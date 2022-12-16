Read full article on original website
Tuesday basketball schedule includes Salem boys starting NEA Tournament
High school basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule. Salem’s boys will be at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro for their opener in the NEA Tournament. The Greyhounds meet Forrest City at 6 at First National Bank Arena. The Dora girls will be in Kansas City for...
Monday basketball schedule includes MHHS at Nettleton
Basketball makes up the local Monday schedule and includes the last outing before the Christmas holiday for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be in Jonesboro for a matchup with Nettleton. Both Mountain Home teams are 7-5 on the season. The Lady Bombers’ last...
MH gets swept by Nettleton in 3 junior high girls’ games
Mountain Home’s three junior high girls’ basketball teams ended up getting swept at home by Nettleton. The Junior Lady Bombers lost the freshman game to the Junior Lady Raiders 54-41. Nettleton also took the eighth grade game 39-10 and the seventh grade game 22-18.
MHHS wrestling teams set for tri-match at Berryville
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams will be in Berryville on Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will take part in a tri-match against the Bobcats and Rogers. Action begins at 5.
Ozark Mountain School Board votes to close high schools at Bruno-Pyatt, St. Joe
A significant change may be coming to an area school district. At its recent meeting, the Ozark Mountain School Board to close the high schools at the Bruno-Pyatt campus in Eros and at the St. Joe campus. According to Ozark Mountain Superintendent Jeff Lewis, the board decided by a vote...
Alice Lou Webb, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Alice L. Webb passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was 86 years old. Alice was born on March 9, 1936 in Baxter County, AR to Clarence and Drotha Walker Comstock. She married Charles Webb on March 29, 1954 in Viola, AR. Alice was a child of God, and her love for children was apparent to all (she was happiest when holding a baby). She was also known for her green thumb and beautiful gardens, and enjoyed a 30 year career at Baxter Healthcare.
Duck house placed in McCabe Park with partnership of Guy Berry manufacturing class
Tuesday morning, students from Guy Berry College and Career Academy (GBCCA) manufacturing and science classes released a floating duck house along with five ducks in the pond at McCabe Park. This partnership with the city of Mountain Home will allow for the floating duck houses to be placed at each of the city park ponds.
Nixie Coy, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Nixie Coy of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Nixie Coy died Monday at her residence.
Baxter County Historical Society releases new book “Around the Square
A new book highlighting the history in and around the square of Mountain Home is set to be released this week by the Baxter County Historical and Genealogical Society. “Around the Square from Rapp’s Barren to Mountain Home” is a 100 page pictorial account of people and businesses which have made the Baxter County Courthouse Square the center of the county’s rich and varied history. The book was compiled by Maryanne Edge, the society’s president elect for 2023.
Diamond City man dies in one car accident
A Diamond City man has died in a one vehicle accident occurring in Lead Hill. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 57-year-old Steven Crump of Diamond City was traveling southbound on Arkansas Highway 7 on December 5 when he left the roadway and struck an embankment steel fence and tree before overturning.
15 MH junior students qualify for All-Region Honor Bands
Fifteen students from Mountain Home Junior High and Pinkston Middle School qualified for the Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association Region VI Honor Bands. With over 800 students competition for 200 spots between two honor bands, the students were scored on prepared etudes, major and minor scales and sightreading music after a 20 second study period. The students that qualified will travel to Bentonville in January to participate in rehearsals for two days and perform a concert.
Road closure on Route 181 in Ozark County begins Monday
Beginning Monday, a section of roadway on Route 181 in Ozark County will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway. The closure will take place in the section between Route H and County Road 338 along Route 181. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the work...
Couple safe after plane crashes at Boone County Airport
A Harrison couple managed to escape without injury after their plane crashed Monday afternoon. According to KY3, the Boone County Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon states the couple was flying from Kansas City to Harrison when the engine of their Beechcraft Bonanza failed. The plane crashed after 3, just 500 feet...
Fulton Co. man arrested for running over a man in an altercation
A Fulton County man has been arrested for assault after running over a man after an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence for a report where a man had been run over by a vehicle after an altercation . A second 911 call was reported by another man stating he had been attacked in his drive and left the scene, but believed he had run over someone.
10 business licenses issued in Nov.; 5 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 10 business licenses in November, including five home-based. Kevin Decker for Backroad Treasures, LLC., a resale shop located at 1041 Highland Circle Suite 36;. Richard Robertson for Forever Ink Tattoos, a tattoo and body piercing shop, located at 311 Highway 62 East;. Sherrie Drake...
Norfork School Board holds monthly meeting Monday evening
The Norfork School Board will hold their regular monthly meeting Monday evening at 5.Items on the agenda include a renovation project update on the baseball field; roofing project progress; discussion of new HVAC project and updates; and academic and testing updates from Principals. The board will also consider transfers into...
Salem man arrested after breaking into multiple apartments
A Salem man has been arrested on multiple felony charges for breaking into multiple apartments early Sunday morning. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex Sunday morning on a report of a male breaking into an apartment. Multiple victims have alleged 32-year-old Blake Giller entered their residences without permission.
Man blacks out in court complex
Michael R. Hobbs II has made a number of appearances in Baxter County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to have property seized by the Mountain Home Police Department in July 2021 returned to him. On a recent visit, the 31-year-old Hobbs passed out on the floor of the court...
Marion Co. man charged with stealing money from deceased individual
A Marion County man has been arrested for stealing over $30,000 from a deceased individual. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Flippin Police Department received a report of a Bull Shoals man who had been depositing checks from a deceased bank account holder. Thirty-Four-year-old Vincent Delong opened an account...
3 building permits issued in November
A residential addition tops the three building permits issued in November, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit has been issued to Jim Wood for property located at 1509 Pine Tree Lane, with a construction value of $49,803. One other permit has...
