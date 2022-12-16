Read full article on original website
Related
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Woman Arrested for OWI with Children in the Vehicle
A Neillsville woman is facing charges of 2nd OWI with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 9:52pm on December 16th, they received a report of a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12 in Eau Claire County. When a Trooper arrived, he noticed signs of impairment in the driver. He began a standardized field sobriety test.
cwbradio.com
Individual Arrested After Search Warrant in Wood County Appears in Court
An individual arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County appeared in court. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
WSAW
2 injured, 1 in custody following Stevens Point assault
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody in the Portage County Jail after an assault early Tuesday morning. Just before 2 a.m., Officers from the Stevens Point Police Department, UW-Stevens Point Police Department, the Portage County Sheriff’s Department and paramedics from the Stevens Point Fire Department, were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue.
spectrumnews1.com
Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday
WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
WSAW
Marine visits brother at Wausau school for special homecoming surprise
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Austin is a Marine and a former student at Horace Mann Middle School. After 10 months of being away in California, he returned for the holidays to surprise his brother Nicholas on Wednesday while he was in class at Horace Mann. As Austin stepped into a...
WSAW
Aspirus pharmacist urges people to know the risk of combining alcohol and medications
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s cold and flu season, but it’s also a time to celebrate the holidays. Allyson Balthazor is a clinical pharmacist completing her first year of a pharmacy residency at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She said the combination of alcohol and prescription medication can have serious consequences.
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Dec. 15, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
hubcitytimes.com
Marshfield aldermen reject restaurant funding request
MARSHFIELD — If a local developer’s group moves ahead with plans to put a new steakhouse in downtown Marshfield, the city will not participate in its funding. During the closed-session portion of the Dec. 13 meeting of the Common Council, Marshfield aldermen voted 6-3 against continuing further discussions regarding assistance for the proposed downtown development. Alderman Pete Hendler – who was present for the public portion of the council meeting – did not attend the closed session, and therefore did not vote on the motion. The decision was made public Dec. 16, when the minutes of the full meeting were released as part of the agenda packet for the Common Council’s Dec. 20 meeting.
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Stevens Point, Wisconsin
There’s actually a reason why Wisconsin is known as the Land of Cheese and Dairy. With fun attractions such as Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company and Feltz’s Dairy Store, you can watch cheese being made and then take some fresh curds, wedges, or slices home. But, the state is also home to outstanding restaurants and other eateries.
Wausau area obituaries December 14, 2022
Andrew Gerald Dallman went to Heaven on December 9, 2022 at his home in Weston at the age of 48 after fighting a hard battle with an unexpected heart condition before meeting his Heavenly Father. Andy was born on May 4, 1974 in Schofield, Wisconsin to Gerald and Shirley Dallman....
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. DA secures stalking conviction against repeat offender
A Stevens Point man this week was convicted on charges of stalking and bail-jumping following a one-day jury trial.
Aspirus Health Plan names new president
Aspirus Health Plan has named Kyle Brua as its new President, according to a news release issued this week. Brua brings over 30 years’ experience related to health plan management, forecasting and competitive intelligence, contract negotiations and strategic financial planning to Aspirus Health Plan. Most recently Brua was consulting...
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin's own Grace Stanke crowned as Miss America 2023
Grace Stanke of Wausau is now Miss America 2023. She was crowned at the competition Thursday after three action-packed nights showcasing talent, interview skills, and social impact achievements.
Wausau West grad crowned Miss America
A Wausau West graduate and University of Wisconsin engineering student has been crowned Miss America. Grace Stanke is the first nuclear engineering student and third Miss Wisconsin to earn the honor. Stable is the daughter of Darrin and Jenny Stanke. She earned the Miss Wisconsin title earlier this year and...
Comments / 0