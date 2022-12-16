Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Downtown Topeka shooting leaves 1 person injured
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting has been reported in the downtown area of Topeka on Tuesday night. The Topeka Police Department’s Watch Commander told 27 News that one person has been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at 7:46 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd St. and Fillmore St. […]
Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
WIBW
Lawrence Police release photos of armed robbery suspect
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have released photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook to release photos of a man they believe robbed a local business with a gun and ask for residents’ help to identify him.
Suspect in fatal Kansas hit-and-run still at large
LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run crash and asking for help to locate a suspect identified as 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado of Emporia. Just before 7:30p.m. Thursday the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a car striking a pedestrian at 6th...
Police: One dead in Kansas shooting
KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead. Just after 9:30p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, police discovered one person...
Driver in fatal Kansas hit-and-run turns himself in
LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit and run have identified the victim as 50-year-old Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez of Emporia, according to Police Captain Lisa Hayes. The suspect identified as 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado of Emporia has come forward and is cooperating with the investigation, according to Hayes.
KC-area woman sentenced for deadly wrong-way I-70 crash
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman is going to prison for her role in a fatal DUI crash. Desire C. Smith, 41, Blue Springs, was sentenced to 15 years Friday after pleading guilty to DWI Death of a Another Not Passenger, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
WIBW
Officials investigate I-70 Auto Auction in open case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into the I-70 Auto Auction west of Topeka. 13 NEWS has learned that investigators directed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita conducted some type of raid at the I-70 Auto Auction business west of Topeka on Saturday, Dec. 17.
WIBW
One taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured in a rear-end collision early Monday just east of Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 7:33 a.m. Monday at S.E. 29th and Shawnee Drive. The location was just east of Lake Shawnee. The...
Police ID suspects in shooting that injured KC Airport police officer
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that injured an officer at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning have two suspects in custody. According to online jail records 34-year-old Lacy Perry remains in the Platte County jail on requested charges of disarming a peace officer or correctional officer while performing official duty, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Man sentenced in double-fatal Kansas City-area DUI crash
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man is going to prison for his role in a fatal DUI crash. Colby Byrd, 27, Wellington, Mo., was sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to DWI -- death of two and 4 years for pleading guilty to DWI -- serious physical injury. The sentences were set to run consecutively for a total of 16 years in prison, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Emporia fatal hit-and-run victim identified, suspect comes forward
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department has released new information related to a recent fatal hit-and-run including the identity of the victim. The EPD reports that the victim has been identified as Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez, 50, of Emporia. Angel Manuel Alvarado, a suspect in the case, has also been located by the EPD after he […]
doniphanherald.com
Man linked to Omaha woman's disappearance ordered held on $10M bail
OMAHA — Cari Allen had broken up with Aldrick Scott about two weeks before she was reported missing last month. But Scott, who lived in Topeka, Kansas, kept texting her and showing up unannounced, a prosecutor said Friday. He went to the southwest Omaha bar she was at Nov....
Suspect charged in Kansas City double murder still missing
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man has been charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, who is still at large, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges.
1 convicted for shooting man in the head in Topeka Travelers Inn
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted for a 2021 killing in Topeka. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill has been convicted for the killing of James Norman Epps, Jr. in 2021. Krainbill entered a plea of guilty to second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. […]
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested Early Sunday In Caldwell County
A Kansas City man was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant and a new felony charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Kansas City resident Kenneth D. Crowley at 2:11 A.M. Sunday on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for child neglect and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
Car crash shuts down major roadway near Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash northeast of Manhattan has been reported by law enforcement. As of 7:15 p.m., the crash area has been cleared by emergency workers. The Riley County Police Department said that emergency crews are responding to a car crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Madison Road in Riley […]
6 adults, 2 kids displaced in overnight fire in Kansas City
The Kansas City Fire Department was called to the home about 2:30 a.m. The cause is under investigation.
Riley County man hospitalized after crash
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by Thomas Cohagen, 71, Leondardville, crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Madison Road in Manhattan.
WIBW
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0