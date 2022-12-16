Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years
Fast-growing end markets should help these companies sustain their impressive momentum.
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for BlackBerry (BB)
RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on BlackBerry (BB – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 62.46% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackBerry, Open Text, and Shopify.
tipranks.com
Wall Street Loves These 3 Payment Stocks for 2023
Visa, PayPal, and Mastercard shares have been feeling the heat in 2022. Despite the macro headwinds, Wall Street remains optimistic that they can tackle new challenges in 2023. Top payment stocks have been under considerable pressure of varying degrees through most of 2022. High-tech digital payment firm PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has...
tipranks.com
Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Affirm Holdings (AFRM)
In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Affirm Holdings (AFRM – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $9.48. According to TipRanks, Dolev is an analyst with an average return of -4.3% and...
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
msn.com
The Dow industrials are on the verge of a ‘golden cross,’ even as BlackRock predicts recession like no other
Despite worries about inflation and an impending recession, there is at least one sign that some bullish market technical analysts might latch onto. An upbeat golden cross appears to be forming in the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than nine months after a bearish death cross formed back in March, as the hawkish agenda of the Federal Reserve shattered bullishness on Wall Street.
tipranks.com
Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.05. According to TipRanks, Tsai is an analyst with an average return of -1.6% and...
tipranks.com
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Time to Buy Near Multi-Year Low?
Block’s revenues continue to grow while profitability is improving rapidly. This may signal a buying opportunity considering its beaten-down stock price. Block (NYSE: SQ) shares are currently hovering at the same levels they were trading all the way back in 2018. Does this signal a buying opportunity? In my view, probably, yes.
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs downgrades Brambles Limited (BMBLF) to a Sell
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah downgraded Brambles Limited (BMBLF – Research Report) to a Sell yesterday and set a price target of A$10.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.74. According to TipRanks, Shah is an analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 33.33% success...
tipranks.com
Follow the Expert: Ace Investor Buffett Shows Confidence in These 3 Stocks
The TipRanks Expert Center brings you the top three holdings of ace investor Warren Buffett. Buffett’s top three holdings account for about 60% of his total portfolio. Buffett also took new positions in three stocks in Q3. Stocks are an inherently risky investment, and picking the right one is...
tipranks.com
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) Initiated with a Hold at Mizuho Securities
Mizuho Securities analyst Graig Suvannavejh initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $31.01. Suvannavejh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axsome Therapeutics, Intra-Cellular Therapies,...
A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF)
RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 54.73% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy.
tipranks.com
Cannabis Stocks Sink on Exclusion of SAFE Banking Act from Spending Bill
Cannabis stocks fell significantly on Monday as investors were disappointed with the exclusion of the SAFE Banking Act from the federal spending bill. Monday turned out to be ruthless for cannabis stocks as they tanked significantly on multiple reports that the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act was excluded from a must-pass federal spending package. This Act aims to prevent federal regulators from penalizing banks and other financial institutions for offering services to legal cannabis businesses. Stocks of U.S. multi-state cannabis operators Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Trulieve Cannabis (TCNFF), Curaleaf (CURLF), and Green Thumb (GTBIF) plunged 17.6%, 17.5%, 16.7%, and 12.1% respectively, on Monday.
tipranks.com
Ladder Capital (LADR) Gets a Buy from JMP Securities
JMP Securities analyst Steven Delaney reiterated a Buy rating on Ladder Capital (LADR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $10.19. According to TipRanks, Delaney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 50.21%...
tipranks.com
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs
In a report released today, Andrea Tan from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL – Research Report), with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $234.83. According to TipRanks, Tan is an analyst with an average return of -19.9% and...
tipranks.com
Wedbush Remains a Buy on Verona Pharma (VRNA)
Wedbush analyst Andreas Argyrides reiterated a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares opened today at $16.80. According to TipRanks, Argyrides is an analyst with an average return of -11.6% and a 40.32% success rate....
tipranks.com
Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Veritone (VERI)
In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Veritone (VERI – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $6.37. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Blockchain, Digital Turbine, and...
Comments / 0