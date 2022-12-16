Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
KOKI FOX 23
Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
Creek County crash kills Sapulpa man
A Monday night traffic accident northwest of Sapulpa claims the life of a 40-year-old man. OHP says Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, near 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street. The accident happened around 9:30pm. An investigation into exactly what happened is...
KOKI FOX 23
Sapulpa Fire Department responding to large structure fire
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department is responding to a large structure fire near Linda Lane. FOX23 has a crew heading to scene. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app for the latest updates. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
KOKI FOX 23
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office hands out $50 gift cards at traffic stops
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is spreading holiday cheer by giving away $50 gift cards to unsuspecting citizens. On Tuesday, the officers of RCSO partnered with JT Septic to give away $1,000 worth of gift cards by performing fake traffic stops and surprising drivers. It’s the second year RCSO...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police ask for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is trying to identify a male who they said robbed a south Tulsa smoke shop at gun point. In a social media post, TPD said an armed robbery occurred just after midnight on Oct. 10 at a smoke shop near E. 71st St and S. Memorial Dr.
KTUL
Sand Springs police searching for suspect accused of stealing from bar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing money and alcohol from a bar. Police say the incident happened on Nov. 28 at a local bar, when a man went behind the unattended counter and stole money and multiple bottles of alcohol.
KOKI FOX 23
TCSO is warning Tulsa residents against phone scams
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning residents about possible phone scammers claiming to work for TCSO. TCSO discovered a recent phone scam where the caller tells the receiver they have a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear before a grand jury summons. The caller then tells the receiver they must pay hundreds of dollars in fines to avoid arrest by TCSO. The caller has impersonated Sgt. Kirk Thompson, Capt. Knox and Lt. Martin of TCSO.
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
TPD searches for suspect following overnight robbery at QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a west Tulsa QuikTrip was robbed overnight. It happened near 41st and 33rd West Avenue. A store employee says the man showed him a gun, then took money from the register. The man then ran off. This is...
Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash
Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD issues Silver Alert for missing 69-year-old man
Tulsa Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who disappeared over the weekend. Sylvester Eugene Gay, 69, was last seen leaving an apartment complex on S Wheeling Avenue. He was wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. Police described Gay as a bald,...
KOCO
OHP: Person dies in Oklahoma County crash
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a person is dead after a crash in Oklahoma County. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene westbound Interstate 40 at South Martin Luther King Avenue where the crash had occurred. Upon arrival, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.
KOCO
72-year-old man arrested after shooting, beating man in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a man and then beat him with a piece of wood in Tulsa. Tulsa police responded to the dispute late Friday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds.
OHP: 32-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash
A 32-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Blue Top Road and 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road. Troopers said Aaron Roberts, 32, was traveling westbound on Blue Top Road at a fast...
KOKI FOX 23
Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
Oklahoma Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Stealing $4,000 Worth Of Wallets
An Oklahoma woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a pair of wallets worth $4,000. Elizabeth Wells took wallets and tried to sell them on the Facebook Marketplace, according to the incident report. She found a buyer, but that person was a friend of the woman she stole the wallets...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
KTUL
Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
