NBC Miami
Large Fire and Partial Roof Collapse at Business in Lauderdale Lakes
Crews responded to a large fire and partial roof collapse at a business in Lauderdale Lakes Monday morning. The fire broke out at a building in the 3800 block of Northwest 19th Street. It appeared to be a furniture business. Footage showed multiple fire rescue crews at the scene and...
WSVN-TV
Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
Click10.com
1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
WSVN-TV
14-year-old boy accused of bringing gun to William J. Bryan Elementary faces several charges
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager who is accused of packing heat is now in serious trouble. Fourteen-year-old Eduardo Prado faces a number of charges, including felony possession of a firearm on school property. He was arrested Wednesday at William J. Bryan Elementary in North Miami...
NBC Miami
‘Boat Blight' Concerns Emerge After Massive Fire Near Hollywood Marina
Hollywood residents are pleading for stepped-up enforcement on the water after a massive fire near a marina brought up concerns of "boat blight" in the area. At least two people were hospitalized after they swam to shore to escape the fire early Monday in North Lake. Residents said the boats involved in the fire had been tied together for months.
NBC Miami
3-Year-Old Girl Critical After Near-Drowning at Home in Cutler Bay
A 3-year-old girl was in critical condition after a near-drowning at a home in Cutler Bay Monday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police said the girl had been rescued from a pool at a home in the 8300 block of Southwest 18th Terrace shortly before 1:30 p.m. The girl was airlifted by...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Fatally Stabbing Another Man in Hialeah Neighborhood: Police
One man was killed and another man was facing a murder charge after an argument led to a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood Tuesday morning. Hialeah Police officials said officers responded to the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court after a verbal dispute between two men ended in a stabbing.
WSVN-TV
NBC Miami
Suspect Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl in Pompano Beach
Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday as three girls were walking home in the 2700 block of Northeast 9th Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. A man on a...
NBC Miami
Man Facing Arson and Attempted Murder Charges in Miami Gas Station, Car Dealership Fires
A man who set a pump on fire at a Miami gas station and was caught on camera setting a car on fire at a dealership is facing arson and attempted murder charges, police said. Amos Servants, 45, was arrested Sunday on attempted felony murder, first-degree arson, and second-degree arson in connection with two separate fires, officials said.
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store
Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
WSVN-TV
1 killed, 2 injured in Lauderdale Lakes rollover crash; Oakland Park Blvd. back open
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and two people were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a rollover crash in Lauderdale Lakes that led authorities to shut down Oakland Park Boulevard for several hours. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units...
NBC Miami
Teen Arrested in North Miami High Football Star's Killing to Be Charged as Adult
The 15-year-old arrested in the shooting death of a North Miami High School football star last month will be charged as an adult. The teen appeared at a Zoom hearing Tuesday, where Miami-Dade Judge Dawn Denaro explained that prosecutors are charging him as an adult in the shooting of of 17-year-old Mekhi Stevenson.
NBC Miami
1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said. Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Possible Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood
Police are at the scene Tuesday morning of a possible stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court, where the area was marked off with police tape before 5 a.m. At least one person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center...
NBC Miami
Robber Choked, Used Zip Ties on Restaurant Manager at CityPlace Doral: Police
A would-be robber is facing attempted murder and other charges after he nearly choked a restaurant manager to death then zip-tied and duct-taped her at CityPlace Doral, police said. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 54, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder, kidnapping, and armed burglary with assault or battery,...
FedEx driver killed during crash in Coral Gables
MIAMI -- A FedEx delivery driver was killed following a crash Friday evening in a Coral Gables neighborhood, authorities said.The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene following the wreck, which occurred around 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, police said.It was not immediately clear how the wreck occurred and there were no immediate reports if anyone else was injured during the incident.Motorists in the area were warned about possible delays while police investigated the crash.
NBC Miami
$50k Reward Offered in Armed Robbery of USPS Worker in Coconut Grove
Postal inspectors are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for the arrest of an armed suspect who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Coconut Grove. The robbery happened on Dec. 14 in the 3300 block of Oak Avenue, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said. Investigators also...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice, 2 New Brightline Stations Set to Open Next Week
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. ‘I Was Appalled': Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice. The sister of a man who was seen on video being repeatedly punched by a City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant while handcuffed to a stretcher is speaking out to denounce the firefighter's actions.
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
