European Markets Higher as Investor Sentiment Brightens

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were in positive territory on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. The Stoxx index was up 1% around midday London time, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Retail stocks and oil and gas led gains, both up 2.1%, followed by financial services, which was up 1.4%.
Bill Gross Says Markets Are Headed for ‘Potential Chaos' If Interest Rates Keep Going Up

Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Japan Stocks See Second Day of Losses

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed after Wall Street ended its four-day losing streak as global bonds rose after the Bank of Japan adjusted its yield curve control tolerance. Japan continued its second day of losses, as the Nikkei 225 fell 0.68%...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Rite Aid, Nike, FedEx and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Rite Aid (RAD) – Rite Aid jumped 8.4% in the premarket after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts, helped by accelerated sales growth at its retail operations. However, the drugstore operator lowered its full-year guidance due to various issues, including seasonal markdowns.
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking

As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
Self-Made Millionaire: Here's the Best Way to Pay Off Credit Card Debt

If you want to get rid of credit card debt, start by avoiding budgeting gimmicks. Don't overthink it. Instead, stick to a simple three-step repayment plan. That's the advice Ramit Sethi, self-made millionaire and author of New York Times bestselling book "I Will Teach You To Be Rich," shared with CNBC's Frank Holland during the inaugural CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Dec. 13.
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Financial Stocks for 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of three financial stocks he believes are worth buying. While investors continue to worry about a potential economic downturn, Cramer reminded them that such a scenario is still avoidable. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named three financial stocks he believes are...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Gilead Sciences, Moderna, Tesla and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. General Mills — General Mills dropped 3.99%, despite reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for the last quarter. The food producer also raised its full-year forecast. Higher prices partially offset increased output costs. Gilead Sciences — Gilead Sciences sank 1.91% after...
FedEx Plans More Cost Cuts as Soft Demand Hurts Profits

FedEx's sales and profit fell last quarter from the year-ago period. It said it will be able to cut another $1 billion beyond what it forecast in September. The company posted particular weakness in its Express unit. FedEx said Tuesday it would cut $1 billion more in costs after weak...
‘Secure 2.0' Is Part of the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill, Putting It on Track to Usher in Retirement System Improvements

"Secure 2.0" is a collection of provisions intended to build upon the retirement-system improvements that were implemented under the Secure Act of 2019. Some of the provisions include requiring automatic enrollment in some workplace plans, increasing "catch-up" contributions that older workers can make and boosting part-time workers' access to retirement plans.
Treasury Department Delays Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Guidance Until March

The Treasury Department is delaying plans to issue proposed guidance for the sourcing of EV batteries for federal tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act from. The sourcing of materials and batteries for EVs is a major part of the federal tax credits of up to $7,500 for consumers under the act.
