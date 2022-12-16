Read full article on original website
How to use Maintenance mode on Samsung Galaxy phones with One UI 5
It's a pain to hand over your favorite Android phone to a service center for repair work. Even for quick repairs, there's a concern that the technician could go through your private photos and files stored on the device. Samsung aims to solve this problem with Maintenance mode in One UI 5. Below is everything you need to know about this feature and how to use it on your Galaxy device.
How WhatsApp significantly improved its call experience in 2022
WhatsApp is the go-to messaging platform for literally billions of people, supporting both disappearing and regular encrypted conversations with individuals, groups, and now communities. Under Meta's ownership, we've seen WhatsApp focus on convenience and features that help larger groups interact fluidly, much like rival service Telegram. Changes also made their way to WhatsApp's calling utilities, making it easier for you to host voice conferences. With all that's been happening, here's a quick look at what WhatsApp did to improve voice and video calling in 2022.
Oppo promises to beat Google Pixels in the update department
In late November, OnePlus announced its new software policy, promising four OS updates and five years of security patches for its upcoming devices. Given that OnePlus is now just a sub-brand of Oppo and both companies share their software resources, it was only a matter of time before the latter also announced its new software update policy. Like OnePlus, Oppo is also promising four major ColorOS updates along with five years of security patches for its "selected flagship models" starting in 2023.
Google’s mobile weather forecast got its first redesign in 7 years
Google offers a prominent way to check the weather on its Pixel phones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro. A small widget shows the current weather on the home screen and lock screen, and when you tap it, you get a detailed forecast complete with a cute weather frog mascot.
Apple adopting RCS in Europe could be a win for the company in the most annoying way possible
If you've sent a text message in the US in the last decade, you're probably aware of the hold iMessage has on this country. While much of the world adopted third-party services like WhatsApp, Apple was able to combine the popularity of the iPhone with a reliance on carrier-backed SMS to create an ever-growing, ever-popular alternative. Google floundered for nearly as long, failing over and over to create a compelling competitor in Hangouts or Allo. In the end, the company behind Android has been reduced to groveling, begging Apple in a series of one-sided PR campaigns to please, please solve this crisis.
Google teases an Apple-like Find My network for Android in latest Play System update
Thanks to Apple's excellent Find My network, you can track any lost or stolen iPhone, iPad, Mac, or AirTag even when they are not in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth range and powered off. Google was spotted working on a similar Find My Device network in 2021, but there was not much development on this front since then. The updated December 2022 Play system update release notes hint at the arrival of the long overdue Find My Device network that could make it possible to track lost or stolen Android devices even without an internet connection.
Google Search is going multilingual for the polyglot in you
Google Search has been making strides towards being more inclusive of different languages and dialects. While it can already mix and match results from English and your native/second language, so far that hasn't extended to the handier knowledge graph cards. For the polyglots among us, Google Search is now looking to diversify its results page to include information in two languages, starting with Hindi as the second language. Additionally, Google's voice search is also getting the ability to understand mixed-language queries.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 has a snazzy new back navigation indicator
Android constantly evolves, making the operating system prettier and easier to use than what went before. The second quarterly platform release (QPR2) for Android 13 is now in beta, and we are seeing a bunch of new tweaks and features like new media player animations, partial screen recording capability, and a new Material You theme called Monochromatic. The first beta also reveals visual changes for the back navigation gesture.
Google’s new Photo Picker now works with a lot more apps
Among the myriad of improvements and new features in Android 13, Google also debuted a more private media picker. The new solution was a part of Google Play Services, which allowed the company to backport it to Android 4.4 KitKat, an OS that was released nine years ago. Up until early November, Google Voice was among the first apps to take advantage of the new media picker, with other apps still relying on the old built-in solution. The big G is now rolling out an update to the photo picker that makes it work with a lot more apps.
Google Play's super nerdy 10th anniversary shirt is here — too bad you probably can't get one
Who doesn't appreciate getting a little corporate swag now and then? Lots of services reward their most engaged users with additional benefits and the occasional commemorative freebie. Google is no different, offering a bunch of exclusive benefits to its top-tier Google One subscribers and Play Points earners. Google Play is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, and to mark the occasion there's an exclusive t-shirt up for grabs for the highest Play Points earners.
Take a sneak peek at the Samsung Galaxy S23 series with these leaked dummy units
Samsung's early-year big Galaxy launch season is just around the corner, and a good way to tell that is by the barrage of Galaxy S23 leaks coming our way these days. It hasn't even been a week since we got some solid info about the Galaxy S23 Ultra's internal hardware, putting it right up against the best phones Android has to offer. Now we're already checking out what's next, as we get a nice, clear look at the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, upon the distribution of photos of their dummy units.
