FARMINGTON, N.M. - It wasn't until he was about 80 years old that Carlos Gallegos finally learned the word for what he is. Bobby Gallegos watched his hard-of-hearing father sounding out the word. "Heh-NEE-sah-roh." What it meant, Bobby explained, was that Carlos's grandfather had been enslaved, along with thousands of...

