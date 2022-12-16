Read full article on original website
Extreme Winter Weather Will Hit Michigan Christmas Weekend
How bad will the Winter weather be in Michigan compared to the rest of the country?. This is a very cold good news/bad news situation. The good news, it's very likely that we'll have a white Christmas. The bad news? Many areas of the U.S. could experience the coldest Christmas in several decades.
Ohio Man Proposes with Christmas Lights
An Ohio man went from having a Merry Christmas to a Marry Christmas after his light display sealed the deal. Josh Bartek loves Christmas. Christmas is hands down his favorite holiday. You better believe Josh is all about decorating his home for the holidays. In fact, it's pretty common for him to spell out words on the roof of his home with Christmas lights. While on his roof last year he had a lightbulb moment. That's when he began to plan his proposal.
