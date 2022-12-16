ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVZ

Zuckerberg weighed naming Cambridge Analytica as a concern in 2017, months before data leak was revealed

Mark Zuckerberg considered disclosing in 2017 that Facebook was investigating “organizations like Cambridge Analytica” alongside Russian foreign intelligence actors as part of an election security assessment before ultimately removing the reference at his advisers’ suggestion, according to a 2019 deposition conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and reviewed by CNN.
CNN

This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
KTVZ

5 things to know for December 21: Ukraine, Trump’s taxes, Weather, Title 42, Taliban

Today is the first official day of winter, hence the bitter cold sweeping across most of the US. In the Northern Hemisphere, the winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year, when the Earth is at its furthest tilt away from the sun. Depending on how close you are to the North Pole, this also means daylight will soon decrease dramatically for some time.
KTVZ

The UK just took a step closer to space flight

The United Kingdom is one step closer to conducting its first ever satellite launch from its own shores. The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a regulatory body, said on Wednesday that it had granted the final licenses to Virgin Orbit to carry out the launch. Virgin Orbit, a US subsidiary...
KTVZ

Russia’s militarization of the Arctic shows no sign of slowing down

Russia has continued expanding its military bases in the Arctic region despite significant losses in its war on Ukraine, according to a new series of satellite images obtained by CNN. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told CNN in an exclusive interview on Friday there is now “a significant Russian...
KTVZ

EU accepts Amazon commitments in antitrust agreement affecting data and sellers

The European Union has struck a deal with Amazon that will resolve multiple antitrust investigations into the company and impose binding restrictions on the e-commerce giant’s business, in another major step by EU officials to rein in Big Tech. The agreement includes several multi-year concessions offered by Amazon, including...
KTVZ

Scam PAC operator uncovered by CNN’s KFile pleads guilty in federal court

A scam PAC operator first uncovered by CNN’s KFile pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering while operating two political action committees during the 2016 election and collecting more than $3 million from unwitting contributors. Matthew Tunstall, 35, was one of three men...
KTVZ

US to send precision bomb kits and Patriot missiles in next Ukraine aid package, officials say

CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL OF GENERAL ANDRII NEBITOV, VESTI TELEGRAM, TWITTER, KHERSON REGIONAL MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE TELEGRAM, U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT. The US is expected to send Ukraine precision bomb kits that will turn existing unguided munitions, or “dumb” bombs, into precision-guided “smart”...

