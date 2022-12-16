Read full article on original website
Two assaulted in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) Two people were assaulted in Stevens Point early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened around 2am at a home on the 2500-block of Minnesota Avenue. Both were transported to a hospital in Marshfield. Their names and conditions have not been released. One person has been arrested...
Rhinelander has two finalists for city administrator
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – The Rhinelander City Council voted Monday night to proceed with the contract process to hire the city’s next administrator. Patrick Reagan, currently the village manager and village clerk for Lake Odessa, Michigan, was one of two candidates announced last month as finalists. His tentative start date would be February 2023.
Trial scheduled in stabbing death
ANTIGO, WI (WSAU) – A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother will go on trial in late January. Derek Goplin, 39, is charged with killing his mother at the home in Antigo in October of 2021. The body of 63-year-old Susan Reese was found when police arrived a day later for a welfare check.
$1-Million Bond in Amherst House Murder
AMHERST, WI (WSAU) – Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of an elderly man during Thanksgiving weekend. The suspect, Miles Bradley, 78, is being held on $1-million bond. During a court hearing Monday Bradley was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Clarance Banks. Sheriffs...
Re-trial begins for school custodian accused of molesting student
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) – The re-trial of a school custodian accused of molesting a student begins Monday in Oneida County court. Stavros Iliopoulos, 69, of Tomahawk, had been convicted earlier. His conviction and a 14-year jail sentence was thrown out because of ineffective council. Iliopoulos was working as a...
Stevens Point City Council creates first Business Improvement District
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Stevens Point city council voted to unanimously adopt the city’s first business improvement district (BID) near downtown. The city is accepting applications from business and property owners in the district. This comes after downtown business owners in 2019 asked the city for...
After months of delays, Wausau’s water treatment facility goes online
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – After months of delays, Wausau’s new water treatment facility has gone online. It was supposed to go into service last August. That was pushed back to October. The delays were in part because of parts and supply-chain shortages, and because of a post-design filtration system to deal with forever chemicals. The new plant took two years to build, and was in the planning stages for four years.
