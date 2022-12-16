ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Press & Guide

Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm

A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
DEARBORN, MI
candgnews.com

Grosse Pointe Park to sell several city-owned properties on Alter Road

GROSSE POINTE PARK — Several parcels of adjacent property that Grosse Pointe Park owns in Detroit are going on the market. The Park City Council voted unanimously in favor of selling the properties — located at 2170, 2174, 2180, 2186, 2194, 2226 and 2500 Alter Road — during a meeting Nov. 28. The land is usually referred to as the “Pitters property” because it once housed Phil Pitters Inc., a landscaping, concrete and masonry company.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Santa receives Southgate key to the city at tree lighting

SOUTHGATE – Santa switched from his sleigh to a ride on a Great Lakes Live Steamer Dec. 2 at Kiwanis Park and received a key to the city during the holiday tree lighting. The Grateful Praise Singers from Gateway Church of Christ filled the air with Christmas song, followed by the humor of City Attorney Ed Zelenak, who served as the evening’s master of ceremonies.
SOUTHGATE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Driver killed in shooting on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT -- Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday night on westbound I-94 between Moross and Cadieux roads. MSP was contacted after the Detroit Police Department responded to a two-car crash on Cadieux and Merlin around 10:25 p.m. When DPD arrived, they discovered the driver...
DETROIT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Over $40k of meth found in Port Huron home

A 34-year-old Port Huron man is currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail after the county’s drug task force found more than $40,000 worth in methamphetamine while searching his home. The search happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 13 in the 1200 block of Port Huron’s 9th Street,...
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hit-and-run driver that struck Dearborn student exiting bus arrested

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - For the second time this month, a student in Wayne County was the victim of a hit-and-run. "I just heard a very big screaming and I came out from the garage and went around, and saw her getting picked up by the emergency," said witness Abdullah Hussein.
DEARBORN, MI
WBBJ

Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state. The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan. Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for...
JACKSON, TN
Nik

The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad Daylight

The day is November 12, 2013. Vibrant 30-year-old Chelsea Small wasn’t supposed to be working that day but she had switched shifts with a coworker at the very last minute. Chelsea worked at the Advance America store in Taylor Michigan, which is a cash advance store, where you can go to get a cash advance if you’re waiting on a paycheck. This particular Advance America store was located in a strip mall that had other retail stores in it, and the strip mall itself was on a very busy eight-lane road, called Telegraph Road.
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Feds warn of rising sextortion of minors; what parents should look for

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A national public safety alert was issued today because of an "incremental" increase in financial sextortion – the coercion of kids and teens for explicit photos and extortion for money. The alert was put out by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in partnership with the...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Former Riverview cop pleads ‘no contest’ for improper vehicle inspections

RIVERVIEW – Former Riverview Police Officer Gregory Bumgardner of Southgate took a plea deal of “no contest” Nov. 28 for improperly conducting vehicle salvage inspections designed to prevent stolen cars from retitling. He was originally charged with 21 felony counts of uttering and publishing for conducting fraudulent...
RIVERVIEW, MI

