According to an end-of-year letter to investors published on Dec. 10, Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein said that the firm might consider “a tender offer for a portion of the outstanding shares of GBTC [Grayscale Bitcoin Trust]” if the latter’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) conversion process is ultimately unsuccessful. Sonnenshein stated that “such tender offer would be for no more than 20% of the outstanding shares of GBTC” and would require both regulatory “relief” from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as well as shareholder approval.

1 DAY AGO