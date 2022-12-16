ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

Facing blackouts and Iranian-made drones, Ukrainian Jews urge Israel to help

KYIV, Ukraine - When Russia invaded Ukraine, the homeland of his parents and grandparents, David felt obligated to leave Israel and fight against Vladimir Putin, the man he views as a modern Hitler. After praying on a recent Shabbat in Kyiv's oldest synagogue, David, 56, said he was proud to...
Houston Chronicle

They were enslaved as Native Americans, then were lost to their tribes

FARMINGTON, N.M. - It wasn't until he was about 80 years old that Carlos Gallegos finally learned the word for what he is. Bobby Gallegos watched his hard-of-hearing father sounding out the word. "Heh-NEE-sah-roh." What it meant, Bobby explained, was that Carlos's grandfather had been enslaved, along with thousands of...
