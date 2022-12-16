Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Related
wgel.com
Susan K. (Lauchner) Cline
Susan K. (Lauchner) Cline, 77, of Greenville, IL, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, IL, surrounded by family. She was born to Walter Dufay and Genevieve Eleanor (Lorton) Lauchner, on February 27, 1945, in Highland, IL. She married Arthur Bollinger and had two sons, Mark and Stephen, later she married.
wgel.com
MG FFA Takes First In Section 19 Dairy Foods Contest
On Wednesday, December 7, four members of the Mulberry Grove FFA participated in this year’s Section 19 Dairy Foods contest along with nine other schools at Hillsboro High School. This contest includes identifying different types of cheese, defects in milk, and dairy vs. artificial products. Mulberry Grove’s team took...
wgel.com
Barbara J. Moss
Barbara J. Moss, age 83 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Ms. Moss was born in Carlyle on March 15, 1939, a daughter of John and Nola M. (nee Litzenburg) Cook. She married Joseph Moss and he preceded her in death.
nprillinois.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
KMOV
Woman killed in Florissant crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
wgel.com
Merilee A. Mindrup
Merilee A. Mindrup, age 66 of Alhambra, IL, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL. She was born on Thursday, May 10, 1956, in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Lyle and Mary (nee Fahrendorff) Mortensen. On Saturday, December 1, 1984, she married John C. Mindrup...
2 Alton men arrested on weapons charges
Two men from Alton, Illinois, were arrested on weapons charges last week during a deployment of the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force.
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year
St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
wgel.com
GU Women Beat Washington University
The Greenville University Lady Panthers came up with a big victory Saturday afternoon against Washington University in St. Louis. The GU women dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bears 31-20, to record a 79-70 win. It was the first time in 40 years that a Greenville women’s basketball team has...
wlds.com
Body Discovered in Creek Near Hillsboro Schools
Hillsboro authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found by a student leaving school yesterday afternoon. The body was found by a student walking home from school near the high school and junior high in a creek on Fairground Avenue by the Lions Club in Hillsboro. Police told Fox2...
wgel.com
Fatal Accident On I-70 Ramp
Illinois State Police have released preliminary information about a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 70 on the westbound Exit 45 ramp near Greenville. The accident occurred at 12:13 AM on Thursday, December 15. State police report a semi truck was parked on the ramp when for unknown reasons another...
wlds.com
Hillsboro Police Identify Body Found In Creek Near Hillsboro Schools on Friday
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the identity of the body that was found in a creek near Hillsboro High School and Jr. High on Friday. According to a press release, the decedent has been identified as 33 year old Joshua L. Ernst of Hillsboro. Police say video surveillance footage is being viewed and collected of the incident and the investigation into the circumstances leading up to Ernst’s death remains ongoing. A forensic autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen in Eureka involved in fatal accident in St. Louis
A 26-year-old man reportedly stole a 2013 Cadillac XTS in Eureka and then while driving the car, was involved in a fatal accident in St. Louis. Two women were killed in the accident, and the driver was injured, authorities reported. The driver will not be named unless charges are filed...
Emergency crews respond to local Steak ‘N Shake fire
Firefighters are responding to a fire at a nearby Steak 'N Shake restaurant.
wgel.com
Greenville Firefighters Escorting Santa Through Town
Santa is coming to Greenville. Weather permitting, on Thursday, December 22nd, personnel from the Greenville Fire Protection District will be escorting Santa through town on a fire engine. Santa will leave the Greenville Firehouse around 3 PM on Thursday. You’re invited to come outside and wave as Santa comes through your neighborhood.
southernillinoisnow.com
Monday morning update: State Police release preliminary information on three fatality crash just east of Salem
State Police have released a preliminary investigation on a pickup truck – semi crash that killed three Mexican Nationals on Saturday morning on US 50 just east of Salem. Police report for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road.
southernillinoisnow.com
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
Comments / 0