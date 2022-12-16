Read full article on original website
Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program
It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
Packers Player's Comments Prove Patriots Have Become a Punchline
Packers CB's comments prove the Patriots have become a punch line originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots may not live this down for a long time. The Patriots suffered one of the most mind-boggling losses in recent NFL history Sunday against the Raiders when Jakobi Meyers' ill-advised lateral on the final play of regulation -- with the score tied -- landed in the hands of Las Vegas' Chandler Jones, who steamrolled quarterback Mac Jones en route to a walk-off defensive touchdown.
Perry: Patriots' Situational Football Failures Again Prove Costly Vs. Raiders
Perry: Stunning situational failures continue to plague Belichick's Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots harp on it incessantly. Bill Belichick, in particular, hammers it tirelessly. Situational football is what wins and loses games, is the belief. If that wasn't the case, it wouldn't get so much attention...
Perry's Report Card: Mixed Bag From a Disastrous Patriots Loss
Perry's Report Card: Mixed bag from a disastrous Patriots loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's still plenty to digest from Sunday's loss in Las Vegas. From the Sin City Stunner -- a defining symbol of the Patriots' failure to execute in critical situations -- to a miscommunication that led to a blocked punt to a late-game defensive breakdown, most of the takeaways aren't positive.
A Look Back at the Notable Athletes Who Retired in 2022
A look back at the notable athletes who retired in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s the end of an era. Some of the greatest athletes of the 21st century called it a career in 2022. The year was full of emotional sendoffs, swansongs and even a handful of un-retirements. A few players came out on top in their final moments in action, while others graciously waved goodbye in defeat.
Patriots Talk: Identifying the Root Cause of the Pats' Issues
Identifying the root cause of the Patriots’ issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2022 New England Patriots are everything Bill Belichick has tried to keep his teams from becoming during his tenure as head coach. Their disorganized, undisciplined ways came back to haunt them again in Sunday's...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Suffers Shoulder Sprain, in Doubt for Cowboys Game
Hurts suffers shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a right (throwing) shoulder sprain against the Bears and his status for Saturday’s game in Dallas is in doubt, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. That...
WATCH: Patriots Lose to Raiders With All-Time Blunder on Final Play
WATCH: Patriots lose to Raiders with all-time blunder on final play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you thought the Miami Miracle was a bad loss for the New England Patriots, wait until you see how they gave away Sunday's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The...
Scott Zolak Has Perfect Reaction to Disastrous Pats-Raiders Ending
Zolak has perfect reaction to disastrous Pats-Raiders finish originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The wild ending to Sunday's New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game sparked plenty of stunned reactions. Perhaps the best one of all came on the Patriots' radio broadcast. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci could hardly contain himself...
Bruins Place Smith on Waivers; Here's How It Impacts Their Salary Cap
Bruins place Smith on waivers; Here's how it impacts their salary cap originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Craig Smith's career with the Boston Bruins could be over very soon. The veteran forward was placed on waivers Sunday, the B's announced. The other 31 NHL teams have until 2 p.m....
