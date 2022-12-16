ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Gilead Sciences, Moderna, Tesla and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. General Mills — General Mills dropped 3.99%, despite reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for the last quarter. The food producer also raised its full-year forecast. Higher prices partially offset increased output costs. Gilead Sciences — Gilead Sciences sank 1.91% after...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Turn Slightly Higher as Market Attempts to Snap 4-Day Losing Streak

Stocks rose Tuesday as Wall Street shook off a surprise move from the Bank of Japan that sent global bond yields up. Investors also overlooked fears that a year-end rally may not come to pass. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130 points, or 0.40%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq...
NBC San Diego

Elon Musk Tries to Explain Why Tesla Shares Are Tanking

As Tesla shares sank 8% on Tuesday, reaching a new 52-week low, CEO Elon Musk tried to blame macroeconomic factors. Critics point to his acquisition of Twitter as a distraction, and Tesla stock has underperformed versus other automakers and the S&P 500 since he announced the deal in April. Meanwhile,...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Higher as Investor Sentiment Brightens

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were in positive territory on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. The Stoxx index was up 0.8% in late morning trading, and all sectors and major bourses were in the green. Retail stocks led gains, up 1.9%, followed by oil and gas, which was up 1.6%.
NBC San Diego

Investors Should Look to ‘Good Quality Corporate Debt and Gold' in 2023, Strategist Says

LONDON — As fundamentals hold up and tight financial conditions weigh on stock markets, corporate debt and gold could be strong investment options in 2023, according to Michael Howell, managing director at CrossBorder Capital. A slowing economy, tightening financial conditions and rising yields might typically prompt greater stress in...
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Muted as Calm Returns to Bond Markets After Sell-Off

U.S. Treasury yields were muted on Wednesday as global bond markets stabilized following the previous session's sell-off on the back of a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was just under a single basis point lower at 3.682%, while the...
NBC San Diego

Investments Are Set to Flow Back Into China as Tech Giants Avoid U.S. Delisting, Government Pledges Policy Support, Says Investment Manager

Investors could regain confidence in Chinese tech stocks again as more than 100 companies including Alibaba and Baidu avoided being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. Last week, the U.S. accounting watchdog said that they have gained full access to the audits of the financial statements of these Chinese companies. Policy...
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Rise After Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond...
NBC San Diego

How Disrupting the Used Car Market Caused Carvana to Succeed and Stumble

Carvana is a used car retailer that lets customers find, tour, buy and finance vehicles completely online. The company then delivers the vehicles straight to a customer's home or allows them to pick up their purchase from one of Carvana's 33 fully-automated car vending machines. It's a business model that...
NBC San Diego

Goldman Sachs Says the Bank of Japan May Start Tightening, But Others Disagree

Goldman Sachs economists said the Bank of Japan's emphasis on the need to enhance its Japanese government bond market functioning suggests "an increased likelihood that it will abandon the negative interest rate policy." Economists at Nomura disagreed and said the move to modify the yield curve control band does not...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lighting Round: Magna Worries Me

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Magna International Inc: "MGA worries me. I would rather own an auto company directly. They're very inexpensive." Roblox Corp: "Roblox is too expensive....
NBC San Diego

How Former Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried and Friends Quietly Donated to Political Groups and Relatives

The campaign finance violations detailed in a 14-page indictment against one-time crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried are numerous and varied. Prosecutors accuse the FTX founder of conspiring with others to make and receive illegal campaign donations, hide them, misuse corporate contributions and of improperly using a conduits to hide who was giving the money.
