Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street

A Yonkers man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon is recovering. Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is expected to OK. Anyone...
YONKERS, NY
Police: Man arrested for firing shots inside own home

Town of Ramapo police say a man was accused on Monday of firing a gun inside his own home. They say the 48-year-old Hillcrest native lives on Greenridge Way. Officers got a call about gunfire at the home. The man faces several charges, including criminal possession of a weapon. The...
RAMAPO, NY

