Elon Musk joined a Twitter Space with suspended journalists to defend himself — then swiftly left when they tried to question him

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

After Elon Musk's brief appearance, the Twitter Space suddenly ended.

  • Elon Musk briefly joined a Twitter Space to defend himself to journalists who had been suspended.
  • Twitter suspended the accounts of multiple journalists who reported on the billionaire.
  • Musk left the chat when journalists tried to question him further about the suspensions.

Following Twitter's suspension of multiple journalists, Elon Musk briefly joined a Twitter Space hosted by Buzzfeed reporter, Katie Notopoulos, to defend himself — before abruptly leaving.

On Thursday, Twitter suspended the accounts of more than six journalists who had reported on the billionaire. Journalists from prominent news outlets including CNN, The Washington Post, and The New York Times were among those affected.

Musk has suggested that the suspensions were related to the removal of an account that tracks his private jet, @ElonJet. The CEO said the Twitter accounts had shared his "exact real-time location," an action that Twitter had already banned users for.

Twitter also updated its privacy policy to prohibit users from posting a person's "live location."

Despite the account suspensions, some of the journalists found they could still use Twitter spaces. Jack Sweeney, the college student behind the jet tracking account @ElonJet, was also in the Twitter Space, according to screenshots shared online.

According to a recording of the Space shared online , Musk said everyone was, "going to be treated the same." He told the reporters their accounts were not special "just because you're a journalist."

"You dox, you get suspended. End of story," he said.

When the journalists tried to question him further on the suspension, he quickly exited the space. Notopoulos said the Space was abruptly cut off and no recording was made available.

Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside normal working hours.

Viva Satire!
5d ago

Cut and run when you are a Billionaire Bullxxxx Artist, who only supports Free Speech when it comes to COVID-19 and what you approve of.

