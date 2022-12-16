Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Stadia is less than a month away from fading into oblivion, with its demise set for January 18, 2023. Even though you can still play your existing games through the immediate holidays, you'll probably want to move as many of your game purchases to another platform before Stadia shuts shop. While some developers are offering free Steam codes for those that made Stadia purchases, Ubisoft is making the process much easier by transitioning its Stadia titles to Ubisoft Connect accounts, and it's all pretty seamless. You will be able to keep your Ubisoft games from Stadia on PC and, in many cases, even the game progress — all without paying a dime extra.

1 HOUR AGO