STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dr. Eileen F. Corigliano has been named head of Staten Island Academy, effective July 1, 2023. The board of trustees at the private pre-K-12 school in Todt Hill recently announced the appointment to members of the community, based on the unanimous recommendation of the Head of School Search Committee.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CYO basketball was the after-school special Monday evening. We stopped by Holy Family to catch the action. Big scores, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two Staten Island high school seniors have been nominated for the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The New York State Education Department (NYSED) nominated 25 high school seniors for the program, Commissioner Betty A. Rosa recently announced. The recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students who represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in young people.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State released the results of Regents exams taken over the 2021-2022 school year, which includes results of how proficient high school students on Staten Island were on each of the math exams, including Algebra I. To receive a high school diploma, most students...
