ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash

UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Woman Arrested for OWI with Children in the Vehicle

A Neillsville woman is facing charges of 2nd OWI with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 9:52pm on December 16th, they received a report of a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12 in Eau Claire County. When a Trooper arrived, he noticed signs of impairment in the driver. He began a standardized field sobriety test.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

Individual Arrested After Search Warrant in Wood County Appears in Court

An individual arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County appeared in court. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 6 executed five search warrants in the Town of Hansen and in the Village of Vesper, where large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were seized. Investigators also seized a large quantity of U.S. currency and firearms.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

2 injured, 1 in custody following Stevens Point assault

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody in the Portage County Jail after an assault early Tuesday morning. Just before 2 a.m., Officers from the Stevens Point Police Department, UW-Stevens Point Police Department, the Portage County Sheriff’s Department and paramedics from the Stevens Point Fire Department, were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue.
STEVENS POINT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday

WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Deadly Carbon Monoxide a Significant Risk During Holidays

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On average, carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 500 Wisconsinites to the emergency room each year. This is the time of year where carbon monoxide risks become especially dangerous. Known as the “silent killer,” carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that has no color, odor, or taste. It is the most common cause of deadly poisoning and can poison people and pets with no warning, unless detected early enough.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Bond set at $1M for suspect charged in elderly man’s murder

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The 78-year-old Amherst man accused of shooting a killing an elderly man is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide. Miles Bradley remains in the Portage County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. The shooting happened Nov. 27. Investigators responded to a home on Yellow Brick...
AMHERST, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Marshfield aldermen reject restaurant funding request

MARSHFIELD — If a local developer’s group moves ahead with plans to put a new steakhouse in downtown Marshfield, the city will not participate in its funding. During the closed-session portion of the Dec. 13 meeting of the Common Council, Marshfield aldermen voted 6-3 against continuing further discussions regarding assistance for the proposed downtown development. Alderman Pete Hendler – who was present for the public portion of the council meeting – did not attend the closed session, and therefore did not vote on the motion. The decision was made public Dec. 16, when the minutes of the full meeting were released as part of the agenda packet for the Common Council’s Dec. 20 meeting.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy