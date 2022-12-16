3 dead, others injured after tractor trailer and bus crash on I-64

YORK COUNTY, Va. — State police responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger bus, according to a news release.

Authorities were made aware of the incident when they received a call about the crash on Friday, Dec. 16, at 1:38 a.m.

The crash took place on Interstate 64 eastbound and three people died from the collision.

As the bus merged into the tractor-trailer's path, the vehicles collided at the 241-mile marker, according to Virginia State Police.

The impact of the crash, according to VSP, caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the interstate and continue into the median where it struck an embankment.

The adult male driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and 20 passengers aboard the bus were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of minor to non-life-threatening injuries.

Three additional bus passengers died at the scene.

Those three passengers, two adult males, and an adult female were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy, examination, and positive identification.

The three passengers who succumbed to their injuries during the crash have been identified as:

Xavier Raquan Evans 25, of Norfolk, VA

Montia Bouie, 19 of Chesapeake VA

Johntae Kaalib Russel, 21 of Norfolk VA

According to the release, all three passengers did not have seat belts on during the crash.

VSP now says all eastbound lanes of 64 are open at this time.

Charges are pending, in consultation with the York County Commonwealth's Attorney.

