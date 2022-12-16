Read full article on original website
Futurism
It Turns Out Elon Musk’s Stalking Incident Had Nothing to Do With ElonJet
Late last week, maybe-still-Twitter-CEO Elon Musk banned the Twitter account @ElonJet, which as its name suggests, was dedicated to tracking the comings and goings of Musk's private jet. Musk's rationale for the ban was that the account had led to a dangerous stalking incident involving Musk's young son with Claire...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: After Musk puts it to a vote, 57% of Twitter poll respondents tell him to resign
December is getting long in the tooth, there’s Christmas music on every radio station, and the poinsettias are in full bloom. It looks like the year is getting close to the end, and we, for two, are perfectly happy to see the back of it. Bring on the last 300 or so hours of the year, and we can start pondering what the new year will bring. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Twitter Blue for Business now allows companies to identify their employees
With Blue for Business, Twitter is also providing an additional badge — refer to our checkmark and badges guide — that helps organizations identify brands and people associated with it. Twitter’s product manager Esther Crawford said the social media platform is launching a pilot program for Blue for...
TechCrunch
Twitter bans posting of handles and links to Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon and more (Updated)
After Twitter made the policy change, it received a lot of criticism. In a reply to a user, Musk specified that the policy will be adjusted to suspend accounts whose only purpose is to promote other social networks. However, Twitter hasn’t made any official announcements related to this. The...
TechCrunch
We had thoughts in 2022. Here are the top takes from the TechCrunch+ team
In 2022, uncertainty continued: Major acquisitions took place, layoffs swept the tech industry and Elon Musk bought Twitter. While that last one may not have been on your 2022 bingo card, it certainly caused quite a bit of commotion here at TechCrunch — and got us talking. This year, a big trend for us was doing “three views” and other collaboration pieces. It’s a fun way for us to work with our colleagues while offering differing opinions about trending topics in the tech space. Here are some of our favorites:
TechCrunch
Three counterintuitive 2023 predictions about Musk, SBF and even Kraft
As a service to Tusk Ventures’s current portfolio — and a kind of calling card for potential founders — Tusk every year puts together some thoughts about the changes he sees coming over the next 12-month period. Because he’s often proven right in retrospect, we hopped on a call with him late last week to discuss some of his many 2023 predictions, and these three stood out to us in particular, so we thought we’d share them here.
NASDAQ
Crypto Twitter Delves Into Strange, Sloppy Side of Trump’s NFT Collection
This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live began with a skit poking fun at former president Donald Trump’s recently-released, memeworthy non-fugible token (NFT) collection. “Seems like a scam and, in many ways, it is,” said James Austin Johnson, who played the 45th president in the show’s cold open....
TechCrunch
Should Elon step down as head of Twitter? Users vote Yes by a margin of 15%
A poll put up by Musk on Sunday asking if he should step down as head of the company closed today with users voting resoundingly in favor of him leaving. Nearly 17.4 million people responded over 12 hours, and 57.5% of them voted “Yes” versus 42.5% of them voting “No” — a margin of 15% supporting him leaving. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk noted in the poll.
"Are you just winging it?": Legal expert warns Musk just opened Twitter up to criminal liability
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is seen surrounded by Twitter logos (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Twitter CEO Elon Musk stirred more controversy on Sunday with a new policy that will end rival platforms' ability to give themselves "free promotion" on his social media site. Specifically, the Twitter Support account stated...
Twitter Nixes Key Feature After Elon Musk Caught Slamming Apple Via iPhone
Twitter CEO Musk was last month relentlessly mocked when it was pointed out that he had criticized Apple while using an iPhone.
votebeat.org
Katie Hobbs’ office flagged misinformation on Twitter. So did everyone else.
A version of this post was originally distributed in Votebeat’s weekly newsletter. Sign up here. As ever, fringe players in Arizona are spinning conspiracy theories at the pace of your average telenovela plot. In recent days, news that — prior to announcing her candidacy for governor, the office to...
TechCrunch
Instagram’s new Reels template lets you create your own 2022 recap
Users can customize their 2022 Recap Reel by choosing a narrated template from artist and producer Bad Bunny, DJ & producer DJ Khaled, rapper and producer Badshah or Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson. You can create your recap by selecting up to 14 photos to share with your friends and followers, after which they will be automatically edited into a complete Reel that you can share with your followers.
TechCrunch
Revel raises $7.8M to become the Instagram and Robinhood of NFT platforms
Revel, an NFT or “social collectibles” platform, raised $7.8 million in seed financing led by Dragonfly Capital, the startup’s CEO, Adi Sideman, exclusively told TechCrunch. “One way to describe Revel is a cross between Instagram and Robinhood, wrapped in social game economics,” Sideman said. Instagram is...
TechCrunch
Brex’s 2022 reality
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Mary Ann is taking the reins with another favorite from the TechCrunch Disrupt stage. She sat down with Brex CEO and co-founder, Henrique Dubugras, and Anu Hariharan, YC’s managing director for continuity and an early Brex investor, to expose the context around this whirlwind of a year.
TechCrunch
Bored Apes creator Yuga Labs appoints Activision’s Daniel Alegre as CEO
“Nicole, Greg, and I have been on the hunt for someone with Daniel’s skill set for some time,” said Yuga co-founder Wylie Aronow in a press release. The crypto company wanted to appoint a gaming veteran as CEO to help work on projects like Otherside, its metaverse gaming platform. As an executive who oversaw franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush, Alegre fits the bill. He also worked at Google for more than 16 years, in roles such as president of Global and Strategic Partnerships.
Trump Jr somehow got triggered by a crossword puzzle
Donald Trump Jr accused a New York Times crossword puzzle of being anti-Semitic during the Hanukkah season, but a lot of people think his complaint was a real stretch.On Sunday, the former president's eldest child took to Twitter to criticize the crossword puzzle."Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this is the crossword puzzle," Trump Jr wrote. Attaching a photo of the crossword and its clues, Trump Jr, 44, seemingly referred to the shape of the puzzle, which had several useless squares in a diagonal form. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Imagine what they...
TechCrunch
ImagenAI, which uses AI to personalize photo editing styles, lands $30M
Imagen’s success comes as investors grow increasingly bullish on AI tools for generating and editing artwork, including photorealistic art. Cupixel, whose AI tech takes images to create outlines of the photo for drawings or paintings, recently raised $5 million. Meanwhile, Runway ML, which is developing an AI-powered creative suite for artists and which was a major research contributor to the text-to-image AI Stable Diffusion, landed $50 million in early December.
TechCrunch
Google Play now lets children send purchase requests to guardians
Children can ask for approval for both paid apps and in-app purchase when the family hasn’t set up a payments method. Once the family manager gets this request through a notification (or in their request queue), they can use their own payment method including Google Play gift cards to approve the request and make the purchase. The manager can look at these requests under pending and history tabs.
decrypt.co
Trump NFT Prices Nosedive, Then Soar, as SNL Skewers Them
The floor price of the former president’s “digital trading cards” hit a pothole over the weekend. Despite widespread mockery for a “major announcement” from former U.S. president Donald Trump that turned out to be the launch of an official NFT collection, Trump Digital Trading Cards have nonetheless captured the attention of traders.
TechCrunch
TikTok’s new feature will tell you why a particular video appeared in your For You feed
To understand why a particular video has been recommended to you in your For You feed, you can now tap on the share panel and select the question mark icon called “Why this video.” From there, you can see reasons why a particular video was recommended to you.
