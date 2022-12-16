ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: After Musk puts it to a vote, 57% of Twitter poll respondents tell him to resign

December is getting long in the tooth, there’s Christmas music on every radio station, and the poinsettias are in full bloom. It looks like the year is getting close to the end, and we, for two, are perfectly happy to see the back of it. Bring on the last 300 or so hours of the year, and we can start pondering what the new year will bring. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch

Twitter Blue for Business now allows companies to identify their employees

With Blue for Business, Twitter is also providing an additional badge — refer to our checkmark and badges guide — that helps organizations identify brands and people associated with it. Twitter’s product manager Esther Crawford said the social media platform is launching a pilot program for Blue for...
TechCrunch

We had thoughts in 2022. Here are the top takes from the TechCrunch+ team

In 2022, uncertainty continued: Major acquisitions took place, layoffs swept the tech industry and Elon Musk bought Twitter. While that last one may not have been on your 2022 bingo card, it certainly caused quite a bit of commotion here at TechCrunch — and got us talking. This year, a big trend for us was doing “three views” and other collaboration pieces. It’s a fun way for us to work with our colleagues while offering differing opinions about trending topics in the tech space. Here are some of our favorites:
TechCrunch

Three counterintuitive 2023 predictions about Musk, SBF and even Kraft

As a service to Tusk Ventures’s current portfolio — and a kind of calling card for potential founders — Tusk every year puts together some thoughts about the changes he sees coming over the next 12-month period. Because he’s often proven right in retrospect, we hopped on a call with him late last week to discuss some of his many 2023 predictions, and these three stood out to us in particular, so we thought we’d share them here.
NASDAQ

Crypto Twitter Delves Into Strange, Sloppy Side of Trump’s NFT Collection

This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live began with a skit poking fun at former president Donald Trump’s recently-released, memeworthy non-fugible token (NFT) collection. “Seems like a scam and, in many ways, it is,” said James Austin Johnson, who played the 45th president in the show’s cold open....
TechCrunch

Should Elon step down as head of Twitter? Users vote Yes by a margin of 15%

A poll put up by Musk on Sunday asking if he should step down as head of the company closed today with users voting resoundingly in favor of him leaving. Nearly 17.4 million people responded over 12 hours, and 57.5% of them voted “Yes” versus 42.5% of them voting “No” — a margin of 15% supporting him leaving. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk noted in the poll.
TechCrunch

Instagram’s new Reels template lets you create your own 2022 recap

Users can customize their 2022 Recap Reel by choosing a narrated template from artist and producer Bad Bunny, DJ & producer DJ Khaled, rapper and producer Badshah or Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson. You can create your recap by selecting up to 14 photos to share with your friends and followers, after which they will be automatically edited into a complete Reel that you can share with your followers.
TechCrunch

Revel raises $7.8M to become the Instagram and Robinhood of NFT platforms

Revel, an NFT or “social collectibles” platform, raised $7.8 million in seed financing led by Dragonfly Capital, the startup’s CEO, Adi Sideman, exclusively told TechCrunch. “One way to describe Revel is a cross between Instagram and Robinhood, wrapped in social game economics,” Sideman said. Instagram is...
TechCrunch

Brex’s 2022 reality

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Mary Ann is taking the reins with another favorite from the TechCrunch Disrupt stage. She sat down with Brex CEO and co-founder, Henrique Dubugras, and Anu Hariharan, YC’s managing director for continuity and an early Brex investor, to expose the context around this whirlwind of a year.
TechCrunch

Bored Apes creator Yuga Labs appoints Activision’s Daniel Alegre as CEO

“Nicole, Greg, and I have been on the hunt for someone with Daniel’s skill set for some time,” said Yuga co-founder Wylie Aronow in a press release. The crypto company wanted to appoint a gaming veteran as CEO to help work on projects like Otherside, its metaverse gaming platform. As an executive who oversaw franchises like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush, Alegre fits the bill. He also worked at Google for more than 16 years, in roles such as president of Global and Strategic Partnerships.
WISCONSIN STATE
Indy100

Trump Jr somehow got triggered by a crossword puzzle

Donald Trump Jr accused a New York Times crossword puzzle of being anti-Semitic during the Hanukkah season, but a lot of people think his complaint was a real stretch.On Sunday, the former president's eldest child took to Twitter to criticize the crossword puzzle."Disgusting! Only the New York Times would get Chanukah going with this is the crossword puzzle," Trump Jr wrote. Attaching a photo of the crossword and its clues, Trump Jr, 44, seemingly referred to the shape of the puzzle, which had several useless squares in a diagonal form. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Imagine what they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechCrunch

ImagenAI, which uses AI to personalize photo editing styles, lands $30M

Imagen’s success comes as investors grow increasingly bullish on AI tools for generating and editing artwork, including photorealistic art. Cupixel, whose AI tech takes images to create outlines of the photo for drawings or paintings, recently raised $5 million. Meanwhile, Runway ML, which is developing an AI-powered creative suite for artists and which was a major research contributor to the text-to-image AI Stable Diffusion, landed $50 million in early December.
TechCrunch

Google Play now lets children send purchase requests to guardians

Children can ask for approval for both paid apps and in-app purchase when the family hasn’t set up a payments method. Once the family manager gets this request through a notification (or in their request queue), they can use their own payment method including Google Play gift cards to approve the request and make the purchase. The manager can look at these requests under pending and history tabs.
decrypt.co

Trump NFT Prices Nosedive, Then Soar, as SNL Skewers Them

The floor price of the former president’s “digital trading cards” hit a pothole over the weekend. Despite widespread mockery for a “major announcement” from former U.S. president Donald Trump that turned out to be the launch of an official NFT collection, Trump Digital Trading Cards have nonetheless captured the attention of traders.

