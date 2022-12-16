ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, MD

Somerset schools have 2-hour delay to flooding

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
 5 days ago
Due to flooding in parts of the county, Somerset County Public Schools will open 2 hours late Friday, Dec. 16. Essential and FNS staff are to report on time.

