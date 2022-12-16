WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – After months of delays, Wausau’s new water treatment facility has gone online. It was supposed to go into service last August. That was pushed back to October. The delays were in part because of parts and supply-chain shortages, and because of a post-design filtration system to deal with forever chemicals. The new plant took two years to build, and was in the planning stages for four years.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO