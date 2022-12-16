The Hillsboro Police Department has released the identity of the body that was found in a creek near Hillsboro High School and Jr. High on Friday. According to a press release, the decedent has been identified as 33 year old Joshua L. Ernst of Hillsboro. Police say video surveillance footage is being viewed and collected of the incident and the investigation into the circumstances leading up to Ernst’s death remains ongoing. A forensic autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

HILLSBORO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO