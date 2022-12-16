Vigil held for Thai princess on life support after collapsing from heart condition

Vigils are being held outside a Bangkok hospital where Thai princess Bajrakitiyabha is hooked up on life support.

The 44-year-old princess was jogging with her dogs when she collapsed in the Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima.

This footage shows crowds gathered outside the King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital where she was airlifted to.

Doctors said her condition was “stable to a certain extent,” but many remain concerned in the country.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the King’s eldest daughter, is considered to be a likely heir to the throne.

