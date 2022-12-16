Cannabis stocks fell significantly on Monday as investors were disappointed with the exclusion of the SAFE Banking Act from the federal spending bill. Monday turned out to be ruthless for cannabis stocks as they tanked significantly on multiple reports that the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act was excluded from a must-pass federal spending package. This Act aims to prevent federal regulators from penalizing banks and other financial institutions for offering services to legal cannabis businesses. Stocks of U.S. multi-state cannabis operators Cresco Labs (CRLBF), Trulieve Cannabis (TCNFF), Curaleaf (CURLF), and Green Thumb (GTBIF) plunged 17.6%, 17.5%, 16.7%, and 12.1% respectively, on Monday.

