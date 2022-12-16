ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

Gov. Lamont Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol for Christmas Weekend

Governor Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol for Christmas weekend. The protocol will be enacted starting at 6 p.m. Friday and lasting through 12 p.m. Monday. The state says the purpose of the protocol is to make sure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol for 1st time this winter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s expected frigid weekend has triggered the state’s severe cold weather protocol, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office announced Tuesday afternoon. The decision is based on forecasts predicting below-zero-degree wind chills over the weekend. The protocol will go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and last until noon Monday. “This is the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Winter storm may hit Massachusetts before Christmas, impact holiday travels

There’s a possibility that it may be a white Christmas in Massachusetts next weekend after all. Meteorologists are anticipating a strong winter storm will hit southern New England late next week and bring some form of wintry precipitation to the region, impacting holiday travels. However, considerable uncertainty remains as the long-term forecast evolves throughout the week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cnycentral.com

Heavy lake effect snow across northern New York today

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily west right now and shifting west-northwest and northwest. The National Weather Service has issued LAKE EFFECT...
SYRACUSE, NY
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

19 Awesome Dog-Friendly Restaurants in CT!

Are you looking for some awesome dog-friendly restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. In Connecticut, we love our pups and we appreciate that so many wonderful businesses let us take them with us to dine. This list of dog-friendly restaurants in CT is the tip...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Trooper and K9 rushed to hospital in serious condition after cruiser hit on Route 495

A Massachusetts State Trooper and K9 partner were rushed to the hospital in serious condition Monday after a cruiser was hit on a Massachusetts highway. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon, a State Police Trooper and K-9 partner, while stopped inside of their cruiser, were struck by a driver on the side of Interstate 495 southbound in Hopkinton while working a construction detail.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTNH.com

Best ranked hot chocolate in Conn., according to Yelp

Conn. (WTNH) — As the weather cools down, hot chocolate is on the mind. It’s an easy way to warm up — especially on these near-freezing New England days — but also the perfect excuse to get out and grab a drink with friends. Also, hot chocolate is ideal for anyone this season that’s not a coffee drinker.
CONNECTICUT STATE

