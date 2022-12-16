ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
Creek County crash kills Sapulpa man

A Monday night traffic accident northwest of Sapulpa claims the life of a 40-year-old man. OHP says Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, near 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street. The accident happened around 9:30pm. An investigation into exactly what happened is...
Sapulpa Fire Department responding to large structure fire

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department is responding to a large structure fire near Linda Lane. FOX23 has a crew heading to scene. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app for the latest updates. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Tulsa Police ask for public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is trying to identify a male who they said robbed a south Tulsa smoke shop at gun point. In a social media post, TPD said an armed robbery occurred just after midnight on Oct. 10 at a smoke shop near E. 71st St and S. Memorial Dr.
TCSO is warning Tulsa residents against phone scams

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is warning residents about possible phone scammers claiming to work for TCSO. TCSO discovered a recent phone scam where the caller tells the receiver they have a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear before a grand jury summons. The caller then tells the receiver they must pay hundreds of dollars in fines to avoid arrest by TCSO. The caller has impersonated Sgt. Kirk Thompson, Capt. Knox and Lt. Martin of TCSO.
Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash

Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
TPD issues Silver Alert for missing 69-year-old man

Tulsa Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who disappeared over the weekend. Sylvester Eugene Gay, 69, was last seen leaving an apartment complex on S Wheeling Avenue. He was wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. Police described Gay as a bald,...
OHP: Person dies in Oklahoma County crash

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a person is dead after a crash in Oklahoma County. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene westbound Interstate 40 at South Martin Luther King Avenue where the crash had occurred. Upon arrival, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.
72-year-old man arrested after shooting, beating man in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 72-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot a man and then beat him with a piece of wood in Tulsa. Tulsa police responded to the dispute late Friday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the driveway with gunshot wounds.
Heat lamp causes large house fire in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department (SFD) responded to a large house fire near Linda Lane. According to SFD, they responded to a house fire call at 2:53 p.m. SFD said the fire started on the porch when a heat lamp residents used to keep their dog warm was knocked over. Residents were home when the fire began but everyone made it out safely.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
Homeless man found dead likely due to cold, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A homeless man was found dead near an underpass Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said they believe the cold weather contributed to his death. Temperatures got down to around 27 degrees Saturday morning with 10 mph winds. Officers said the man was in...