Android 13 is coming to Windows 11 computers
When Microsoft first revealed Windows 11, it was initially missing a much-anticipated feature — support for running Android apps that worked just like native software, without explicitly having to launch something in an emulator. After extensive testing that ran for more than a year, the stable Windows Subsystem for Android, based on Android 12, arrived earlier this fall. Just like all your favorite phones, WSA is getting its own Android 13 update, available for testing now in the beta channel.
Sign up for the Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 beta now
The Nothing Phone 1 is probably one of the most unique phones this year that you can't get in the US thanks to its transparent back. It's also a phone that doesn't have a lot of baggage when it comes to software, sporting a beautiful interface close to stock Android that doesn't add much unnecessary bloat, though it's still based on Android 12 to this date. The company already launched a closed beta program for Android 13 in late November, and today, Nothing has announced an open beta for Nothing OS 1.5.
Best productivity apps to reach your new year goals
If you have a hectic schedule, managing your day-to-day responsibilities and future objectives could be a challenge. There aren't always enough hours in the day to do what needs to be done, and it's nearly impossible to concentrate when you're constantly feeling exhausted and uninspired. Fortunately, among the top Android apps on the Play Store, there's an app available to help with every aspect of your life that you'd like to focus on.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 finally addresses major Pixel 6 and 7 series vulnerabilities
A few weeks ago, Google's Project Zero security research team tore the bandage off on disclosing patched exploits affecting the driver for Arm's Mali GPUs — components found in millions upon millions of Android phones. The sting, however, came from the fact that manufacturers had and still have yet to pass the patches onto their end users some five months (and counting) after Arm did its part. Google itself has had a share of the blame, but, with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, it's well on its way to catching up and making sure that Pixel owners and everyone in Android Land remain safe.
Google Wallet shortcut on the Pixel 7 now saves you an extra tap
Google gave its payments app a fresh coat of paint earlier this year, complete with a new name and the ability to hold more than just your credit and loyalty cards. This year also brought us two of our favorite Android phones — the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. But unfortunately, we quickly learned about an annoying bug that was interfering with mobile payments when face unlock on the Pixel 7 was used. We've been following Google's efforts to correct this behavior, which continue now through a new update to Wallet.
This is how your Stadia Ubisoft games will be transferred to PC
Stadia is less than a month away from fading into oblivion, with its demise set for January 18, 2023. Even though you can still play your existing games through the immediate holidays, you'll probably want to move as many of your game purchases to another platform before Stadia shuts shop. While some developers are offering free Steam codes for those that made Stadia purchases, Ubisoft is making the process much easier by transitioning its Stadia titles to Ubisoft Connect accounts, and it's all pretty seamless. You will be able to keep your Ubisoft games from Stadia on PC and, in many cases, even the game progress — all without paying a dime extra.
Apple TV might finally be coming to Android, just in time for you to binge Severance
These days, you probably only watch a handful of TV shows on an actual TV. The streaming era delivers unheard-of levels of flexibility to the entertainment sphere as a whole, allowing you to catch up on your phone, tablet, or basically any gadget that fits in your backpack. There's just one problem: without a dedicated app, plenty of users are unlikely to tune in. The Play Store houses most of the essentials these days, but if you're looking to stream or download Severance on the go, there might be some good news in your future.
Firefox 108 will finally let you save websites as PDFs
The vast majority of us use Google's Chrome browser, but it's not like we're short on alternatives. There are plenty of third-party browsers out in the wild, and one of the best browsers for Android is a historical rival of Chrome, Mozilla Firefox. The browser is far from its days of market domination, but it's still a very solid option in its own right and one of the few browsers out there that's not based on Chromium. Version 108 is now available for Android smartphones, and it comes with a series of improvements and additions to make your browsing experience better.
Prototype Google Pixel Tablet and its dock leak on Facebook Marketplace
At the 2022 I/O conference, Google teased the Pixel Tablet, its first self-branded tablet in years. Expected to release sometime in 2023, Google has not revealed much about the device except for showing off its renders, but some details about its specs have leaked making us believe it could become one of the most intriguing Android tablets of 2023. Renders show the tablet will come with a charging dock that would give it a Nest-like appearance when docked. Now, a pre-release prototype of the Google Pixel Tablet has been put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
