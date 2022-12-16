Read full article on original website
Florida sets stage for more medical marijuana licenses
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State health regulators on Monday set in motion a process to issue up to 22 more medical-marijuana licenses, in a highly anticipated move that could double the size of Florida’s medical-cannabis industry. The state Department of Health also published an emergency rule that would make it...
Florida wildlife officials investigating claims man beat shark with hammer
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man is accused of dragging around what on video appears to be a lifeless shark on a Florida beach. Witnesses said the man was seen bludgeoning the shark in the head with a hammer. The video was captured on the Harbour House Oceanfront surfcam in...
Potential 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel plans in and out of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous blizzard moving across the U.S. could become a "bomb cyclone" with damaging winds that is also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. The winter storm is expected to spawn a widespread flash freeze...
Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
Falling iguanas likely in Florida this cold Christmas weekend
LAKE MARY, Fla. - You have probably heard of falling iguanas in Florida, and this weekend there is a chance to see them because of an Arctic cold front likely to bring the coldest air of the season so far. Iguanas are cold-blooded, so they slow down or become immobile...
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
Get free entry into Florida National Parks on these days in 2023
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you're outdoorsy, you'll want to visit one of the many National Parks Florida has to offer. National Parks that typically charge an entrance fee will waive it, providing free admission to everyone on the following fives days in 2023:. January 16: Birthday of Martin Luther...
Florida weather: Some cities could see freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend
ORLANDO, Flas. - While the Sunshine State is known for its abundance of sunshine, tropical palm trees, and beaches, a large arctic airmass will make its way across the country dropping temperatures in Florida, causing some parts of northern Florida to potentially see temperatures below freezing. On Monday in Orlando,...
Freezing temperatures could give Florida the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years
An Arctic cold front will send very cold air into Central Florida by overnight Friday into Saturday/Christmas Eve morning. Freeze warnings are looking likely during the holiday weekend and we've issued FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAYS on Saturday and Sunday to account for these frigid changes.
Northern California earthquake leaves 2 dead, buckles road, causes damage and injury
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, left two people dead, caused gas leaks, shattered glass, left thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents living through dozens of aftershocks. The Humboldt County Sheriff said at an afternoon press conference that...
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power
A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the northern California coast early Tuesday morning. USGS reports the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County. The quake was felt in nearby cities, including Eureka and Redding. Redding is about 100 miles from the...
Missouri brothers' capture of 35-pound raccoon will likely go down in records books
There are big raccoons, and then there are BIG raccoons. Two brothers appear to have snagged the latter in northern Missouri during hunting season, shattering a new state record. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Couper Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth...
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
Weather Forecast: Dec. 20, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see passing showers throughout the evening hours. There will be some clearing late Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the 50s.
Freezing cold 'feels like' temperatures in the teens for parts of Central Florida on Christmas Eve
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 69 degrees. Rain: Morning rain ends-trends much drier for the remainder of the day. No main weather concerns today. The moderate rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 2-3' in NE swell.Temperatures beach side reach the upper 60s North of the Cape, lower 70s to the South with water temps near 68.
Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
Chilly weather headed to Florida: When an Arctic front will bring near-freezing temperatures
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 71 degrees | Rain: 70% after 3 p.m. Main weather concerns: Expect plenty of rain and some rumbles of thunder tomorrow afternoon. A few showers are possible earlier in the day, but the best chances for rain will arrive after 3 p.m. and into the evening. We will have a few dry days with an Arctic blast expected through the weekend. Highs for the Christmas weekend will reach the lower 50s with lows in the mid-30s. For areas farther north like Lake and Marion Counties, temperatures will fall into the 20s.
