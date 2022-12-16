Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
COUNTY ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY CLOSURES
Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress would like to remind citizens that government offices will be closed to the public on Monday December 26th and Monday January 2nd in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. That includes the courthouse, the county annex in...
kqennewsradio.com
REACTION TO HEARD RESIGNATION CONTINUES
Reaction continues to come in to State Senator Dallas Heard’s announcement that he is resigning from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. State Representative Christine Goodwin said, “Dallas Heard is a friend and colleague and I’ve appreciated the conversations we’ve had about serving in the Legislature”. Goodwin said, “He holds to his principled beliefs, despite the pressure to do otherwise. I understand the demands and stresses on family in doing the work of a Legislator and being away from home so much. It was a tough decision to retire his seat and I respect placing his young family as a priority in his life”.
Governor Kate Brown Appoints Judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts
(Salem, OR) – Governor Kate Brown announced today that she will appoint judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts. Governor Brown will appoint Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement, and will appoint Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch. Both appointments are effective on December 31, 2022.
KTVL
Warming shelter identified for Grants Pass plus a potential mobile shower trailer
GRANTS PASS — If approved Grants Pass will have its first mobile shower trailer for the homeless population to use, making it the first public showering center in over three years. “I know I felt better after a shower this morning and I know how good it feels to...
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
theashlandchronicle.com
Petition And Invitation To Deny Approval Of A Monopine Telecommunication Tower At The Billings Ranch
Jackson County Development Services (JCDS) has received an AT&T application for a 150-foot cell-phone tower at the historic Billings Ranch, recently purchased by Thaddeus Gala and the Medella Bison Ranch. Neighbors residing or working within 175 feet (50 meters) of the proposed Monopine Telecommunication Tower (MTT) received notification from JCDS on December 5th, with an invitation to provided comments by December 19, 2022. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE. YOUR ATTENTION AND FORWARD ACTION ARE REQUESTED.
kqennewsradio.com
LIBRARY FRIENDS BOOK SALE DEEMED A SUCCESS
The recent winter book sale by the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library set a sales record and was deemed a success. A City of Roseburg release said the three-day event raised just over $ 2,800, with most books priced at $1 for the first two days. Everything was 50 cents or free on the sale’s final day. The Friends also sold books published within the last three years for $5 each, and locally made and donated colorful book bags for $5 as well.
klcjournal.com
Responding to a mental health crisis without badges or guns
EUGENE, OREGON – In Josie McCarthy’s 17 years as a program manager at The Dining Room, she says she has never needed to call police to break up violence or disputes. The dine-in restaurant serves 1,000 meals per week to low-income and unhoused people in downtown Eugene, Oregon. Servers deliver steaming plates of food to booths and counter seats inside the cozy, colorful building.
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two months involving teenagers who died while in the agency’s custody, records obtained by the Capital Chronicle show. The settlements with the families totaled nearly $2.6 million, and one will lead to some policy changes at a provider that contracts with the youth […] The post Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KDRV
OSP saturation patrol Friday focuses on Fatal 5 in Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- In a season of giving Oregon State Police troopers are helping local law enforcement give more attention to patrolling this weekend. For some drivers, those patrols might give them tickets. Oregon State Police (OSP) office is encouraging safe travel this holiday season. Three people died in...
busytourist.com
27 Best & Fun Things To Do In Eugene (Oregon)
Known for its beautiful natural settings and many-faceted outdoor activities, you’ll never be at a loss for things to do in Eugene, Oregon. From scenic bikeways to lush forestry and nature trails by the mile to picturesque lakes and waterways, the city is not short on natural beauty. Organic...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE CREWS EXTINGUISH FLU FIRE
Fire Crews extinguished a flu fire Monday night. Josh Waechter of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said their firefighters along with crews from the Winston-Dillard Fire District and Myrtle Creek Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire on Old Highway 99 South in the Dillard area just after 8:40 p.m.. Waechter said the homeowner had reported that smoke was coming from cabinets inside the residence.
kqennewsradio.com
WORKSHOPS TO DEMONSTRATE WILDFIRE MITIGATION TECHNIQUES
In January, the South Slough Coastal Training Program is offering free workshops that demonstrate wildfire mitigation techniques, on January 20th and 21st. A release said the workshops are designed to provide methods to reduce wildfire risk. The first workshop will include a demonstration of a biochar kiln, and a panel of experts will talk about fire on the Oregon Coast. The second workshop will include a program exploring defensible space, from fortifying structures to landscaping and selective vegetation removal.
hh-today.com
Climate fanatics want us to suffer and freeze
Wintertime temperatures don’t keep some of us from riding our bikes. We look forward to warming up again indoors when the ride is done. But these days some activists want to deprive Oregon citizens of convenient and affordable heating at home. In Corvallis and Eugene, and in Oregon state...
KDRV
Central Point driver identified as victim of deadly Highway 234 crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Central Point man is dead today from a weekend crash along Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report says today 81-year-old James Robertson died Friday. It says around 4pm Friday OSP staff responded to a crash on Highway 234 near milepost 11 in Jackson...
kqennewsradio.com
SENATOR DALLAS HEARD STEPS DOWN FROM OREGON STATE LEGISLATURE
Late Thursday, Douglas County Republican State Senator Dallas Heard announced that he is stepping down from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. A release from Heard said, “After 8 years of serving as your voice and advocate in the State Legislature I have decided that I need to retire for now from this level of public service, until my children are at an age where they are more ready to face this world on their own”.
kezi.com
GuestHouse Inn unsuitable for human habitation, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried...
KCBY
More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kqennewsradio.com
LUNCHBOX EXPRESS DELIVERING FREE MEALS OVER WINTER BREAK
Roseburg Public Schools is distributing free meals to children and youth during this Winter Break, via the LunchBox Express bus. Meals are available to all children and youth 18 years old and younger and are being distributed daily through Friday this week. Next week meals will be distributed Tuesday through Friday.
