In 2022, the fashion industry surged back to life. Runway presentations returned to their fullest forms since before the pandemic, with brands like JW Anderson and Coperni staging double-take-worthy spectacles that reminded onlookers of the power of fashion weeks. Brands united for memorable collaborations, some of which saw high-fashion merge with streetwear, while others let sportswear become avant-garde via artisanal craftsmanship. Industry-shifting designers embarked on their first outings at the helms of new labels, while others bid farewell with final deliveries and the announcements of new chapters. Couture pushed the limit in menswear and genderless design, and the quest for a viral moment retained the utmost importance among brands in today’s digital-first domain. Most importantly, however, fashion had fun.

