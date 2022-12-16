Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz announces retirement
Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz has announced his retirement from skiing after 16 seasons
Spain records hottest year ever in 2022
Spain's national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961
Comments / 0