Beware of Scams the While Finalizing Christmas Shopping in Idaho
As the final days of Christmas begin to tick away and you look to finalize your last few presents to buy, make sure to be cautious this time of year. Many of us will be looking to overnight a gift to make sure it gets to its destination in time for Christmas or to make sure it arrives at our doorstep in time to wrap and put under the tree, but in doing so, you may be opening yourself up to a few scams this holiday season. As mentioned last week, Idaho is not as vulnerable as other states to identity theft and fraud, but that doesn't mean it won't happen and doesn't mean other scams aren't targeting Idaho residents this holiday season.
What Would You Do? Snoring Obnoxiously Loud on a Flight to Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you are flying on a plane this holiday season, or anytime for that matter, and found yourself next to someone fast asleep, but they begin snoring loudly? What if you are the person that is snoring loudly? Flying can be exhausting and catching a few minutes of sleep is normal, but when snoring begins and is next to you, or it is you, then the dynamic changes and one must ask, what would you do?
The 11 Foods and Drinks That Must be Consumed this Long Cold Winter in Idaho
The weather has significantly dropped over the last week, and much of the past weekend was in the teens and twenties. As the weather continues to remain well below freezing and the ice and snow of winter are likely around the corner, many of us will be spending our time inside with the heater on or by the fire. The colder it gets and the more snow and ice cover the roads, we will likely find ourselves not wanting to go out unless we have to for work, emergencies, or errands that must be done. Part of staying in means not wanting to go out to get fast food or pick-up, and that means staying in and making dinner. Some foods taste better in the winter, and now is the time to begin warming up with some warm food and delicious meals.
Nine Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-So far this season nine Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) snowplows have been hit by other vehicles while working to clear snow from highways across the state. As of Tuesday evening, ITD counted nine trucks that had been hit by other drivers prompting the department to call on drivers to be more cautions during adverse weather conditions. The latest crashes happened Tuesday morning in North Idaho on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene when two snowplows working in tandem when a car got between them as they merged. The driver hit the brakes forcing one of the trucks off the roadway to avoid a collision. ITD said later in the day near Athol on U.S. HIghway 95 a driver passed one truck on the left side then tried to pass the other on the right and struck one of the trucks. Both trucks are now off the highways due to damage.
Twin Falls Council Approves Intent to Swap Land with College of Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) In a proposed land swap the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) would get two pieces of property on the campus and the City of Twin Falls would get an old fish hatchery. Monday night the Twin Falls City Council approved an agreement to pursue the land swap and open the issued up for public comment at a council meeting on January 17. The resolution approved by the council declares the soon to be vacated Fire Station 2 and land currently being used by the Idaho Army National Guard as surplus property and intends to exchange them for the old CSI fish hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon. A new Fire Station 2 is being built on Cheney Dr and will replace the small and aging facility on Frontier Road. The City owns a one-half interest in the armory property, an agreement established in 1959. According to the staff report given to city council, CSI filed a protest several years ago objecting to the City's plan to drill a new water well that it felt would be detrimental to the spring water flows at the hatchery. Just recently CSI relocated the hatchery to a new facility along the Snake River. According to the staff report, the exchange would allow the City to drill the well without any impact to CSI and gain more property in Rock Creek Canyon that could be used for public park space and other recreational opportunities. All council members voted in favor of the resolution except for Spencer Cutler, a CSI employee, who abstained.
Magic Valley Towns On The Naughty And Nice List This Christmas
Santa Claus is coming to town and some Magic Valley towns have been naughty this year. You know he has his list and is checking it twice. So if entire towns were on the "naughty" and "nice" list this is what we think Santa would have them. Disclaimer: This is...
Magic Valley Mansion has a Beautiful Pool, Hot Tub, and 9 Garage Spaces
Southern Idaho real estate is amazing. The creativity and craftsmanship that goes into so many homes is remarkable. I love going through Zillow and Realtor websites to see the houses that are for sale, but I usually only look in Twin Falls. Because of my narrow-minded search I’ve been missing out on some amazing properties in the surrounding towns.
Idaho Man Wins Popular Game Show But Doesn’t Want the Money
*Spoiler Alert* If you watch the show 'Survivor,' but haven't watched the season 43 finale yet, spoilers are below. Many of us grew up watching game shows with our families. It use to be common to eat around the television and watch 'Wheel of Fortune,' or many of us remember when 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire' swept the country or 'Deal or No Deal.' As a child, being home sick and watching the 'Price is Right' made not feeling well worth it. Many people dream of one day being a contestant on these shows, but odds are slim that you will ever make it on a game show. For those lucky enough to make it onto one, it is a dream come true, but being on one and winning one are entirely different dreams. One man, that calls Idaho home, recently won a popular game show but decided to do something different than most with the money he won.
