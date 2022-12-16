Read full article on original website
Elon Musk said Twitter is like a crashing plane with its 'engines on fire' in a discussion of the platform's financial issues
In a Twitter Spaces, Elon Musk also said advertisers asked "hard questions" about the return on investment because of the declining economy.
Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO — once he finds a replacement
Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed Tuesday evening he will step down as the company’s CEO, but only when he identifies a successor, directly addressing for the first time a Twitter poll he created this week in which millions of users voted for his ouster. In a tweet, Musk said...
Zuckerberg weighed naming Cambridge Analytica as a concern in 2017, months before data leak was revealed
Mark Zuckerberg considered disclosing in 2017 that Facebook was investigating “organizations like Cambridge Analytica” alongside Russian foreign intelligence actors as part of an election security assessment before ultimately removing the reference at his advisers’ suggestion, according to a 2019 deposition conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and reviewed by CNN.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
This is what the crisis along the US border looks like
As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
5 things to know for December 21: Ukraine, Trump’s taxes, Weather, Title 42, Taliban
Today is the first official day of winter, hence the bitter cold sweeping across most of the US. In the Northern Hemisphere, the winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year, when the Earth is at its furthest tilt away from the sun. Depending on how close you are to the North Pole, this also means daylight will soon decrease dramatically for some time.
Jan. 6 report summary drags Trump — but ignores "extremist ideologies" that inspired Capitol attack
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. As the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection wraps up its work, there are some troubling indications that it is not going to tell the full story of why an armed and violent mob tried to stop Congress from formally certifying a presidential election.
The UK just took a step closer to space flight
The United Kingdom is one step closer to conducting its first ever satellite launch from its own shores. The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a regulatory body, said on Wednesday that it had granted the final licenses to Virgin Orbit to carry out the launch. Virgin Orbit, a US subsidiary...
Russia’s militarization of the Arctic shows no sign of slowing down
Russia has continued expanding its military bases in the Arctic region despite significant losses in its war on Ukraine, according to a new series of satellite images obtained by CNN. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also told CNN in an exclusive interview on Friday there is now “a significant Russian...
Biden administration gears up for end of Trump-era border restriction as Supreme Court considers whether to keep it in place
The Biden administration is still bracing for the end of a Trump-era border restriction even after the chief justice of the Supreme Court temporarily paused the end of the program. The administration now faces a 5 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline to respond to an emergency appeal filed by Republican-led states...
What to watch for when the full House Jan. 6 committee report is released on Wednesday
The final report the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack is set to release Wednesday launches a new era for criminal investigators, politicians and members of the public who have been eager to see the nuts and bolts of its work. In addition to the report, the...
EU accepts Amazon commitments in antitrust agreement affecting data and sellers
The European Union has struck a deal with Amazon that will resolve multiple antitrust investigations into the company and impose binding restrictions on the e-commerce giant’s business, in another major step by EU officials to rein in Big Tech. The agreement includes several multi-year concessions offered by Amazon, including...
Scam PAC operator uncovered by CNN’s KFile pleads guilty in federal court
A scam PAC operator first uncovered by CNN’s KFile pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering while operating two political action committees during the 2016 election and collecting more than $3 million from unwitting contributors. Matthew Tunstall, 35, was one of three men...
US to send precision bomb kits and Patriot missiles in next Ukraine aid package, officials say
CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL OF GENERAL ANDRII NEBITOV, VESTI TELEGRAM, TWITTER, KHERSON REGIONAL MILITARY ADMINISTRATION, THE STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE TELEGRAM, U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT. The US is expected to send Ukraine precision bomb kits that will turn existing unguided munitions, or “dumb” bombs, into precision-guided “smart”...
