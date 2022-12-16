ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Rite Aid, Nike, FedEx and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Rite Aid (RAD) – Rite Aid jumped 8.4% in the premarket after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts, helped by accelerated sales growth at its retail operations. However, the drugstore operator lowered its full-year guidance due to various issues, including seasonal markdowns.
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Japan Stocks See Second Day of Losses

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after Wall Street ended its four-day losing streak as global bonds rose after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control tolerance. Japan continued its second day of losses, as the Nikkei 225 fell 0.68%...
Jim Cramer Says These 7 Stocks Will Be Winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
Treasury Yields Muted as Calm Returns to Bond Markets After Sell-Off

U.S. Treasury yields were muted on Wednesday as global bond markets stabilized following the previous session's sell-off on the back of a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was just under a single basis point lower at 3.682%, while the...
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking

As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
Treasury Yields Rise After Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
FedEx Plans More Cost Cuts as Soft Demand Hurts Profits

FedEx's sales and profit fell last quarter from the year-ago period. It said it will be able to cut another $1 billion beyond what it forecast in September. The company posted particular weakness in its Express unit. FedEx said Tuesday it would cut $1 billion more in costs after weak...
Treasury Department Delays Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Guidance Until March

The Treasury Department is delaying plans to issue proposed guidance for the sourcing of EV batteries for federal tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act from. The sourcing of materials and batteries for EVs is a major part of the federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for consumers under the act.
Cramer's Lighting Round: Magna Worries Me

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Magna International Inc: "MGA worries me. I would rather own an auto company directly. They're very inexpensive." Roblox Corp: "Roblox is too expensive....