What Area Of Twin Falls Has Highest Concentration Of ‘Karens’?
Anytime we have to go out into a public setting in Twin Falls there's the chance we could cross paths with one. Entitled, loud, and unfiltered, the "Karens" of the world are wandering streets in every city in America just pining for the opportunity to speak their minds. Having lived...
9 Stores that Closed and Waved Goodbye to Twin Falls this Year
Hard as it is to believe, the year is coming to an end fast, and soon it will be 2023. As many of us reflect on this past year, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is not the kindest to many businesses, as stores came and went within a few months, and some that had been open for years and decades closed their doors. As the year begins to wind down, let's look back on the businesses that won't make it to 2023 with us. Here are some of the many stores that closed in Twin Falls this year.
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
What is Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Pie?
I eat pie twice a year (and yes, I know I don’t need it). At Thanksgiving, I like a slice or two of pie. The same at Christmas. Then I’m good for another 11 months. Searching through the extensive archives of Townsquare Media here in Twin Falls, I came across a story written by a colleague in 2016. He cites that Idaho’s favorite pie is huckleberry. What a shock! It’s the state fruit. Oh, I need to mention that Liyah Babayan left me some specially made huckleberry white chocolate. Just looking at the package makes my stomach growl.
Twin Falls Bed Bath & Beyond Reportedly Closing; Final Sales On
There have been numerous people in Twin Falls saying that the Bed Bath & Beyond store on Fillmore Street is closing. I got a text from a friend who was out shopping Tuesday night and stopped into the location to attempt to return some merchandise. It's being reported that Bed...
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho
Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
Why Idaho is Better Than Montana
Montana sucks!!! No, seriously, it's very nice and you can buy a good hamburger there. If there wasn’t a sign telling you that you were leaving one and entering another, would you know the difference between Montana and Idaho? I’ve made the drive up and down I-15 on a number of occasions and I can’t really say the terrain is vastly different. The same while driving on I-90. It’s a little greener along that road and there’s some water in places, but the view is pleasant in both states.
How Concerned Should You Be About Identify Theft and Fraud in Idaho?
During the holiday season, most of us use our credit cards and debit card more than at any time of the year. We are out shopping at stores we may not normally enter, or going to sites that we typically never visit, and put in our info or use our cards in places we typically wouldn't. With so many purchases happening this time of year, if you aren't paying close attention to your statements, you may not realize that a charge has been made that you didn't make. Fraud and identity theft are common these days and peak more during the holiday season. Compared to other states, how does Idaho compare, and should you be worried about identity theft and fraud?
Ice Bumper Cars In Idaho Are A Fun Way To Ease Winter Road Rage
You may not want to drive on the roads of Idaho during the winter, but you will want to drive one of these cars. A few years ago, one of my buddies was planning to visit Twin Falls but due to a storm and a flat tire, he never made it. Instead, he spent an extra day in Coeur d’Alene and then stopped in McCall to see the famous Manchester Ice Center. He expected to see hockey or ice skating happening but instead was greeted with the sight of bumper cars on the ice. He sent me a few pictures and they really look like fun.
Our Neighbors North of Idaho Claim the COVID Vax Prevents Crashes
Color me skeptical on this one. A study in Canada suggests if you didn’t get the COVID vaccine you’re more likely to be involved in a car accident. Maybe people who don’t get the jab are bad drivers in the first place, but I don’t even buy that possibility. This sounds more like an effort to embarrass or frighten people who decided against the vaccine.
How the Icey Conditions and Technology this Winter in Idaho Could Make you Money
Winter is coming and officially begins on December 21, but the Magic Valley has already seen early signs of what is to come. Multiple times we have seen snow this year, and while the ice hasn't been terrible, there have been spots that have been a little slick a few mornings and nights. The inevitable is coming, and soon the ground will be white for days and weeks, possibly months at a time, as well as slick as an ice skating rink. While many dread these days of the year, it can be a great chance to create some memories, laughs, and potentially money as well.
UPDATE: Twin Falls Police Searching for Endangered Adult
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-c. Idaho State Police sent the altert at around 10:05 p.m Sunday evening for Verl Yergensen, who has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a medical condition and should not be driving. He may be in a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with 2TBZ363 plates. Call Twin Falls Police 208-735-43657 or 911 if you have any information on Verl.
