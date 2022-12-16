ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Man Proposes with Christmas Lights

An Ohio man went from having a Merry Christmas to a Marry Christmas after his light display sealed the deal. Josh Bartek loves Christmas. Christmas is hands down his favorite holiday. You better believe Josh is all about decorating his home for the holidays. In fact, it's pretty common for him to spell out words on the roof of his home with Christmas lights. While on his roof last year he had a lightbulb moment. That's when he began to plan his proposal.
