NBC Connecticut
Gov. Lamont Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol for Christmas Weekend
Governor Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol for Christmas weekend. The protocol will be enacted starting at 6 p.m. Friday and lasting through 12 p.m. Monday. The state says the purpose of the protocol is to make sure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the...
Gov. Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol for 1st time this winter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s expected frigid weekend has triggered the state’s severe cold weather protocol, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced Tuesday afternoon. The decision is based on forecasts predicting below-zero-degree wind chills over the weekend. The protocol will go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and last until noon Monday. “This is the […]
Breezy and cold today; rain possible mid-week before cold Christmas weekend
A wintry mix could develop over parts of Connecticut starting Thursday while Friday could see mostly rain in the forecast.
whatsupnewp.com
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
Calm, cold weekend for Connecticut with chance for snow flurries
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the weekend weather will be calm.
Sunny and cold start of the week for Connecticut; possible wintry mix on Thursday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says Connecticut will see a sunny and windy start to the new workweek before a chance for a wintry mix for Thursday.
Winter storm may hit Massachusetts before Christmas, impact holiday travels
There’s a possibility that it may be a white Christmas in Massachusetts next weekend after all. Meteorologists are anticipating a strong winter storm will hit southern New England late next week and bring some form of wintry precipitation to the region, impacting holiday travels. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the long-term forecast evolves throughout the week.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Storm brings snow and rain to CT
Bethlehem Post Office a popular spot for Christmas tradition.
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, gusty wind move in across Connecticut
News 12's Justin DeVellis surveys road conditions in Waterbury as a coastal storm moves into Connecticut.
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake effect snow across northern New York today
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily west right now and shifting west-northwest and northwest. The National Weather Service has issued LAKE EFFECT...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Major winter storm arrives Friday; high travel impacts likely
It's the calm before the storm today as we await the arrival of the first major winter storm of the season. Conditions will start to deteriorate by Friday morning with impacts extending into the first half of the weekend.
connecticutexplorer.com
19 Awesome Dog-Friendly Restaurants in CT!
Are you looking for some awesome dog-friendly restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. In Connecticut, we love our pups and we appreciate that so many wonderful businesses let us take them with us to dine. This list of dog-friendly restaurants in CT is the tip...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: What the Future of Transportation Could Look Like in Conn.
Outgoing Connecticut Department of Transportation commissioner Joseph Giulietti joins Mike Hydeck with an update on some major construction projects and his predictions for the future of transportation in our state. Mike Hydeck: We are on the verge of the biggest investment in a generation when it comes to planes, trains...
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Powerful New Storm System Headed To Northeast
The first projected snowfall totals have been released for a potent new storm headed to the Northeast. The system is on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16. In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain and possible sleet are expected from the system, according to the National Weather Service.
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
wiltonbulletin.com
Zillow forecast shows all Connecticut metros except one are set to have their home prices go up in 2023
While home prices in most major metropolitan areas in Connecticut are predicted to go up in 2023, prices in the Bridgeport metropolitan statistical area (MSA) are expected to see a significant decline, according to a new report by Zillow. Home prices in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area are expected to fall...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Trooper and K9 rushed to hospital in serious condition after cruiser hit on Route 495
A Massachusetts State Trooper and K9 partner were rushed to the hospital in serious condition Monday after a cruiser was hit on a Massachusetts highway. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon, a State Police Trooper and K-9 partner, while stopped inside of their cruiser, were struck by a driver on the side of Interstate 495 southbound in Hopkinton while working a construction detail.
WTNH.com
Best ranked hot chocolate in Conn., according to Yelp
Conn. (WTNH) — As the weather cools down, hot chocolate is on the mind. It’s an easy way to warm up — especially on these near-freezing New England days — but also the perfect excuse to get out and grab a drink with friends. Also, hot chocolate is ideal for anyone this season that’s not a coffee drinker.
