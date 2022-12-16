Read full article on original website
3 Important Things To Do Before Illinois Gets Walloped By a Winter Storm
By now I'm sure you've heard that the Stateline area is about to get hit by some wicked winter weather and driving conditions...just in time for Christmas. In case you need a recap of the mess that's coming...here's what WIFR's Chief Meteorologist Mark Henderson is predicting... We all wished for...
New year brings in new laws for smoke detectors, with must-have 10-year 'hard wired' alarms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year will bring new laws, including one that means you might need to update your home smoke alarms.CBS 2's Shardaa gray on how to know if your detector needs replaced, and what happens if you don't do it.Come January 1st, Illinois residents will have a new smoke alarm law to follow. "Any home that has a smoke alarm that is not hardwired, it's using a 9-volt battery, not hardwired. When their current smoke alarms expire, they need to begin replacing them with 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms." Under the new fire safety smoke detector...
Shopping tips to get through the winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)- A lot of people are prepping for holiday events as they also prepare for the winter storm. “White Christmases are nice, but blizzards are not,” said Heather Munro. And to prepare Brennan Blanchette, assistant store manager of Blains Farm and Fleet says there are a few things you need to get […]
NBC Chicago
Here's What Experts Recommend if Motorists Become Stranded During a Winter Storm
Motorists are being urged to use extreme caution for an approaching winter storm taking aim at the Chicago area, but they're offering tips for those who absolutely have to travel in the hazardous conditions. Those conditions could include heavy or blowing snow at times, with ferocious winds expected to last...
Chicago shoppers pack the stores to avoid the severe storm on Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The next couple of days are shaping up to be a double whammy for consumers who haven't quite finished up their Christmas shopping and now have to get ready for a pending snow storm.For the procrastinators out there, it's a formula for disaster. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos hit the road to see how shoppers were getting by.With a possible blizzard like conditions set to hit Chicago and just four days left until Christmas, there was no shortage of chaotic scenes like these: The lines at this Costco on the South Side just kept going. The traffic...
Time to Get Away! 5 Beautiful Airbnb Homes for a Vacation in Illinois
Renting a home from Air BnB provides a unique opportunity to plan a very special vacation. For just the 2 of you, your whole family or bring a bunch of friends. I like water, tranquility and space to do something a little different each day of a vacation. While there are many to pick from for an Illinois getaway (aka staycation), these were 5 that really caught me eye.
A Look at Warming Centers in Chicago as Winter Storm Approaches
With a potentially significant winter storm and bitterly cold temperatures approaching the Chicago area later this week, warming centers will be in operation around the city of Chicago for those in need of shelter. Chicago's Department of Family and Support Services operates the city's six community centers as warming areas...
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
What Are The ‘Rules’ For Tipping A Garbage Person In Illinois?
If you're a resident of Illinois, you know that having reliable garbage collection is crucial. If the person is an afterthought in your mind that could quickly change if they were to stop picking up your trash. These workers are busting their butt to do their job to the best of their abilities, so it's always a nice gesture to show your appreciation with a tip. But how much should you tip, and how can you do it safely and effectively?
When is the Winter Solstice?
With the holidays less than a week away and the Chicago area preparing for a significant winter storm, it's hard to believe that winter has yet to officially start. Although meteorological seasons are generally recognized as periods of three months beginning at the start of every third month, astronomical seasons are lined up with biannual equinoxes and solstices.
ComEd Prepares to Respond to Power Outages During Upcoming Winter Storm
With a potentially significant winter storm forecasted to greatly affect the Chicago area later this week, ComEd announced Tuesday that preparations are being made to respond to potential power outages. Additional equipment and crews will be on hand for ComEd as significant snowfall and high winds alongside bitterly cold temperatures...
WAND TV
IDOT unveils new website for road conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Transportation rolled out a new travel website ahead of the holiday. GettingAroundIllinois.com has updated road conditions and travel resources for getting around the state 365 days a year. “Our No. 1 priority is making sure roads are safe for the motoring...
You could be breaking the law by warming up your car this winter
Winter is upon us, and with the cold and snow comes other winter woes like shoveling, scraping, salting and of course warming up your car. But *how* you warm up your car is the big question!. Do you sit in your car while it warms up? Use a remote start to have the car warm […]
BBB Alert: Protect Yourself From Illinois Winter Scams
With the start of winter just around the corner, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a variety of winter scams. According to Dennis Horton, the director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB, "clever con artists will attempt to steal your money, identity and personal possessions" during this time of year.
Effingham Radio
Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
Chicagoans Urged To Prepare For Winter Storm, With Blizzard Expected Thursday: ‘If Possible … Change Travel Plans’
CHICAGO — The National Weather Service is warning people to prepare as Chicago could face a blizzard — or, at least, a strong winter storm — at the end of the week. The weather agency has put out a winter storm watch that will be in effect Thursday evening to late Friday. It warns a winter storm will hit, with blizzard conditions possible as wind gusts could get as fast as 55 mph.
The Biggest Snow Storm In Illinois History Caused Damage And Disruption
In 1967, Illinois was hit hit with the biggest snowstorm in its history. "The Great Snowstorm of 1967," this massive winter storm dropped a record-breaking 23 inches of snow on the state, causing widespread damage and disruption. This Wasn't A Fast-Moving Storm System. The storm started on January 26th and...
How to stay safe when severe winter weather hits the Chicago area
CHICAGO (CBS) – A significant winter weather storm is likely to hit the Chicago area later this week, which could impact travel and other holiday-related plans.With dangerously cold wind chills, high winds and potentially a lot of snowfall, here are some ways the National Weather Service advises anyone in the storm's path to keep safety in mind as the bad weather hits.Forecast terminologyFirst, what exactly are the definitions of all the advisories and warnings you may see scrolling across your television?A "winter weather advisory" is issued when potentially dangerous winter weather is expected within 12 to 36 hours or is...
FULL LIST: Warming centers in Chicago, Cook County
CHICAGO — A major winter snowstorm is headed towards the Chicago area and expected to bring significant snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. The city of Chicago has six designated warming centers for those in need to seek shelter. The shelters are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during work weekdays when temperatures dip below 32 […]
Chicago weather: Snow storm forecast to dump several inches of snow starting Thursday
Early projections show the storm has the potential to bring several inches of snow by the weekend.
