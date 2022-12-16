Read full article on original website
Savannah African Art Museum hosting Kwanzaa Marketplace event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah African Art Museum is hosting the Kwanzaa Marketplace to celebrate the seven-day festival. Founded in 1966 as a way for African-Americans to commemorate the holiday through community building and honors seven principles, the first day of Kwanzaa is Monday, Dec. 26, but the Savannah African Art Museum invites you to be a part of the festivities this Friday.
Silent Night foster program with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is asking you to help them spread holiday cheer. They need people to give shelter dogs and cats a warm place to call home for the season as they wait to find their fur-ever families. Kayla Imler and Connor Kilch...
Feed the Hungry ready to host up to 10,000 for holiday meal
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, you and your family can get a free meal ahead of Christmas as a part of the 14th Annual Hope on a Plate. Organziers say this year will be bigger and better than ever. They have hundreds of volunteers ready to serve up to...
Holiday evening candlelight tours at the Davenport House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s historic homes are decorated for the holidays. It is also a time for the Davenport House Museum to step back in time for a look at a 19th-century end-of-year celebration.
Hilton Head fire station creates beautiful Christmas light display
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s no secret that Christmas lights bring a little extra holiday joy to people every year, whether it be in your neighborhood or someone else’s. “Best time of year, absolutely.”. That’s something we hear a lot during the holidays, especially from people...
INTERVIEW: Spiva Law Firm donates helmets
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local lawyer has made gifting helmets to children one of his life’s missions. For weeks now we’ve been collecting toys for WTOC’s annual Toy Drive and thanks to you we’ve collected a lot of toys and bikes. He dropped off dozens...
Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire hosting outdoor Christmas movie night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in Statesboro have the chance to start the week of Christmas with some holiday classics. The Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire are joining forces with some local sponsors for an outdoor movie night. How’s this for a lineup A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the...
Lowcountry church offering shelter from cold weather
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A church in the Lowcountry is opening its doors to those in need as temperatures drop this week. Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will house those in need from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. The church will also provide showers, breakfast and dinner.
The Weeping Time Coalition appears in court following lawsuit against the City of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lawsuit was filed against the City of Savannah, the housing authority, and the salvation army, by a group called ‘The Weeping Time Coalition.’. That coalition still claims the Salvation Army is planning to build on the site of the largest slave sale in US history.
How to make seasoned perlow
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A perlow was once a simple one-pot rice dish that was made to feed a crowd, but now you can elevate it anyway you want. That’s what the folks from Two Chefs Gullah Geechee Restaurant in Savannah do - and they showed Morning Break how to turn comfort food into a Christmas Eve entrée.
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
Bluffton restaurant cooking up a stress free holiday
BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - There’s plenty of stress that can come with the holiday season, but one local restaurant is hoping to take something off your plate by putting something on it. While most businesses are winding down ahead of the holidays, Chef Bernard Bennett with Okan is just...
Chatham Savannah Authority preparing to help the homeless as temperatures drop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As cold weather move across Savannah, the situation can get dangerous for people experiencing homelessness. Local leaders say they are preparing to help those that need it. The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless is putting boots on the ground, going around the community, and making...
Major changes coming to Ulmer Park in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Springfield has released a rendering of major changes coming to Ulmer Park. According to the city, the renovation will include new restrooms, new playground equipment and a renovated picnic area. But it will also include changes to the ballpark and an entirely new pavilion area.
Georgia Southern golfer will recieve invite to play in 2023 Masters
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga. Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.
Claxton Bakery working to keep up with fruitcake demand
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a holiday classic for some while others prefer to pass on this particular dessert. But in Claxton the dessert has been a staple in the city for over a century. It’s a title that Claxton takes seriously: The Fruitcake Capital of the World.
Will she be the 1st nonwhite or female namesake of a Savannah square? Learn about Susie King Taylor
LISTEN: GPB's Benjamin Payne sits down with activist Rozz Rouse to learn more about the woman she would like to see become the namesake of the former Calhoun Square in downtown Savannah. —— Walk through downtown Savannah, and it won't take long before you reach one of the city's iconic...
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Savannah
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A raccoon in the Vernonburg/Windsor Forest area has tested positive for rabies, according to the Chatham County Health Department. The raccoon was picked up by Chatham County Animal Services for testing after the animal attacked two family dogs at a house in south Savannah. The...
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”. The pub is set to take over the space this January. The...
$3 million renovation underway on 100-year-old school building in Claxton
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Demolition is now underway on parts of a 100-year-old school building in Claxton. Work is being done ahead of renovations which will transform the site into a highly anticipated cultural arts center. It’s one that city leaders say is moving ahead even though they’re still working...
