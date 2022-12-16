Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Rite Aid, Nike, FedEx and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Rite Aid (RAD) – Rite Aid jumped 8.4% in the premarket after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts, helped by accelerated sales growth at its retail operations. However, the drugstore operator lowered its full-year guidance due to various issues, including seasonal markdowns.
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Japan Stocks See Second Day of Losses
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after Wall Street ended its four-day losing streak as global bonds rose after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control tolerance. Japan continued its second day of losses, as the Nikkei 225 fell 0.68%...
Jim Cramer Says These 7 Stocks Will Be Winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Investors Should Look to ‘Good Quality Corporate Debt and Gold' in 2023, Strategist Says
LONDON — As fundamentals hold up and tight financial conditions weigh on stock markets, corporate debt and gold could be strong investment options in 2023, according to Michael Howell, managing director at CrossBorder Capital. A slowing economy, tightening financial conditions and rising yields might typically prompt greater stress in...
Treasury Yields Muted as Calm Returns to Bond Markets After Sell-Off
U.S. Treasury yields were muted on Wednesday as global bond markets stabilized following the previous session's sell-off on the back of a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was just under a single basis point lower at 3.682%, while the...
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Elon Musk breaks silence after 10 million Twitter users vote for him to step down
Elon Musk has tweeted for the first time since more than 10 million people voted in favour of him stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive, saying that only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls. On Sunday, Musk asked Twitter users whether he...
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Is Filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy — But Plans to Keep Mining
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., is filing for bankruptcy. The company still generates positive cash flow, and plans to continue mining while repaying debtholders. The stock is down 98% this year as plunging crypto prices and rising energy prices made mining...
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking
As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
Dan Yergin Says Oil Prices Could Hit $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Investments Are Set to Flow Back Into China as Tech Giants Avoid U.S. Delisting, Government Pledges Policy Support, Says Investment Manager
Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
Treasury Yields Rise After Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
FedEx Plans More Cost Cuts as Soft Demand Hurts Profits
FedEx's sales and profit fell last quarter from the year-ago period. It said it will be able to cut another $1 billion beyond what it forecast in September. The company posted particular weakness in its Express unit. FedEx said Tuesday it would cut $1 billion more in costs after weak...
Treasury Department Delays Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Guidance Until March
The Treasury Department is delaying plans to issue proposed guidance for the sourcing of EV batteries for federal tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act from. The sourcing of materials and batteries for EVs is a major part of the federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for consumers under the act.
Cramer's Lighting Round: Magna Worries Me
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Magna International Inc: "MGA worries me. I would rather own an auto company directly. They're very inexpensive." Roblox Corp: "Roblox is too expensive....
