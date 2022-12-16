ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

MHS marching band to perform in Fiesta Bowl Parade

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
 5 days ago
For the second year in a row, the Maricopa High School Marching Rams received an invitation to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade this Saturday. Tens of thousands of spectators are expected for the annual extravaganza in downtown Phoenix.

“This is a wonderful and exciting opportunity for our students to represent Maricopa on a statewide stage,” said MHS band director Ivan Pour. “I can’t think of a better way to end our 2022 marching band season,”

The parade is set to step off at 10 a.m., on Saturday. The MHS Marching Rams are among 14 Valley high school bands entered.

The parade is largely free to attend, however premium and reserved seating is available for $30. It will be broadcast live on Channel 3 and online via the AZFamily app.

