Somerset schools have 2-hour delay to flooding
Due to flooding in parts of the county, Somerset County Public Schools will open 2 hours late Friday, Dec. 16. Essential and FNS staff are to report on time.
Due to flooding in parts of the county, Somerset County Public Schools will open 2 hours late Friday, Dec. 16. Essential and FNS staff are to report on time.
DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.http://delmarvanow.com
Comments / 0