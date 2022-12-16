ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah African Art Museum hosting Kwanzaa Marketplace event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah African Art Museum is hosting the Kwanzaa Marketplace to celebrate the seven-day festival. Founded in 1966 as a way for African-Americans to commemorate the holiday through community building and honors seven principles, the first day of Kwanzaa is Monday, Dec. 26, but the Savannah African Art Museum invites you to be a part of the festivities this Friday.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Feed the Hungry ready to host up to 10,000 for holiday meal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, you and your family can get a free meal ahead of Christmas as a part of the 14th Annual Hope on a Plate. Organziers say this year will be bigger and better than ever. They have hundreds of volunteers ready to serve up to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Spiva Law Firm donates helmets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local lawyer has made gifting helmets to children one of his life’s missions. For weeks now we’ve been collecting toys for WTOC’s annual Toy Drive and thanks to you we’ve collected a lot of toys and bikes. He dropped off dozens...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Lowcountry church offering shelter from cold weather

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A church in the Lowcountry is opening its doors to those in need as temperatures drop this week. Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will house those in need from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. The church will also provide showers, breakfast and dinner.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

How to make seasoned perlow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A perlow was once a simple one-pot rice dish that was made to feed a crowd, but now you can elevate it anyway you want. That’s what the folks from Two Chefs Gullah Geechee Restaurant in Savannah do - and they showed Morning Break how to turn comfort food into a Christmas Eve entrée.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bluffton restaurant cooking up a stress free holiday

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - There’s plenty of stress that can come with the holiday season, but one local restaurant is hoping to take something off your plate by putting something on it. While most businesses are winding down ahead of the holidays, Chef Bernard Bennett with Okan is just...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Major changes coming to Ulmer Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Springfield has released a rendering of major changes coming to Ulmer Park. According to the city, the renovation will include new restrooms, new playground equipment and a renovated picnic area. But it will also include changes to the ballpark and an entirely new pavilion area.
SPRINGFIELD, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern golfer will recieve invite to play in 2023 Masters

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga. Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Claxton Bakery working to keep up with fruitcake demand

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a holiday classic for some while others prefer to pass on this particular dessert. But in Claxton the dessert has been a staple in the city for over a century. It’s a title that Claxton takes seriously: The Fruitcake Capital of the World.
CLAXTON, GA
wtoc.com

Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Savannah

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A raccoon in the Vernonburg/Windsor Forest area has tested positive for rabies, according to the Chatham County Health Department. The raccoon was picked up by Chatham County Animal Services for testing after the animal attacked two family dogs at a house in south Savannah. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”. The pub is set to take over the space this January. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

$3 million renovation underway on 100-year-old school building in Claxton

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Demolition is now underway on parts of a 100-year-old school building in Claxton. Work is being done ahead of renovations which will transform the site into a highly anticipated cultural arts center. It’s one that city leaders say is moving ahead even though they’re still working...
CLAXTON, GA

