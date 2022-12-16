Read full article on original website
Related
State of Arkansas sues contractor at the middle of Working4You investigation
Clients claim an Arkansas contractor has taken their money without doing the work, and now that same man is being sued by the state.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Howard County Quorum Court passes the 2023 budget
On Monday afternoon, the Howard County Quorum Court approved an ordinance to establish the annual operating budget for 2023. Treasurer Sherri Mixon reported she will transfer $200,000 from the general reserve fund to the Contingency Fund. Mixon also discussed the Rescue Plan Fund and sales tax. The Justices of the...
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
kawx.org
US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
Police raids, leaky water tanks and alligators: Here are the most clicked stories of 2022
Crime generated a lot of clicks in 2022, but not everything was bad. News readers were also interested in lottery winnings, and, of all things, an alligator.
Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation. According to records obtained by...
FOX 28 Spokane
Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A case file reviewed by a local prosecutor says that an Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program.” The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. The 38-year-old died on his first day of training at a training academy in North Little rock. A medical examiner’s autopsy report later ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “sickle-cell” crisis. Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
neareport.com
Meet NEA’s new district prosecutor-elect, Sonia Fonticiella
In November, Northeast Arkansas elected a new district prosecutor to cover Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi, and Poinsett counties. She is Sonia Fonticiella and in January, 2023 she takes over one of the most influential roles in area law enforcement. On December 16, as she was packing up her private...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas governor announces TikTok ban on all state-issued devices
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson directed the head of the state's Division of Information Systems to inform all state employees that the TikTok app was banned from being used on state-issued devices. In a tweet sent on Friday, Dec. 16, Hutchinson said he made the directive last...
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Little Rock man charged in Pike County on drug charges
On November 25th, Pike County Deputy Chance Reid conducted a traffic stop after running a license plate through Pike County Dispatch that expired in 2021. The suspect was identified as 46 year old William Bailey of Little Rock. As reported, Deputy Reid stated that Bailey was acting nervous so he...
KTLO
Ethredge to serve on Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association Board of Directors
The Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney’s Association (APAA) announced Friday its 2023 Board of Directors. Matt Durret, Prosecuting Attorney for the 4th Judicial District will serve as President, Jeff Phillips, Prosecuting Attorney for the 5th Judicial District will service as Vice President, and Daniel Shue, Prosecuting Attorney for the 12th Judicial District will serve as Secretary-Treasurer.
arkadelphian.com
Police arrest 2 for helping Glenwood doctor conceal rapes
Two people with close ties to a child rapist are behind bars today, facing allegations that they turned a blind eye to a decades-long sexual abuse case. Bryce Walker and Brandy Cox, both of Glenwood, were arrested Monday, Dec. 19, in relation to the investigation of Barry Walker. Law enforcement with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and 9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force carried out the arrests.
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers attempt to make daylight saving time permanent
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The days are shorter this time of year and it could become permanent. On Monday, Rep. Johnny Rye, R-District 54, filed HB 1039 to adopt daylight saving time after already attempting back in 2021. To learn more about the permanent time change visit the Arkansas...
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
KHBS
Arkansas has rules on when it's too cold for companies to shut off the electricity and gas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has rules that stop utility companies from shutting off electric and gas services to people when the weather gets below freezing. An electric or gas company has to check the forecast from the National Weather Service before shutting off service to a home. If the forecast shows a temperature of 32 degrees or lower at any time during the next 24 hours, the company can't turn off the service.
Little Rock woman wins $390K in Arkansas Scholarship Lottery
Five winning numbers resulted in a Little Rock woman bringing home a check for $390,000 in the Lucky for Life lottery.
globalconstructionreview.com
Arkansas contractor fined $287,000 after two workers die in sewer
Belt Construction Inc, a contractor based in Arkansas, has been fined $287,150 after two employees asphyxiated while working in a confined space. One lost consciousness in a sewer 20ft below ground, and a colleague trying to rescue the first suffered the same fate. The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA)...
KTLO
Jonathan Fry has court cases in 2 counties
Jonathan Fry (Photo courtesy of Mugshots Zone) A 24-year-old man who has recently been locked up in the Hempstead County jail in southern Arkansas was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face criminal charges filed locally. Jonathan Fry pled guilty to drug-related charges in two criminal cases. He was...
Comments / 0