STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island high school seniors have been nominated for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The New York State Education Department (NYSED) nominated 25 high school seniors for the program, Commissioner Betty A. Rosa recently announced. The recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students who represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO