway 66 - in Galena with reports of a crash.
Lockwood man dies in crash on I60 in Barton County
BARTON COUNTY, Mo.- A man from Lockwood, Missouri, has died following a crash in Barton County Saturday morning. Brett, Walton, 23, of Lockwood, Missouri, was driving westbound on US 160 Saturday around 10:30 pm. Walton’s vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, killing him. Next of kin has been notified of Waltons death. […]
koamnewsnow.com
Police release name in fatal weekend Marionville crash
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (LAWRENCE COUNTY) - Authorities release the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Penelope (Penny) Miller died from injuries in a crash on Saturday in Marionville. The crash happened around 4:24 pm near the intersection of...
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin hotel to be demolished
JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
Three-vehicle crash in eastern Kansas kills one
A crash on Friday morning between three vehicles in Cherokee County has killed one person.
koamnewsnow.com
Vehicle travels 80+ feet after going airborne
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:15 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, Jasper County E-911 were alerted to a crash notification near CR170 and Gum Road. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Sgt B. Helms...
KYTV
Governor Parson appoints two Ozarks attorneys to the 31st Judicial Circuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two attorneys in the Ozarks have been promoted by Governor Mike Parson. According to a press release, Joshua B. Christensen of Springfield was appointed as Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit. And Kaiti Greenwade of Willard was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for the 31st Judicial Circuit.
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City Man dies in crash north of Airport Drive
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:45 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, reports of a crash along MO-43 north of Ivy Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Oronogo Fire, Jasper County Deputies, and METS ambulance responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were notified.
Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified
MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
koamnewsnow.com
Car takes out utility pole, crashing into brick duplex
JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday morning, December 19, 2022, about 6:30 a.m. Joplin E-911 were alerted to reports of a car hitting a house at 4th and Ozark. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded to 401 S Ozark. On scene we learn an eastbound car left the roadway,...
koamnewsnow.com
Troopers release more information on deadly multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - At around 3:30 P.M. on Dec. 16, Oklahoma State Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 321 in Quapaw, Okla. This crash occurred within 10 minutes of a similar crash on the turnpike. Oklahoma Highway Patrolmen released the following...
YAHOO!
Charges dismissed in Newton County shooting incident
Dec. 20—NEOSHO, Mo. — Charges against a Goodman resident accused of shooting at the home of another man with a .30-06 rifle were dismissed Monday in Newton County Circuit Court. Gerald W. Qualls, 34, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action,...
