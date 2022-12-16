ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

‘Boat Blight' Concerns Emerge After Massive Fire Near Hollywood Marina

Hollywood residents are pleading for stepped-up enforcement on the water after a massive fire near a marina brought up concerns of "boat blight" in the area. At least two people were hospitalized after they swam to shore to escape the fire early Monday in North Lake. Residents said the boats involved in the fire had been tied together for months.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store

Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
NBC Miami

1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said. Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
COOPER CITY, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigating Possible Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood

Police are at the scene Tuesday morning of a possible stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court, where the area was marked off with police tape before 5 a.m. At least one person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center...
NBC Miami

Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police

A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

FedEx driver killed during crash in Coral Gables

MIAMI -- A FedEx delivery driver was killed following a crash Friday evening in a Coral Gables neighborhood, authorities said.The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene following the wreck, which occurred around 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, police said.It was not immediately clear how the wreck occurred and there were no immediate reports if anyone else was injured during the incident.Motorists in the area were warned about possible delays while police investigated the crash.
CORAL GABLES, FL
NBC Miami

$50k Reward Offered in Armed Robbery of USPS Worker in Coconut Grove

Postal inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for the arrest of an armed suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Coconut Grove. The robbery happened on Dec. 14 in the 3300 block of Oak Avenue, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said. Investigators also...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

ICYMI: Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice, 2 New Brightline Stations Set to Open Next Week

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. ‘I Was Appalled': Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice. The sister of a man who was seen on video being repeatedly punched by a City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant while handcuffed to a stretcher is speaking out to denounce the firefighter's actions.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

