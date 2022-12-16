ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Tom Robinson
By Tom Robinson

 5 days ago
Weather-related Announcements:

*Harlan – 2-Hour Late Start

*Shelby County Catholic – 2 Hour Late Start

*Audubon – 2-Hour Late Start

*Coon Rapids-Bayard-2 Hour Late Start

*Exira-EHK-2 Hour Late Start

*Glenwood-2 Hour Late Start

Western Iowa Today

Christmas Market Cancelled Due to Winter Storm; Preorder Pickup at Cass County Community Center on Wednesday, December 21

(Atlantic) Due to a winter storm predicted for Thursday, the in-person Christmas Market has been cancelled for 2022. All preorders for Christmas Market can be picked up from the Cass County Community Center on Wednesday, December 21, from 3-7 PM. Christmas Market continues to accept preorders through December 20 at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, however some vendors will stop taking new orders Monday night, December 19, in order to have time to prepare for Wednesday’s pickup.
CASS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Blizzard Conditions, Extreme Cold Expected In Central Iowa Later This Week

(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service all of Iowa will be under a Winter Weather Watch from Wednesday night thru Friday. Forecasters say blizzard conditions and extreme cold will be possible in central Iowa, including the Des Moines and Ames areas Thursday thru Friday night. Several Western Iowa counties will be under a wind chill warning from 6 p.m. Wednesday thru 12 p.m. Saturday.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa

(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa DOT prepping Traffic Management Center for winter storm

ANKENY, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation has a center dedicated to monitoring interstate traffic year-round, and the service becomes crucial in the wintertime. The Traffic Management Center (TMC) is located in the basement of DMV in Ankeny, equipped with dozens of monitors and 500 cameras all monitoring traffic across the state. And with […]
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

City asks residents’ assistance with big winter storm due

With a major winter storm predicted to hit Perry on Wednesday, the leadership of the Perry Public Works Department issued a few reminders Tuesday about some things residents and businesses can do to help the city workers work as safely and efficiently as possible. Plowing and Vehicles:. Please do not...
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Tips to Avoid Frozen Pipes during the Frigid Temperatures

(Atlantic) Frigid cold temperatures are forecast for later this week, coupled with high winds will send the wind chill values plummeting. The bone-chilling temperatures could lead to frozen water pipes inside homes and businesses. Atlantic Municipal Utilities General Manager Steve Tjepkes says now is the time to prepare for the...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Griswold Mayor Rhine Proclaims Snow Emergency

(Griswold) Griswold Mayor Rhine informs residents a snow emergency goes into effect at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, and will continue through the duration of the storm and the forty-eight hours after the storm ceases. No person shall park, abandon, or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street,...
GRISWOLD, IA
1380kcim.com

Driver Avoids Injury After Train Strikes SUV On Tracks SE Of Carroll

A young driver was lucky to escape injury after her vehicle got stuck on a railroad crossing southeast of Carroll last (Monday) night. Initial indications are the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20,000 block of Olympic Avenue to a report that a Union Pacific Railroad train engine had collided with a vehicle on the tracks. The driver was able to exit the vehicle prior to the collision, and no serious injuries have been reported. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports are released.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: More information released on accident north of Wiota

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, at approximately 10:10 a.m., first responders were called to Edgewood Road, west of the intersection of Durango Road, for a single vehicle rollover accident. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, being operated by Michael Anderson, of Cumberland, was pulling over to the side of the roadway when he pulled over too far and the remaining shoulder of the gravel roadway gave out, causing the pickup to roll into the ditch. Due to the steep angle of the ditch, the vehicle became stuck.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Stuart, Iowa Man Hurt in Motor Vehicle Accident

(Stuart) A man suffered serious injuries in an accident while attending to a disabled vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday on West Front Street and west of Adair Street in Stuart. The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart suffered serious injuries in the accident.
STUART, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gary “Red” Swenson Obituary

Gary Ray Swenson was born on August 25, 1949 to Elmer and Pauline (Stolz) Swenson in Harlan, Iowa. He attended grade school in the Irwin-Kirkman Elementary Schools and graduated from Irwin-Kirkman High School with the class of 1967. On August 19, 1972, Gary was united in marriage to Nancy Rasmussen...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board moving forward with Splash Pad details

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Parks and Recreation Board this afternoon approved some details of a Splash Pad that will be put in at Sunnyside Park near the pool. Ali Pieken, member of the Splash Pad Executive Committee, presented concepts provided by two companies; a third company did not get theirs in on time. The concepts have features such as dump buckets, ground sprays, a water table, interactive play features and more. These concepts were presented just to give the Board an idea of what could go into a splash pad.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund Awarded $402,427 in State Housing Trust Funds

(Atlantic) The Iowa Finance Authority recently announced a grant award of $402,427 from the State Housing Trust Fund to the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund (SWIHTF). The SWIHTF is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the housing options for low to moderate income individuals in the Southwest Iowa counties of Harrison, Shelby, Cass, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, and Page. Over the past 5 years the trust fund has rehabilitated over 120 homes, assisted more than 100 homebuyers secure $8 million in home mortgages, and demolished 18 dilapidated houses that were beyond repair. The SWIHTF is administered by the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) in Atlantic.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
AUBURN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: One person injured in Single-Vehicle Accident

(Wiota) The driver of a Chevy pickup suffered injuries in a rollover accident north of Wiota on Sunday morning. Cass County Deputy Kyle Quist tells KSOM/KS95 News the accident happened at 10:12 a.m. at 67777 Edgewood Road. The two occupants in the vehicle were deer hunting with a group and pulled over on the side of the road to observe some deer. The truck parked too close entered the ditch becoming wedged in the steep ravine. Atlantic and Anita fire extricated the occupants from the four-door Chevy pickup.
WIOTA, IA
