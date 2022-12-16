Read full article on original website
'Wave lower' for all markets? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the week before Christmas with a whimper as a tight trading range gives BTC bulls little cheer. A weekly close just above $16,700 means BTC/USD remains without major volatility amid a lack of overall market direction. Having seen erratic trading behavior around the latest United States macroeconomic...
Binance joins lobbying group as criticism of the exchange ramps up
Binance has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a United States crypto industry lobbying group, according to a Dec. 20 press release from the exchange. The move comes after Binance has been criticized for allegedly being unregulated. Binance's vice president of public affairs, Joanne Kubba, expressed hope that the partnership...
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific reportedly filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Just days after a creditor offered to help Core Scientific avoid possible bankruptcy, reports have emerged confirming the Bitcoin (BTC) mining company’s fate. Core Scientific is reportedly filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas owing to falling revenue and low BTC prices. On Dec. 14, financial services platform...
Waves founder announces new stablecoin as USDN depegs
Sasha Ivanov, founder and CEO of the Waves blockchain platform, is planning to launch a new stablecoin amid the ongoing crisis of the Waves-backed stablecoin, Neutrino USD (USDN). Ivanov took to Twitter on Dec. 20 to announce the USDN situation resolution plan alongside a new stablecoin project. “I will launch...
3 reasons why BNB price risks another 30% decline by January
BNB (BNB), the native token of the Binance crypto exchange, is under threat of undergoing a significant price correction in the coming weeks, based on a mix of technical and fundamental indicators. BNB triangle breakdown continues. From a technical perspective, BNB has entered the breakdown stage of its multi-month ascending...
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Superhero cans merger with Swyftx, citing regulatory scrutiny
Regulators eyeing the crypto space as the FTX debacle continues, the $1.5 billion merger of Australian online investing platform Superhero with Australian crypto exchange Swyftx has been shelved. In an email to customers, Superhero said it will not be proceeding with the merger because of heightened regulatory scrutiny of crypto...
Bank of Canada emphasizes need for stablecoin regulation as legislation is tabled
Staffers at the Bank of Canada have released an analytic note on fiat-referenced crypto assets, otherwise known as stablecoins. In addition to a review of mechanisms for creating and distributing stablecoins and a list of the potential risks and benefits they involve, the Dec. 19 note expressed the authors’ support for further regulation of the crypto asset.
Grayscale CEO highlights 20% GBTC share buyback option if ETF conversion fails
According to an end-of-year letter to investors published on Dec. 10, Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein said that the firm might consider “a tender offer for a portion of the outstanding shares of GBTC [Grayscale Bitcoin Trust]” if the latter’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) conversion process is ultimately unsuccessful. Sonnenshein stated that “such tender offer would be for no more than 20% of the outstanding shares of GBTC” and would require both regulatory “relief” from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as well as shareholder approval.
$16K retest the most likely path for Bitcoin, according to 2 derivative metrics
Bitcoin (BTC) broke below $16,800 on Dec. 16, reaching its lowest level in more than two weeks. More importantly, the movement was a complete turnaround from the momentary excitement that had led to it $18,370 peak on Dec. 14. Curiously, Bitcoin dropped 3.8% in seven days, compared to the S&P...
Busan city drops global crypto exchanges from its digital exchange plans
Busan, the blockchain city of South Korea, has moved a step closer to forming a local crypto exchange, but it has dropped most of the global centralized exchange partners. The drastic decision comes in the wake of the recent colossal failure of centralized exchanges. The city announced the steering committee...
Tron DAO Ventures to invest in Tron ecosystem and beyond
Geneva, Switzerland — Dec. 19, 2022 — The Tron DAO Ecosystem Fund intends to define decentralization. Tron DAO announced that part of that effort will be Tron DAO Ventures (TDV), which is focused on discovering elite startups, investing profoundly, optimizing strategically, then exiting at an empowering moment. Tron...
Binance increases stake in Tokocrypto after initial investment in 2020
Binance has increased its shareholding in Indonesian crypto asset trader Tokocrypto, according to local reports on Dec. 19. The cash injection was confirmed in a tweet by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), who characterized the deal as having “just injected more cash and increased our shareholding a bit.” Changes are expected at the exchange.
Bitcoin price fails to retake $17K with market ‘not prepared’ for dip
Bitcoin (BTC) divided traders yet again on Dec. 21 as sideways BTC price action split opinion on the future. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it acted within a tight range just below $17,000. A single brief spike above the $17,000 mark failed to last, the...
Uniswap to allow users to buy cryptocurrency using debit and credit cards
Decentralized exchange Uniswap has partnered with fintech company Moonpay to allow users to buy cryptocurrency on its web app using debit cards, credit cards, and bank transfers. The bank transfer option is being rolled out for users within most U.S. states, Brazil, the United Kingdom and the Single Euro Payments Area, also known as SEPA.
Crowdfunding gets leg up from Lightning Addresses on Bitcoin
The Lightning Network strikes again. In a small yet significant development for Bitcoin (BTC), a new type of BTC address has been introduced: the “Lightning Address.” These unique identifiers are specifically designed for use on the Lightning Network, a layer-2 payment protocol that operates on top of the Bitcoin blockchain.
Gate.io experiences slowdown in deposits and withdrawals due to node maintenance
Users of the crypto exchange Gate.io are facing slow deposits and withdrawals on transactions due to a node maintenance from a third-party cloud provider, according to a Dec. 18 announcement. Gate.io said that transactions are still being processed and claimed that user funds are safe. The company stated:. "At this...
Projects would rather get hacked than pay bounties, Web3 developer claims
As hacks and exploits continue to go rampant within the crypto industry, the importance of finding vulnerabilities to prevent potential losses becomes of utmost importance. However, a Web3 developer highlighted that it’s not rewarding to do so. In a tweet, a Web3 developer claimed that he found a vulnerability...
Auros Global expects to resume regular operations following restructuring plan
Cryptocurrency trading firm Auros Global, which reportedly suffered from a $20 million dollar exposure in the FTX collapse, has released a statement saying it plans to resume regular operations after implementing a restructuring plan. Following the collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency trading firm shared that it “found itself in a...
Vitalik Buterin reveals 3 ‘huge’ opportunities for crypto in 2023
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared three “huge” opportunities yet to be realized in crypto: mass wallet adoption, inflation-resistant stablecoins and Ethereum-powered website logins. During an interview with Bankless co-owner David Hoffman, Buterin shared his outlook for the crypto industry in 2023, responding to Hoffman’s raised concern that...
