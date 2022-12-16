Weather-related Announcements:

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, at approximately 10:10 a.m., first responders were called to Edgewood Road, west of the intersection of Durango Road, for a single vehicle rollover accident. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, being operated by Michael Anderson, of Cumberland, was pulling over to the side of the roadway when he pulled over too far and the remaining shoulder of the gravel roadway gave out, causing the pickup to roll into the ditch. Due to the steep angle of the ditch, the vehicle became stuck.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO