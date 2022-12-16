Read full article on original website
Nikkei 225 Falls More Than 2% After Bank of Japan Widens Yield Target Range, Yen Strengthens
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific fell as the Bank of Japan modified its yield curve control tolerance range while holding its ultra-low benchmark interest rates steady. The Nikkei 225 fell 2.68%, leading losses in the region and the Topix fell 1.75% in its...
Investors Should Look to ‘Good Quality Corporate Debt and Gold' in 2023, Strategist Says
LONDON — As fundamentals hold up and tight financial conditions weigh on stock markets, corporate debt and gold could be strong investment options in 2023, according to Michael Howell, managing director at CrossBorder Capital. A slowing economy, tightening financial conditions and rising yields might typically prompt greater stress in...
Treasury Yields Rise After Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
European Markets Higher as Investor Sentiment Brightens
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were in positive territory on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. The Stoxx index was up 0.8% in late morning trading, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Retail stocks led gains, up 1.9%, followed by oil and gas, which was up 1.6%.
Stocks Turn Slightly Higher as Market Attempts to Snap 4-Day Losing Streak
Stocks rose Tuesday as Wall Street shook off a surprise move from the Bank of Japan that sent global bond yields up. Investors also overlooked fears that a year-end rally may not come to pass. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130 points, or 0.40%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq...
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Column: A panicky Federal Reserve is driving us into an unnecessary recession
Inflation has slowed sharply, so why is the Federal Reserve still intent on killing jobs and economic growth?
Treasury Yields Muted as Calm Returns to Bond Markets After Sell-Off
U.S. Treasury yields were muted on Wednesday as global bond markets stabilized following the previous session's sell-off on the back of a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was just under a single basis point lower at 3.682%, while the...
Goldman Sachs Says the Bank of Japan May Start Tightening, But Others Disagree
Goldman Sachs economists said the Bank of Japan's emphasis on the need to enhance its Japanese government bond market functioning suggests "an increased likelihood that it will abandon the negative interest rate policy." Economists at Nomura disagreed and said the move to modify the yield curve control band does not...
Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking
As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
The FTX Disaster Has Set Back Crypto by ‘Years' — Here Are 3 Ways It Could Reshape the Industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
21% of Investors Don't Think They Pay Investing-Related Fees. Here's Why They're Wrong — and How It Costs Them
Twenty-one percent of people said they don't pay fees to invest in non-retirement accounts, up from 14% in 2018, according to brokerage regulator FINRA. Financial services firms generally don't require customers to write a check for things such as mutual funds or financial advice. They withdraw their fees from your investment assets each year.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Gilead Sciences, Moderna, Tesla and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. General Mills — General Mills dropped 3.99%, despite reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for the last quarter. The food producer also raised its full-year forecast. Higher prices partially offset increased output costs. Gilead Sciences — Gilead Sciences sank 1.91% after...
‘Crunch Time': EU Members in Last-Minute Push to Compromise on Gas Price Cap
EU energy ministers are engaged in crunch talks over the details of a gas price cap intended to protect consumers from higher prices. Germany and other nations have warned of risks to financial stability and energy supply to the EU. Speaking Monday morning, several ministers said they were confident a...
