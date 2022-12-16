MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If your throat is scratchy and sore, you're not alone. Hospitals across the country are reporting a rise in cases of strep throat in children. Invasive Strep A can be deadly. It's already taken 15 lives in the UK and 2 lives in the U.S. No reported cases in Alabama, but officials say it is definitely something to look out for as cases of other illnesses continue to circulate.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO