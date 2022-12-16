Flying drones over HAFB is not permitted

Holloman Air Force Base officials reminded the public and military members that flying any type of drone or unmanned aerial vehicle on the base is prohibited.

Aerial vehicles, in addition to drones, include quadcopters and radio-controlled airplanes.

The flight ban area includes the Holloman Wastewater Evaporation Pond near U.S. Highway 70, a news release from the base read.

Aerial vehicles caught flying in restricted areas may be "disabled, damaged, destroyed, seized or confiscated."

To fly a drone in New Mexico a drone operators license is needed, and operators may lose privileges if caught flying in restricted areas.

Flying over restricted areas may also include fines and criminal prosecution.

Base officials asked anyone who observes done use to contact the Base Defense Operations Center at 575-572-7171.

Additional information about operating privately-owned drones maybe found at the Federal Aviation Administration website at https://www.faa.gov/uas.