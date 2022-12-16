Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
Health officials on the lookout for Invasive Strep A
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If your throat is scratchy and sore, you're not alone. Hospitals across the country are reporting a rise in cases of strep throat in children. Invasive Strep A can be deadly. It's already taken 15 lives in the UK and 2 lives in the U.S. No reported cases in Alabama, but officials say it is definitely something to look out for as cases of other illnesses continue to circulate.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local teen recovers from complications of flu: “I’m just glad to be here”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - “I’m just glad I’m here,” said Mileigh Mothershead. 14-year-old Mileigh Mothershead -- is thankful to be alive. The Satsuma High School Freshman spent several weeks at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital on a ventilator -- following complications from the flu.
WPMI
CVS, Walgreens putting limits on purchasing children’s medication
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Getting certain pain and fever medications for your sick children could be starting to get more difficult. Drug retailers like CVS and Walgreens have started limiting how much medication you can buy. The FDA says this isn't because of a drug shortage. Shelves of children’s...
WPMI
ADPH investigating Legionella outbreak at Baldwin County condo
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Health is investigation an outbreak of Legionella at a Condominium complex in Baldwin County. Legionella is a bacteria that can cause Legionnaires Disease. The ADPH has declined to reveal what complex. According to the Bureau of Communicable Disease at the...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 wounded in shooting on Emogene Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday morning on Emogene Street, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street around 12:08 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the two male victims were leaving a residence when an unknown subject approached them and fired multiple shots into their vehicle, striking both victims.
3 hit by car at Cottage Hill & Azalea Road intersection: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said three people were hit by a car at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road Tuesday night. Police said an adult woman and two juveniles were hit on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All three were sent to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. This is all the […]
2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
Man shot on General Gorgas Drive Sunday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. An official said officers were called to the 500 block of General Gorgas Drive, near University Hospital, after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. According […]
WPMI
Mobile fatal fire may have been caused by space heater
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile family is grieving the loss of a man after a fire erupted early Saturday morning taking his life. 72-year-old Charles Standberry was found dead inside his home. "My nephew called me and said hey the house is on fire the house is on...
3 men break into home with guns, shoot at resident: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they responded to a burglary report that happened on Dukes Avenue Friday night. According to officials, officers were called to the 2000 block of Dukes Avenue, near University Hospital, after receiving information about men breaking into a home. It was reported to officers once […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Church member shoots into other member’s car
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a church member was angry with another church member and shot into the member’s car. Police said it happened just outside One Way Outreach Holiness Ministry on 14th Street in West Mobile. Officers said the two were arguing inside the church when...
2 arrested for trafficking more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl during ‘Operation Blue Christmas’
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection with “Operation Blue Christmas,” which led to the seizure of more than 1,600 grams of fentanyl in one week. Andrion Russell Battle, 46, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to […]
Man allegedly swallows drugs at traffic stop, hits officer in face in jail: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man Friday night who allegedly swallowed drugs during a traffic stop and then assaulted officers while at Metro Jail, according to a release from the MPD. Roduane Tunstall, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, assault, resisting arrest and tampering with […]
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday. So are schools along the Gulf Coast. Here we are keeping track of school schedule changes in response to the weather forecast. We will update this list as we learn more. Check back for updates. Washington County, Ala. Schools Washington County […]
1 dead in Friday afternoon Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sherriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Steven Shuster of Gulf Breeze. Shuster was charged with first degree homicide. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to 7108 […]
Man dead after Booker Street fire in Mobile
UPDATE (3:43 p.m.): WKRG News 5 spoke with a family member who identified the man as Charles Standberry. The family member said Standberry had just returned to his home Tuesday after having a stroke and being put in the hospital. Because of the stroke, Standberry had trouble getting up and down without help. He allegedly […]
utv44.com
Number of student expulsions from one Mobile high school raises concern of board member
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — At the regular board meeting today, Reginald Crenshaw asked Superintendent Chresal Threadgill to investigate the number expulsions of students from Vigor High School. There were 19 expulsions listed on the agenda Thursday and Crenshaw expressed concerns that 4 or 5 were from Vigor. Crenshaw noted...
Mobile murder suspect out on bond rearrested for gun charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six suspects charged in the Feb. 15, shooting death of a 14-year-old on Cheshire Drive South was rearrested in Mobile on a gun charge on Thursday, according to Mobile Police. Kentrell Freeman, 23, was arrested for having a firearm and no pistol permit. Police said officers stopped Freeman’s […]
utv44.com
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
Comments / 0