Limestone County, AL

I-65 NB in Limestone County shut down for hours due to overturned commercial vehicle

By Maggie Matteson, Logan Sparkman
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A commercial vehicle crash that shut down I-65 Northbound in Limestone County for hours Friday into Saturday morning has now been cleared and roadways are back open.

Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to an overturned commercial vehicle accident around 3:40 a.m. The overturned vehicle caused the northbound lanes of I-65 to be shut down for over 24 hours.

The roadway was opened back up at 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

Sergeant Jeremy J. Burkett with ALEA said the lengthy delay was caused by the process of offloading the cargo within the tanker. This process slowed down the recovery of the commercial vehicle.

The accident occurred near the 365-mile marker in Limestone County and Troopers said it would be blocked for an ‘extended amount of time’ as crews worked to remove the vehicle.

All northbound traffic was diverted onto Highway 53.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and ALEA responded to the accident.

WHNT News 19

