Freezing rain could fall in central Pa. before Christmas, forecasters say

Freezing rain and gusty winds are expected Thursday as central Pennsylvanians prepare for holiday travel, forecasters said. Forecasters said rain and/or freezing rain is likely before 10 a.m. Thursday. Rain, without the ice, will continue to fall late Thursday afternoon through the night, according to the National Weather Service. More than 20 mph wind gusts are possible throughout the day.
