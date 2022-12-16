Read full article on original website
Freezing rain could fall in central Pa. before Christmas, forecasters say
Freezing rain and gusty winds are expected Thursday as central Pennsylvanians prepare for holiday travel, forecasters said. Forecasters said rain and/or freezing rain is likely before 10 a.m. Thursday. Rain, without the ice, will continue to fall late Thursday afternoon through the night, according to the National Weather Service. More than 20 mph wind gusts are possible throughout the day.
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
How bad will Pa. travel be later this week? Depends where you are, NWS forecasters say
A winter storm that will be followed by freezing temperatures could affect Christmas travel plans — and make for a white Christmas in some areas of Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. NWS Meteorologist Rob Radzanowski said Sunday that projections this far in advance are subject to change,...
Gas prices for Christmas 2022 expected to be a gift for drivers, GasBuddy says
If you are driving out of Pennsylvania for Christmas, you likely will find lower gas prices than those in the Keystone State. According to GasBuddy, the national average price for a gallon of gas is expected to fall under $3 by Christmas Day.
White Christmas; Ukraine refugees; Franco’s death: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. High: 44; Low: 28. Partly cloudy. Messy weather is coming. A safe haven: For Liliia Petrova and her family, the sense of holiday wonder is largely gone. She and her family are among the Ukrainian refugees in central Pa. who fled the Russian invasion, which marks its 10th month on Christmas Eve.
Costco plans to open another store in central Pa.
It’s been a rumor for years that Costco has had its eyes on the West Shore. Membership big box retailers, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale have stores on the West Shore.
Blame rise in Pa. gas tax for likely increase at the pump in January
Pa. drivers don’t want to hear this but the price at the pump likely will be going up once the calendar turns to 2023. The state gas tax, which is assessed at the wholesale level, will increase on Jan. 1. Act 89 of 2013, which was signed into law during the Corbett administration, mandates this increase to pay for road and bridge projects.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on icy central Pa. road: coroner
A 28-year-old man died Monday after his motorcycle slid across an icy York County road and crashed, authorities said. Kenneth W. Hagens, of York Township, lost control of the motorcycle on a large patch of ice around 12:28 a.m. Monday, on the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
Pennsylvania has a most beloved Christmas song, according to one study | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
10 Pa. residents died in Pan Am Flight 103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988
Just four days before Christmas in 1988, the passengers on Pan Am Flight 103 - including 25 students from Syracuse University - were likely eager to get home to celebrate with family and friends. In the Sherwood Crescent neighborhood of Lockerbie, Scotland, families were gathered for dinner time, perhaps watching...
Caesars Maryland promo code PENNLIVEPICS secures Bet $20, Get $100 offer for MD today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Maryland sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. By using our PENNLIVEPICS promo code at Caesars, new customers in Maryland who bet on any sporting event in December 2022 can get...
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
Best selling spirits in Pa. in 2021-22 fiscal year: Is your favorite on the list?
Pennsylvania residents spent $1.66 billion on spirits in the last fiscal year. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently published its Fiscal Year 2021-22 Annual Report, which details agency operations, sales trends, popular products, and financial results. Here’s the list of the top 25 liquors sold during the 2021-22 fiscal...
Pa. girl’s hair got caught in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine: lawsuit
WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township couple filed a civil lawsuit in Luzerne County Court for injuries their daughter suffered when her hair got caught in a ticket machine while patronizing Chuck E. Cheese in Wilkes-Barre Township. The lawsuit filed last week by attorneys Melissa A. Scartelli and Kristin Mazzarella...
Here’s what’s next for the Tuesday with Toomey demonstrators who protested for 6 years
Carolyn Stillwell used to vote all the time, but didn’t follow Pennsylvania politics particularly closely. Vashti Bandy had never tried to visit a senator’s office. Rosalind Holtzman was an introvert unlikely to speak out. They all say that changed when they joined the protests that have taken place...
Gov. Tom Wolf talks why the plan for $2,000 stimulus checks failed
Gov. Tom Wolf reflected on his two terms over the course of eight years in a new interview with ABC27. The news outlet reported that during his two terms he’s faced dealing with issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, election security issues, and a budget surplus. Earlier in 2022, Wolf...
LGBTQ+ Perspectives: We are no longer willing to just be tolerated | Opinion
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a new monthly column that will offer perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community. When I was offered the chance to write PennLive’s first column from the LGBTQ+ community, I felt excitement leavened with fear. I’m excited because, wow! Have we Central Pennsylvanians...
Pa. inmate accused of threatening to kill woman: ‘I’m going to slice her throat’
An inmate at Mifflin County Jail has been accused of threatening to kill a woman over the phone, according to Huntingdon County police. Corey Snyder, 42, from Mount Union, is facing additional charges after a dispute over the phone when he allegedly threatened a family member, WJAC-TV reported. The new...
