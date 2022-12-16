ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CBS Chicago

New year brings in new laws for smoke detectors, with must-have 10-year 'hard wired' alarms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year will bring new laws, including one that means you might need to update your home smoke alarms.CBS 2's Shardaa gray on how to know if your detector needs replaced, and what happens if you don't do it.Come January 1st, Illinois residents will have a new smoke alarm law to follow. "Any home that has a smoke alarm that is not hardwired, it's using a 9-volt battery, not hardwired.  When their current smoke alarms expire, they need to begin replacing them with 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms." Under the new fire safety smoke detector...
WCIA

Shopping tips to get through the winter storm in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)- A lot of people are prepping for holiday events as they also prepare for the winter storm.  “White Christmases are nice, but blizzards are not,” said Heather Munro.   And to prepare Brennan Blanchette, assistant store manager of Blains Farm and Fleet says there are a few things you need to get […]
CBS Chicago

Chicago shoppers pack the stores to avoid the severe storm on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The next couple of days are shaping up to be a double whammy for consumers who haven't quite finished up their Christmas shopping and now have to get ready for a pending snow storm.For the procrastinators out there, it's a formula for disaster. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos hit the road to see how shoppers were getting by.With a possible blizzard like conditions set to hit Chicago and just four days left until Christmas, there was no shortage of chaotic scenes like these: The lines at this Costco on the South Side just kept going. The traffic...
1520 The Ticket

Time to Get Away! 5 Beautiful Airbnb Homes for a Vacation in Illinois

Renting a home from Air BnB provides a unique opportunity to plan a very special vacation. For just the 2 of you, your whole family or bring a bunch of friends. I like water, tranquility and space to do something a little different each day of a vacation. While there are many to pick from for an Illinois getaway (aka staycation), these were 5 that really caught me eye.
NBC Chicago

A Look at Warming Centers in Chicago as Winter Storm Approaches

With a potentially significant winter storm and bitterly cold temperatures approaching the Chicago area later this week, warming centers will be in operation around the city of Chicago for those in need of shelter. Chicago's Department of Family and Support Services operates the city's six community centers as warming areas...
Q985

What Are The ‘Rules’ For Tipping A Garbage Person In Illinois?

If you're a resident of Illinois, you know that having reliable garbage collection is crucial. If the person is an afterthought in your mind that could quickly change if they were to stop picking up your trash. These workers are busting their butt to do their job to the best of their abilities, so it's always a nice gesture to show your appreciation with a tip. But how much should you tip, and how can you do it safely and effectively?
NBC Chicago

When is the Winter Solstice?

With the holidays less than a week away and the Chicago area preparing for a significant winter storm, it's hard to believe that winter has yet to officially start. Although meteorological seasons are generally recognized as periods of three months beginning at the start of every third month, astronomical seasons are lined up with biannual equinoxes and solstices.
WAND TV

IDOT unveils new website for road conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Transportation rolled out a new travel website ahead of the holiday. GettingAroundIllinois.com has updated road conditions and travel resources for getting around the state 365 days a year. “Our No. 1 priority is making sure roads are safe for the motoring...
Q985

BBB Alert: Protect Yourself From Illinois Winter Scams

With the start of winter just around the corner, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a variety of winter scams. According to Dennis Horton, the director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB, "clever con artists will attempt to steal your money, identity and personal possessions" during this time of year.
Effingham Radio

Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
Block Club Chicago

Chicagoans Urged To Prepare For Winter Storm, With Blizzard Expected Thursday: ‘If Possible … Change Travel Plans’

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service is warning people to prepare as Chicago could face a blizzard — or, at least, a strong winter storm — at the end of the week. The weather agency has put out a winter storm watch that will be in effect Thursday evening to late Friday. It warns a winter storm will hit, with blizzard conditions possible as wind gusts could get as fast as 55 mph.
CBS Chicago

How to stay safe when severe winter weather hits the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) – A significant winter weather storm is likely to hit the Chicago area later this week, which could impact travel and other holiday-related plans.With dangerously cold wind chills, high winds and potentially a lot of snowfall, here are some ways the National Weather Service advises anyone in the storm's path to keep safety in mind as the bad weather hits.Forecast terminologyFirst, what exactly are the definitions of all the advisories and warnings you may see scrolling across your television?A "winter weather advisory" is issued when potentially dangerous winter weather is expected within 12 to 36 hours or is...
WGN News

FULL LIST: Warming centers in Chicago, Cook County

CHICAGO — A major winter snowstorm is headed towards the Chicago area and expected to bring significant snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. The city of Chicago has six designated warming centers for those in need to seek shelter. The shelters are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during work weekdays when temperatures dip below 32 […]
