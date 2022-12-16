Read full article on original website
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
PUMA and Nickelodeon Come Together for a "Slime" Edition of the MB.02
LaMelo Ball and have joined forces with Nickelodeon to bring a “SLIME”-themed basketball shoe to the courts. In celebration of one of the most nostalgic award shows of everyone’s youth, Ball is paying homage to the green goo with the new iteration of his signature shoe. PUMA...
Maximize Your Music Experience With Limited-Edition OJAS x Tequila Don Julio 1942 Collectible Pieces
High-fidelity audio equipment artist Devon Turnbull pours all of his dedication into his projects, which range from creating dynamic Hi-Fi speakers for major fashion brand storefronts to celebrity home systems. His holistic approach to the music-listening experience is informed by his multidisciplinary nature as well as his commitment to excellence.
CFDA Launches Metaverse Exhibition With 60 Digital Recreations of Iconic American Fashion Moments
Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has launched its debut fashion exhibition in the metaverse, titled Fashioning the Shades of American Design. Curated by fashion historian and Assistant Curator of Fashion at the Cleveland Museum for Art, Darnell-Jamal Lisby, the exhibition hosts 60 game-changing...
adidas Takes Inspiration From Outerspace for Its New COS Supernova
Adidas has just presented two new versions of its COS Supernova sneaker — and one pair is coated in a bold blue hue, while the other is coming in gold. The Supernova line is one of adidas’ most notable archives and it has continued to navigate its way through the modern sneaker sphere with engaging and unique designs, most of which take inspiration from the brand’s debuted editions from the early 2000s.
JJJJound and PUMA Close Out the Year With Another China-Exclusive Capsule
A plethora of streetwear enthusiasts and sneaker aficionados have been impressed with JJJJound and its collaborative initiatives this year. The Montreal-based design entity joined forces with the likes of ASICS, New Balance, Reebok and more for special projects, and now to cap off 2022 it’s aligning with. once more...
Apt.4b's adidas Forum Low 84 Collaboration Welcomes You Inside Its L.A. Shop
As 2022 draws to a close, Los Angeles-based retailer Apt.4b is teaming up with. on an all-new Forum Low 84 release, dubbed “The Door.”. The sneaker is doused in a dark green palette representing the shop’s main entrance, welcoming you through the doors of its location on Fairfax Avenue.
Denim Tears’ Latest Collection Celebrates "Ming the Tiger of Harlem"
Denim Tears has just presented its “Ming the Tiger of Harlem” collection. For this, the brand explore a range of militarian prints alongside basketball inspiration, all of which are inspired by oversized, post-Y2K styles that are seen on the streets of Harlem, New York. Usually, the Atlanta-born imprint...
maharishi Looks to 2023 With All-New Pre-Spring Collection
Hardy Blechman’s maharishi has had a busy 2022. The London-based label has been consistently producing high-quality general releases which combine streetwear with military influences — such as the “Battle Royale” collection. It has also experimented with footwear with Reebok, and even the world of pedal bikes with its recent Dosnoventa collaboration. Now, the imprint is turning its focus to 2023 with its all-new pre-spring collection.
GrowthRing & Supply Revisits Its Hong Kong Classics In "Signature Reborn " Lookbook
Hong Kong‘s GrowthRing & Supply (GRS) is bringing back its classics in a new “Signature Reborn ” collection. Looking back at its defining pre-Project Rising releases as well as its staple Kowloon hoodie, the brand updates the two for a Winter release. As a label that’s rooted...
The Best Pieces From Twitter's Corporate Office Asset Auction: Custom Signage, Herman Miller, La Marzocco and More
Elon Musk has faced many a storm as he desperately tries to keep Twitter afloat. Since buying out the platform in October, Musk has faced the fallout from mass firings, an exodus of advertisers (who provided the platform with most of its revenue), a widely-mocked new verification system, ad-hoc policies that shift at the drop of a hat and community polls on company leadership, to name a few.
adidas Could be Releasing the First Unbranded Yeezy 350 V2 in January
Following the news that will continue to use Yeezy designs even after parting ways with Ye, rumors have just appeared on reddit indicating that the next pair of 350 V2 to be released will be in January, and in the Granite colorway. Set for the typical full-size run, it appears...
Marine Serre Reinvents Timeless Classics in SS23 State of Soul Collection
Marine Serre has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 State of Soul collection. The label reinvents timeless silhouettes through an intimate lens that is grounded in a refined color palette of neutrals. Continuing to embody the trend toward tailoring, the wardrobe consists of regenerated fabrics as well as minimal and sharp cuts...
Diego Calva Makes His Hollywood Debut in 'Babylon'
Diego Calva starred alongside the likes of Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle’s new feature film, Babylon, whose stellar performance has earned the emerging actor a Golden Globe Nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical. The Mexican actor started his career back in his home country, where he appeared in independent and critically acclaimed films such as Te Prometo Anarquía (Julio Hernández, 2015). Calva’s talent was recognized through a series of roles in local Netflix productions, which eventually led him to be part of the Narcos: Mexico cast.
E.T. Animatronic Model Used in Steven Spielberg Film Auctions for $2.56 Million USD
The animatronic model of E.T. used in Steven Spielberg‘s 1982 film has sold for $2,560,000 USD at Julien’s. Dubbed the “Hero No. 1” model, the piece was engineered in 1981 by the late Italian special effects designer Carlo Rambaldi, and brought E.T. to life by utilizing 85 points of movement — including around the area of the eyes, neck and fingers. A maquette of the childhood icon and one of the bikes also auctioned for $125,000 USD and $115,000 USD, respectively.
Looking Back at How Fashion Evolved in 2022
In 2022, the fashion industry surged back to life. Runway presentations returned to their fullest forms since before the pandemic, with brands like JW Anderson and Coperni staging double-take-worthy spectacles that reminded onlookers of the power of fashion weeks. Brands united for memorable collaborations, some of which saw high-fashion merge with streetwear, while others let sportswear become avant-garde via artisanal craftsmanship. Industry-shifting designers embarked on their first outings at the helms of new labels, while others bid farewell with final deliveries and the announcements of new chapters. Couture pushed the limit in menswear and genderless design, and the quest for a viral moment retained the utmost importance among brands in today’s digital-first domain. Most importantly, however, fashion had fun.
Arc'teryx Year of the Rabbit Gear Has Surfaced
Arc’teryx is slated to gear up for the 2023 Lunar New Year with a Year of the Rabbit-themed capsule collection. Initial images of the themed fan-favorite hiking and streetwear hybrid brand’s upcoming collection first surfaced on Reddit. The label has not yet confirmed the capsule however, the images that appeared on the Reddit forum are quite compelling given that it will not be the first time Arc’teryx has dropped a Lunar New Year collection.
First Nautilus 5811 Sale Tests Market Auctioning for $144,000 USD
The market has been tested with the first documented auction of the 5711’s successor. Announced back in October, the new Patek Philippe Nautilus looks relatively the same as the 5711 but sees a small technical update, a new bracelet system, and an increase of 1mm. Most importantly, the watch is now made in white gold.
Ferragamo's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is an Ode to La-La Land
Following his debut at the label’s helm in Milan in September, creative director Maximilian Davis has presented his first pre-fall collection for Ferragamo in the brand’s headquarters. The line reflects Salvatore Ferragamo’s influence in Los Angeles, where the namesake founder opened a store in the spring of 1923,...
