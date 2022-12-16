ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Cavill To Star In & EP ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Film & TV Franchise As Amazon Studios Acquires Rights To Games Workshop Brand

By Nellie Andreeva
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNLZB_0jklb1AW00

Amazon Studios has made it official, confirming that it has secured global rights to the Warhammer 40,000 game from Games Workshop for Henry Cavill ( Man of Steel ) to star in and executive produce the franchise across all Amazon Studios productions. The agreement encompasses rights to the universe across TV series, film and likely games and animation.

Since launching nearly 40 years ago, the Warhammer brand has expanded through GAW’s miniatures, sourcebooks, tabletop games, animations, novels, a wealth of licensed material, and video games.

Warhammer 40,000 is set in the far future, where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age. The threats to humankind’s empire are many — traitors driven by the fires of ambition, alien empires sworn to reclaim the stars, and the corruption of reality by malevolent gods.

Warhammer 40,000 has captured the imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to work with Henry, Vertigo Entertainment, and Games Workshop across our Amazon entertainment businesses on this brilliant, immersive franchise for our global customers to experience for years to come.”

Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Natalie Viscuso (The Lego franchise) partnered with Cavill to secure the Warhammer 40,000 IP before taking it to Amazon Studios. Vertigo will executive produce with Cavill and GAW’s Andy Smillie and Max Bottrill alongside Amazon Studios.

“I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility,” said Cavill. “I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon Studios and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh on lifelong dream come true.”

Cavill, who just exited his DC role as Superman following a cameo in Black Adam and also left his starring role in Netflix’s The Witcher after three seasons, has Matthew Vaughn’s globe-trotting spy thriller Argylle, the upcoming reboot of Highlander , Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare as well as Season 3 of The Witcher all coming up. He is repped by WME.

UPDATE : Cavill posted a message to fans about making a 30-year dream a reality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy