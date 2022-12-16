ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida sets stage for more medical marijuana licenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State health regulators on Monday set in motion a process to issue up to 22 more medical-marijuana licenses, in a highly anticipated move that could double the size of Florida’s medical-cannabis industry. The state Department of Health also published an emergency rule that would make it...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Falling iguanas likely in Florida this cold Christmas weekend

LAKE MARY, Fla. - You have probably heard of falling iguanas in Florida, and this weekend there is a chance to see them because of an Arctic cold front likely to bring the coldest air of the season so far. Iguanas are cold-blooded, so they slow down or become immobile...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Get free entry into Florida National Parks on these days in 2023

LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you're outdoorsy, you'll want to visit one of the many National Parks Florida has to offer. National Parks that typically charge an entrance fee will waive it, providing free admission to everyone on the following fives days in 2023:. January 16: Birthday of Martin Luther...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Northern California earthquake leaves 2 dead, buckles road, causes damage and injury

FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, left two people dead, caused gas leaks, shattered glass, left thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents living through dozens of aftershocks. The Humboldt County Sheriff said at an afternoon press conference that...
FERNDALE, CA
fox35orlando.com

Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the northern California coast early Tuesday morning. USGS reports the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County. The quake was felt in nearby cities, including Eureka and Redding. Redding is about 100 miles from the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Dec. 20, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see passing showers throughout the evening hours. There will be some clearing late Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the 50s.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Freezing cold 'feels like' temperatures in the teens for parts of Central Florida on Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 69 degrees. Rain: Morning rain ends-trends much drier for the remainder of the day. No main weather concerns today. The moderate rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 2-3' in NE swell.Temperatures beach side reach the upper 60s North of the Cape, lower 70s to the South with water temps near 68.
fox35orlando.com

Walmart cancels Gunna holiday giveaway following his release from jail

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Walmart has canceled a holiday giveaway hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna, who accepted a plea deal in a RICO Act case against him. The event was set to feed hundreds of local families on Sunday in South Fulton at a store on Old National Highway. About 1,000 pre-registered families were supposed to receive $100 gift cards.
ATLANTA, GA
fox35orlando.com

Chilly weather headed to Florida: When an Arctic front will bring near-freezing temperatures

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 71 degrees | Rain: 70% after 3 p.m. Main weather concerns: Expect plenty of rain and some rumbles of thunder tomorrow afternoon. A few showers are possible earlier in the day, but the best chances for rain will arrive after 3 p.m. and into the evening. We will have a few dry days with an Arctic blast expected through the weekend. Highs for the Christmas weekend will reach the lower 50s with lows in the mid-30s. For areas farther north like Lake and Marion Counties, temperatures will fall into the 20s.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy