fox2detroit.com
Gun jams as man points it at Dearborn officers, killed at police department
The man who pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department tried to shoot at least one round but the gun jammed in some way before he was shot and killed Sunday, authorities said. Ali Naji, 33, has been identified as the man who entered the lobby...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm
A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
MSP: Man who shot at officer inside Dearborn PD used recently stole gun
We are learning major developments about the case of a deadly shooting of a 33-year-old man from Dearborn.
candgnews.com
Grosse Pointe Park to sell several city-owned properties on Alter Road
GROSSE POINTE PARK — Several parcels of adjacent property that Grosse Pointe Park owns in Detroit are going on the market. The Park City Council voted unanimously in favor of selling the properties — located at 2170, 2174, 2180, 2186, 2194, 2226 and 2500 Alter Road — during a meeting Nov. 28. The land is usually referred to as the “Pitters property” because it once housed Phil Pitters Inc., a landscaping, concrete and masonry company.
MSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting inside Dearborn police station
The incident, police say, occurred inside the department's front lobby of the police station located at 16099 Michigan Ave in Dearborn.
downriversundaytimes.com
Santa receives Southgate key to the city at tree lighting
SOUTHGATE – Santa switched from his sleigh to a ride on a Great Lakes Live Steamer Dec. 2 at Kiwanis Park and received a key to the city during the holiday tree lighting. The Grateful Praise Singers from Gateway Church of Christ filled the air with Christmas song, followed by the humor of City Attorney Ed Zelenak, who served as the evening’s master of ceremonies.
Teachers are exempt from FOIA, Michigan judge rules after parent sued
Although Michigan public schools are subject to public records requests, its teachers are not, a judge in suburban Detroit ruled last week. The state’s Freedom of Information Act does not apply to teachers, because they are employees and not the “public body,” Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham concluded last Thursday.
Michigan man gets prison time for gun possession during 2020 shooting at West Virginia bar
HUNTINGTON, WV -- A 33-year-old Redford man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in connection with a 2020 shooting that left seven people wounded. Kymoni Davis was sentenced in federal court by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Driver killed in shooting on I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT -- Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday night on westbound I-94 between Moross and Cadieux roads. MSP was contacted after the Detroit Police Department responded to a two-car crash on Cadieux and Merlin around 10:25 p.m. When DPD arrived, they discovered the driver...
Detroit News
Pro-life pregnancy center in Eastpointe, board member's house spray-painted with graffiti
A pro-life pregnancy center and the home of a board member were vandalized with threatening messages early Saturday morning. The graffiti was spray-painted on the facades of Pregnancy Aid Detroit in Eastpointe and the board member’s home in Grosse Pointe Woods, said the group. “Jeanne, if abortions aren’t safe...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Over $40k of meth found in Port Huron home
A 34-year-old Port Huron man is currently lodged at the St. Clair County Jail after the county’s drug task force found more than $40,000 worth in methamphetamine while searching his home. The search happened around 11:00 p.m. on December 13 in the 1200 block of Port Huron’s 9th Street,...
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver that struck Dearborn student exiting bus arrested
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - For the second time this month, a student in Wayne County was the victim of a hit-and-run. "I just heard a very big screaming and I came out from the garage and went around, and saw her getting picked up by the emergency," said witness Abdullah Hussein.
WBBJ
Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state. The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan. Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 12/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests, and MORE Public Information
November 25 LCSO dealt with complaints of careless and imprudent driving on an ATV in Utica. Investigation shows a juvenile was found to have allegedly committed the violations. Report being submitted to the juvenile office and parent(s)/juvenile informed of the issues. November 26 LCSO helped a family with an out-of-control...
fox2detroit.com
Rare ridealong: Feds break up gangs, serve 5 search warrants in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When federal agents smash their way into gang activity, they do it early in the morning, and it comes after months of planning. Elite agents put in hours of work and research out of the ATF's special operations division on loan to Detroit. Roll call started...
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad Daylight
The day is November 12, 2013. Vibrant 30-year-old Chelsea Small wasn’t supposed to be working that day but she had switched shifts with a coworker at the very last minute. Chelsea worked at the Advance America store in Taylor Michigan, which is a cash advance store, where you can go to get a cash advance if you’re waiting on a paycheck. This particular Advance America store was located in a strip mall that had other retail stores in it, and the strip mall itself was on a very busy eight-lane road, called Telegraph Road.
Driver shot and killed on I-94; MSP working to identify gunman
Michigan State Police are investigating after unknown suspects opened fire on westbound I-94 near Cadieux Sunday night and killed a driver. A passenger survived the shooting and spoke with officers.
fox2detroit.com
Feds warn of rising sextortion of minors; what parents should look for
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A national public safety alert was issued today because of an "incremental" increase in financial sextortion – the coercion of kids and teens for explicit photos and extortion for money. The alert was put out by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in partnership with the...
downriversundaytimes.com
Former Riverview cop pleads ‘no contest’ for improper vehicle inspections
RIVERVIEW – Former Riverview Police Officer Gregory Bumgardner of Southgate took a plea deal of “no contest” Nov. 28 for improperly conducting vehicle salvage inspections designed to prevent stolen cars from retitling. He was originally charged with 21 felony counts of uttering and publishing for conducting fraudulent...
Lincoln Park reports 'significant' water main break
The City of Lincoln Park is reporting a "significant" water main break Friday afternoon. According to the city, the water main break happened at Lafayette and Mill.
