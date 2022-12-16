'There are red lines': Elon Musk faces international outcry after Twitter bans journalists

Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk said Twitter is like a crashing plane with its 'engines on fire' in a discussion of the platform's financial issues
In a Twitter Spaces, Elon Musk also said advertisers asked "hard questions" about the return on investment because of the declining economy.
Albany Herald
After Twitter users voted to oust Elon Musk as CEO, he wants to change how polls work
When Elon Musk polled Twitter users about whether to reinstate former President Donald Trump's account, he quickly followed through on the majority's wish to do so. "Vox Populi, Vox Dei," he pronounced via tweet, Latin for "the voice of the people is the voice of God." Likewise, when Twitter users...
Albany Herald
Elon Musk's security team sought for questioning over incident he cited as reason to ban journalists
Police in Southern California are looking to speak with Elon Musk and his security team over an alleged assault last week that Musk claimed involved a "crazy stalker" and led to the suspension of a private jet-tracking account on Twitter as well as several prominent journalists. Musk has pointed to...
Albany Herald
UK lawmakers call on Sun newspaper to sanction Jeremy Clarkson over 'violent misogynist' Meghan article
A group of British lawmakers are calling for action to be taken against columnist Jeremy Clarkson after he wrote a "violent misogynist" opinion piece about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in the Sun newspaper, which was later retracted. "We welcome The Sun's retraction of the article, we now demand action...
Albany Herald
Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO — once he finds a replacement
Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed Tuesday evening he will step down as the company's CEO, but only when he identifies a successor, directly addressing for the first time a Twitter poll he created this week in which millions of users voted for his ouster. In a tweet, Musk said he...
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count
A Chinese health official says the country only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a narrow definition that limits the numbers of deaths being reported as the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions
Albany Herald
China's Covid 'chaos': How a shortage of fever drugs is sparking a global run on medicines
An unprecedented wave of Covid infections in China has triggered widespread drug shortages, as people scramble to buy fever medicines and painkillers to alleviate flu-like symptoms. The panic buying has spread outside mainland China's borders, with the generic versions of Tylenol and Advil sold out at drugstores in Hong Kong,...
Comments / 0