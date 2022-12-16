Read full article on original website
Related
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, strong gusts on busy travel days ahead of steep temp drop
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says it will be cold and sunny for the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain develops after 3 p.m. Thursday. Heavy rain and strong winds Thursday night into Friday with winds 45 to 55 mph.
STORM WATCH: Icy holiday travel possible with deep freeze following rain
The News 12 New Jersey Storm Watch Team is tracking a system that will bring heavy rain, strong winds and freezing temperatures to the Garden State by the end of the week.
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, potentially damaging wind may hamper holiday travel this week
The News 12 New Jersey Storm Watch Team is tracking a storm system that is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds that could impact Christmas travel.
Storm approaching New Jersey expected to impact Christmas holiday travel
A storm approaching New Jersey is expected to impact Christmas travel plans – especially for those planning on flying at the end of the week.
Fire in Mount Vernon causes 70 minutes delays on Metro-North
Metro-North officials say they responded to a burning overhead utility wire between Mount Vernon East and New Rochelle stations.
News 12
Yonkers man shot in head on Mount Vernon street
A Yonkers man who was shot in the head in Mount Vernon is recovering. Police say they found 48-year-old Garfield Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head on South Ninth Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and is expected to OK. Anyone...
Police: Driver suffered medical episode before crashing into mail delivery truck
They say the driver of the SUV suffered a medical episode and collided head-on with a parked mail truck on Stratfield Road.
Westchester DA: 15-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter in Kayla Green stabbing case
The 16-year-old high school cheerleader was stabbed to death in Mount Vernon on April 8 after a parade was held to celebrate the boys basketball team state championship.
Police: Town of Crawford building inspector pulled knife during inspection
Town police say John Calaca took brandished a knife at an official of the Bullville Fire Department during an inspection of the new firehouse.
Police respond to shooting near Mount Vernon playground
A witness said the incident happened near Levister Towers on Ninth Avenue.
Post University basketball player found fatally shot in Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve
Philip Urban was found fatally shot in a White Mercedes on Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve.
News 12
Police: Man arrested for firing shots inside own home
Town of Ramapo police say a man was accused on Monday of firing a gun inside his own home. They say the 48-year-old Hillcrest native lives on Greenridge Way. Officers got a call about gunfire at the home. The man faces several charges, including criminal possession of a weapon. The...
News 12
Mount Vernon inducts longtime judge posthumously into high school hall of fame
A new face is now a part of the Mount Vernon High School Hall of Fame. Longtime Mount Vernon City Court Judge William Edwards received the honor posthumously over the weekend. Judge Edwards was appointed to the Mount Vernon City Court by Mayor Ernest Davis in 2003 and then reelected in 2004.
New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling
New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights.
Comments / 0